Los Angeles Lakers acquire guard Patrick Beverley from Utah Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers acquired guard Patrick Beverley from the Utah Jazz for Talen-Horton Tucker and Stanley Johnson, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told USA TODAY Sports.

The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly until the deal was officially announced.

The Lakers get a defensive-minded guard who fits into first-year coach Darvin Ham’s plan to improve on that side of the court. Los Angeles finished 21st in defensive rating last season, including 12th in the Western Conference.

Beverley was happy about the trade. He was moved from Minnesota to Utah in the deal that sent Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves and tweeted his appreciation of the latest deal.

Woke up a Laker!!! 💜💛🙏🏾 Its On!!! — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) August 25, 2022

NEVER MISS A MOMENT: Sign up for our Sports newsletter now!

Barring a major preseason trade, the Lakers will start the season with LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook. James tweeted about Westbrook Thursday morning, writing, “Can’t wait for him to go off this season.”

How much this helps out the Lakers this season in a deep and talented Western Conference will play out in 2022-23, but the Lakers are also looking ahead. Beverley is on a one-year, $13 million contract, and after next season, the Lakers will have just four players signed for the 2023-24 season (James, Davis, Damian Jones, Max Christie), giving the franchise an opportunity to rebuild the roster next summer.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lakers land Patrick Beverley in trade with Jazz