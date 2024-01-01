Looking back at Week 17

Another NFL Sunday has come and gone. Which means we've had another session at the big desk in the big studio at the big headquarters of NBC Sports to talk about the things that happened.

With no PFT Live today (we'll be back tomorrow morning), check out the conversation with Devin McCourty, Jason Garrett, Matthew Berry, Steve Kornacki, and yours truly as we look at the main storylines coming from the seventeenth Sunday of the 2023 NFL season — which also was the last Sunday of 2023.

The season is coming to an end. The competition for the remaining playoff spots has reached a fever pitch. The No. 1 seeds have been set. In just 12 days, the wild-card round commences.

Have a look. Have a listen. Have a Happy New Year and enjoy the rest of the season.