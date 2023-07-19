Looking at the top ten Jets in Madden 24

With the NFL season right around the corner, so too is the virtual NFL season that is Madden NFL 24. Ratings are starting to come out for players in the new game in which Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will grace the cover. Who are the top ten Jets players and their ratings in the upcoming game? Let’s take a look.

DT Quinnen Williams

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Madden rating: 93

CB Sauce Gardner

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Madden rating: 89

QB Aaron Rodgers

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Madden rating: 85

WR Garrett Wilson

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Madden rating: 84

AP Photo/Eric Smith

Madden rating: 83

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Madden rating: 83

OG Laken Tomlinson

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Madden rating: 81

RB Breece Hall

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Madden rating: 81

DE Carl Lawson

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Madden rating: 80

