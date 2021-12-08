Chargers WR Mike Williams, CB Chris Harris placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Los Angeles Chargers’ COVID-19 issues are growing.

The Chargers placed both wide receiver Mike Williams and cornerback Chris Harris Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, according to the NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti, two days after leading receiver Keenan Allen landed on the list.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley confirmed that both Williams and Harris were deemed close contacts to Allen, and are considered day-to-day. They have not been officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

They were both deemed close contacts to Allen on Monday, per The Athletic’s Daniel Popper, meaning they will be eligible to be activated next on Friday as long as they do not test positive.

It’s unclear whether Allen tested positive. If he is vaccinated, he would only go on the reserve/COVID-19 list if he tested positive. Unvaccinated players go on the list either if they test positive or are a close contact of someone who tested positive.

Eleven players across the league were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, including Green Bay Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love. Chargers defensive tackle Linval Joseph is still on the list, too.

Williams has recorded 854 receiving yards, the second most on the team behind Allen, and seven touchdowns so far this season, his fifth with the Chargers. The 27-year-old had five receptions for 110 yards in the team's 41-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Harris has 26 total tackles and one interception so far this season, his second in Los Angeles after spending his first nine in the league with the Denver Broncos. The 32-year-old is in the second year of his two-year, $17 million deal with the team.

The Chargers are 7-5 on the season and a full game behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. They are currently listed as -10 point favorites at BetMGM against the Giants.