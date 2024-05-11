Look: Jermaine Burton’s first practice highlights with Bengals

Perhaps no Cincinnati Bengals rookie is more hyped than wide receiver Jermaine Burton.

While first-rounder Amarius Mims and second-rounder Kris Jenkins could have huge impacts in the trenches on both sides of the ball, it’s Burton who puts up the highlights.

Case in point, Burton’s first day of practice with the Bengals on Friday, where his highlights were the ones making the rounds on social media.

Burton, whose detailed pre-draft flags prevented him from potentially going much earlier, has a chance to work into the base offense alongside Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as a rookie.

Here’s a look at some of the clips making the rounds from Friday’s work:

A look at Jermaine Burton flashing in a #Bengals uniform. He told us he's already talking about the playbook with Joe Burrow and spoke with Ja'Marr Chase. "(Ja'Marr) is excited I'm here. I just want to learn a lot from him and go crazy." @fox19 pic.twitter.com/j8UfyCxJ2W — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) May 10, 2024

3. I told Jermaine Burton that when I watched his college highlights, he looked like a taller version of Steve Smith Sr — the 5-time Pro Bowler for the Panthers and Ravens.

He’s physical and uber competitive. When the ball is in the air, it belongs to him pic.twitter.com/9emVzolkMv — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) May 10, 2024

First look at the Bengals 2024 rookie class: 🏈LT Amarius Mims

🏈DT Kris Jenkins

🏈WR Jermaine Burton

🏈DT McKinnley Jackson

🏈CB Josh Newton pic.twitter.com/XVvTgudz7C — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) May 10, 2024

