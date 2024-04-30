Los Angeles, Dallas face off with series tied 2-2

Dallas Mavericks (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (51-31, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Mavericks -2.5; over/under is 209.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Series tied 2-2

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks are in a 2-2 series tie in the Western Conference first round. The Clippers defeated the Mavericks 116-111 in the last meeting. James Harden led the Clippers with 33 points, and Kyrie Irving led the Mavericks with 40 points.

The Clippers are 30-22 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks seventh in the Western Conference with 14.8 fast break points per game led by Kawhi Leonard averaging 2.9.

The Mavericks are 31-21 in Western Conference play. Dallas is 5-2 in one-possession games.

The Clippers' 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 13.1 per game the Mavericks give up. The Mavericks average 5.6 more points per game (117.9) than the Clippers allow (112.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonard is scoring 23.7 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Clippers. Paul George is averaging 17.0 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 46.2% over the past 10 games.

Luka Doncic is averaging 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 9.8 assists for the Mavericks. Irving is averaging 23.2 points and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 5-5, averaging 108.6 points, 46.3 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 107.6 points, 44.1 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.8 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Kawhi Leonard: day to day (knee).

Mavericks: Olivier-Maxence Prosper: day to day (ankle), Tim Hardaway Jr.: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.