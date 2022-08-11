Get A Look Inside Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s Multimillion North Carolina Mansion, Which Is Up For Sale

Tyler McCarthy
·2 min read

NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. reportedly listed his 140-acre North Carolina mansion for sale, which means people can get a rare look inside the “Race For The Championship” competitor’s lavish digs.

The real estate listing is up under agents Heather Gibbs and Josh Tucker of Corcoran HM Properties. Gibbs confirmed to USA Insider that the 9,986-square-foot residence, which is listed for a whopping $15,995,000, is up for sale by Slide House LLC.

Gibbs could not, however, confirm that Stenhouse Jr. is behind the company, but ESPN reports it is indeed his LLC. The Charlotte Observer notes the home's pricepoint would make its sale the largest home resale ever in the 16-county Charlotte market. Currently, the highest sale stands at $7.7 million, which bested a property that sold for $7.5 million in 2020.

The mansion is located in Rowan County, east of Mooresville and boasts a European-style horse stable, an outdoor entertainment area, a vanishing edge upper pool, a pool house/cabana, a putting green and a large pond. Inside it has a fitness training facility, detached garages, five bedrooms, six bathrooms and much more that the NASCAR driver has likely enjoyed over the years.

Exterior of Ricky Stenhouse Jr's House
Exterior of Ricky Stenhouse Jr's House

Photo: Matthew Benham

Exterior of Ricky Stenhouse Jr's House
Exterior of Ricky Stenhouse Jr's House

Photo: Matthew Benham

ESPN notes the home has really deep roots in the NASCAR community. Prior to Stenhouse Jr.’s reign within the amenity-filled mansion, it was owned by retired driver Ernie Irvan. The original home on the property burned down and Irvan rebuilt it and made sure to include suitable accommodations for his daughter, who was an avid equestrian.

Stenhouse Jr. will be one of the many NASCAR Cup Series drivers documented in the upcoming USA Network documentary series “Race For The Championship,” showing how he and all the others are fiercely working to take home the 2022 series win.

Interior of Ricky Stenhouse Jr's House
Interior of Ricky Stenhouse Jr's House

Photo: Matthew Benham

Exterior of Ricky Stenhouse Jr's House
Exterior of Ricky Stenhouse Jr's House

Photo: Matthew Benham

“Race For The Championship” premieres Thursday, Sept. 1 on USA Network. You can watch more NASCAR content on Peacock now.

