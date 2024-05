Take a look behind the scenes at the 2024 Miami Dolphins rookie minicamp

Dolphins rookie participated in the team’s rookie minicamp (closed to the public) on Friday and Saturday. That group includes seven draft picks, 12 players who are expected to be signed as undrafted rookies and more than a dozen players on tryouts.

Here are some images of the players who hope to make their NFL dreams come true with the Dolphins in the fall.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Chop Robinson (44) speaks to reporters before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel works with Mohamed Kamara (50) during practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins Chop Robinson (44) and Aaron Lynch (56) exercise as coach Mike McDaniel watches. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins Jaylen Wright (25) runs with offensive assistant Max McCaffrey during practice. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins Tahj Washington (82) catches a pass. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow works with linebacker Chop Robinson. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Storm Duck (36) catches a pass during practice. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins linebackers Mohamed Kamara (50) and Aaron Lynch (56) during practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Miami Dolphins safety Patrick McMorris catches the ball during practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, Florida. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

