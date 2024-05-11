Advertisement

Look: Jermaine Burton’s first practice highlights with Bengals

chris roling
·1 min read

Perhaps no Cincinnati Bengals rookie is more hyped than wide receiver Jermaine Burton.

While first-rounder Amarius Mims and second-rounder Kris Jenkins could have huge impacts in the trenches on both sides of the ball, it’s Burton who puts up the highlights.

Case in point, Burton’s first day of practice with the Bengals on Friday, where his highlights were the ones making the rounds on social media.

Burton, whose detailed pre-draft flags prevented him from potentially going much earlier, has a chance to work into the base offense alongside Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as a rookie.

Here’s a look at some of the clips making the rounds from Friday’s work:

