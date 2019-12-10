After taking heat in Indiana, Paul George teases ‘tell-all’ from final days with Pacers

Paul George has played at Bankers Life Fieldhouse multiple times since he was a member of the Indiana Pacers.

He hasn’t called that arena home in more than two years, either.

By now, you’d think that Pacers fans were over him leaving Indianapolis after spending the first seven seasons of his career there.

Yet on Monday night, it was as if he was playing in his first game back.

George was the target of frequent boos nearly every time he touched the ball on Monday night in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 110-99 win against the Pacers, his third game back in Indianapolis.

“I’m not surprised,” George said, via ESPN. “That’s Indiana for you. It’s a Hoosier thing.”

Clippers coach Doc Rivers, however, was thrown off.

“Yeah, I was shocked,” Rivers said, via ESPN. “I really was … I was ill-equipped. “It was offensive to me. But I was unprepared for that. I thought that, I didn’t know it was bad feelings and it was lingering. Obviously it was.”

George led the Clippers with 36 points and nine rebounds in the win, shooting 7-of-16 from behind the arc. Montrezl Harrell shined off the bench, too, adding 26 points and eight rebounds to help shoulder the load in Kawhi Leonard’s absence — who was out Monday night with knee soreness after playing on Sunday night against the Washington Wizards.

Instead of leaving it there, however, George took things a step further — and dropped a very clear hint of a juicy story about his final days with the Pacers and what led to his trade request coming in the future.

He refused to elaborate, however, as to who he was talking about specifically.

“You know, someday I’ll do a tell-all and tell the leading events of how I left Indiana,” George said, via ESPN. “And I promise you, I’m not the one to boo. “I’m not gonna share the teaser … I like being the villain. I’m here two nights out of the year. The people they should boo is here a lot longer than I am.”

Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Monday night. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

