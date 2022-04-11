Looking at Michigan State football’s recent offers to start the month of April

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Brewster
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Michigan State Spartans
    Michigan State Spartans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

With the exception of the upcoming spring game, this is a slower time in the year for Michigan State football fans, but that’s not the case for their staff, who are hard at work finding the next generation of Spartans.

That’s been the case in the month of April, as MSU has sent out a barrage of new offers to kick off the spring.

Below, we highlighted a handful of notable offers that have gone out in the past few weeks.

All recruiting rankings are from 247Sports.

2023 4-star CB Micah Bell

  • Position: Cornerback

  • Recruiting Ranking: No. 55

  • Hometown: Houston, TX

  • Height: 5’11”

  • Weight: 160 lbs

2024 3-star OT Hayes Johnson

  • Position: Offensive Tackle

  • Recruiting Ranking: No. 321

  • Hometown: Campbellsville, KY

  • Height: 6’5″

  • Weight: 295 lbs

2023 3-star S Kaleb Spencer

  • Position: Safety

  • Recruiting Ranking: No. 632

  • Hometown: Colonial Heights, VA

  • Height: 6’3″

  • Weight: 200 lbs

2024 RB Brandon Hood

  • Position: Running Back

  • Recruiting Ranking: NA

  • Hometown: McDonough, GA

  • Height: 5’10”

  • Weight: 190 lbs

2024 4-star WR David Washington

  • Position: WR

  • Recruiting Ranking: No. 125

  • Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

  • Height: 6’0″

  • Weight: 185 lbs

2024 4-star CB Jaylen McClain

  • Position: Cornerback

  • Recruiting Ranking: No. 245

  • Hometown: West Orange, NJ

  • Height: 6’0″

  • Weight: 175 lbs

2024 4-star CB Jeremiah Newcombe

  • Position: CB

  • Recruiting Ranking: No. 153

  • Hometown: Queen Creek, AZ

  • Height: 5’11”

  • Weight: 175 lbs

1

1

Recommended Stories