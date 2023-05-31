LOOK: 5-star Xavier Booker has arrived to East Lansing

The headliner of Michigan State’s star studded 2023 recruiting class is 5-star big man Xavier Booker who ranked No. 11 according to 247Sports.

It is now officially official, and the big man has arrived to his new home, East Lansing.

Watch as Booker has been officially welcomed to East Lansing and the Michigan State campus.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire