Looking at the top ten Jets in Madden 24
With the NFL season right around the corner, so too is the virtual NFL season that is Madden NFL 24. Ratings are starting to come out for players in the new game in which Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will grace the cover. Who are the top ten Jets players and their ratings in the upcoming game? Let’s take a look.
DT Quinnen Williams
Madden rating: 93
CB Sauce Gardner
Madden rating: 89
QB Aaron Rodgers
LB C.J. Mosley
Madden rating: 85
WR Garrett Wilson
Madden rating: 84
DL John Franklin-Myers
Madden rating: 83
CB D.J. Reed
Madden rating: 83
OG Laken Tomlinson
Madden rating: 81
RB Breece Hall
Madden rating: 81
DE Carl Lawson
Madden rating: 80