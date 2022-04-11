Looking at Michigan State football’s recent offers to start the month of April
With the exception of the upcoming spring game, this is a slower time in the year for Michigan State football fans, but that’s not the case for their staff, who are hard at work finding the next generation of Spartans.
That’s been the case in the month of April, as MSU has sent out a barrage of new offers to kick off the spring.
Below, we highlighted a handful of notable offers that have gone out in the past few weeks.
All recruiting rankings are from 247Sports.
2023 4-star CB Micah Bell
Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan St Univeristy @HarlonBarnett @CoachLarned @NatlPlaymkrsAca @Coach4343 pic.twitter.com/rVx2dwbZeH
— Micah Bell (@Bell11M) April 5, 2022
Position: Cornerback
Recruiting Ranking: No. 55
Hometown: Houston, TX
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 160 lbs
2024 3-star OT Hayes Johnson
Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University #MSU @SportsTaylor @Aspirationsgym @CoachCKap @JoshHelmholdt @TomVH @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/IJMKk059c5
— Hayes Johnson (@hjohnson_71) April 2, 2022
Position: Offensive Tackle
Recruiting Ranking: No. 321
Hometown: Campbellsville, KY
Height: 6’5″
Weight: 295 lbs
2023 3-star S Kaleb Spencer
#AGTG Blessed to receive an offer from Michigan State University!!🟢⚪️@ScottieHazelton @CoachEls_MSU @coachscott33 @LifeChristianFB pic.twitter.com/p5dkziaI0m
— Kaleb Spencer (@KalebSpencer8) April 6, 2022
Position: Safety
Recruiting Ranking: No. 632
Hometown: Colonial Heights, VA
Height: 6’3″
Weight: 200 lbs
2024 RB Brandon Hood
Had an amazing time visiting Michigan State‼️ Thank you @Ereed26 @Coach_mtucker @MSU_Football @RecruitGeorgia pic.twitter.com/whLR7X1GZ3
— Brandon Hood (@xhoodx26) April 8, 2022
Position: Running Back
Recruiting Ranking: NA
Hometown: McDonough, GA
Height: 5’10”
Weight: 190 lbs
2024 4-star WR David Washington
Extremely blessed to receive a scholarship offer from Michigan state University!! Thank you to @CoachHawk_5 and the coaching staff for the opportunity! #gogreen #keepchoppin pic.twitter.com/2xG9OqgRQt
— David Washington (@Dlw_beast) April 7, 2022
Position: WR
Recruiting Ranking: No. 125
Hometown: Las Vegas, NV
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 185 lbs
2024 4-star CB Jaylen McClain
Blessed to have received another offer from Michigan State University @CoachBFitz @HarlonBarnett @BobbyDeren @ShawnB_247 @BrianDohn247 @RivalsRichie @RivalsFriedman @Coach_GetWright pic.twitter.com/RRVbAWOTYs
— 𝖩𝖺𝗒𝗅𝖾𝗇⁸ (@Jaylenmcclain08) April 8, 2022
Position: Cornerback
Recruiting Ranking: No. 245
Hometown: West Orange, NJ
Height: 6’0″
Weight: 175 lbs
2024 4-star CB Jeremiah Newcombe
Wow! Blessed to receive a D1 offer from Michigan State University. Thank you @CoachDuHart and @HarlonBarnett for the opportunity and for recognizing the future value I can add to your program.@coachnewcombe @CasteelFootball @IsaiahNewcombe @IsaiahNewcombe @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/MXtSNHp58A
— Jeremiah Newcombe 5’ 11” 175lbs DB/WR/ATH (@newcombe_jj) April 9, 2022
Position: CB
Recruiting Ranking: No. 153
Hometown: Queen Creek, AZ
Height: 5’11”
Weight: 175 lbs
