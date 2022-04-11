Looking at Michigan State football’s recent offers to start the month of April

With the exception of the upcoming spring game, this is a slower time in the year for Michigan State football fans, but that’s not the case for their staff, who are hard at work finding the next generation of Spartans.

That’s been the case in the month of April, as MSU has sent out a barrage of new offers to kick off the spring.

Below, we highlighted a handful of notable offers that have gone out in the past few weeks.

All recruiting rankings are from 247Sports.

2023 4-star CB Micah Bell

Position: Cornerback

Recruiting Ranking: No. 55

Hometown: Houston, TX

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 160 lbs

2024 3-star OT Hayes Johnson

Position: Offensive Tackle

Recruiting Ranking: No. 321

Hometown: Campbellsville, KY

Height: 6’5″

Weight: 295 lbs

2023 3-star S Kaleb Spencer

Position: Safety

Recruiting Ranking: No. 632

Hometown: Colonial Heights, VA

Height: 6’3″

Weight: 200 lbs

2024 RB Brandon Hood

Position: Running Back

Recruiting Ranking: NA

Hometown: McDonough, GA

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 190 lbs

2024 4-star WR David Washington

Extremely blessed to receive a scholarship offer from Michigan state University!! Thank you to @CoachHawk_5 and the coaching staff for the opportunity! #gogreen #keepchoppin pic.twitter.com/2xG9OqgRQt — David Washington (@Dlw_beast) April 7, 2022

Position: WR

Recruiting Ranking: No. 125

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 185 lbs

2024 4-star CB Jaylen McClain

Position: Cornerback

Recruiting Ranking: No. 245

Hometown: West Orange, NJ

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 175 lbs

2024 4-star CB Jeremiah Newcombe

Wow! Blessed to receive a D1 offer from Michigan State University. Thank you @CoachDuHart and @HarlonBarnett for the opportunity and for recognizing the future value I can add to your program.@coachnewcombe @CasteelFootball @IsaiahNewcombe @IsaiahNewcombe @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/MXtSNHp58A — Jeremiah Newcombe 5’ 11” 175lbs DB/WR/ATH (@newcombe_jj) April 9, 2022

Position: CB

Recruiting Ranking: No. 153

Hometown: Queen Creek, AZ

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 175 lbs

