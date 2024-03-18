LOOK: See where MSU basketball lands in final seed list for NCAA Tournament

Believe it or not, Michigan State was not that close to the cut line for making the NCAA Tournament.

Entering Sunday, many bracketologists felt Michigan State would be one of the last teams to make the NCAA Tournament as an at-large team. However, when the seed list was revealed, it turned out the Spartans were safely in the field of 68.

Michigan State ended up as the No. 33 overall team which comes out as the top No. 9 seed. The Spartans will face the No. 32 overall seed Mississippi State in their first round matchup on Thursday.

Check out the complete seed list breakdown in the tweet below:

For bookmarking purposes, here's the full 1-68 true seed list from the committee for 2024: 1. UConn

2. Houston

3. Purdue

4. North Carolina

5. Tennessee

6. Arizona

7. Marquette

8. Iowa State

9. Baylor

10. Creighton

11. Kentucky

12. Illinois

13. Duke

14. Kansas

15. Auburn

16.… — Bauertology (@Bauertology) March 17, 2024

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire