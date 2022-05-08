Logano moves Byron out of way, powers to first win of 2022 at Darlington

Joey Logano won his first race of 2022 Sunday at Darlington Raceway, bumping William Byron out of the way with less than three laps remaining in the Goodyear 400.

Byron was riding a 24 laps-led run when Logano‘s No. 22 Team Penske Ford made a move for the lead and passed the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Logano won by 0.775 seconds.

Tyler Reddick moved up to second, followed by Justin Haley, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott in order. Christopher Bell, Michael McDowell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Dillon and Daniel Suárez rounded out the top 10.

Byron fell back to 13th by the time he crossed the finish line, having hit the wall after Logano‘s trick.

The victory marks career No. 28 for the 31-year-old.

Logano also won Stage 1 on Lap 90, his first stage win of 2022.

Ross Chastain won Stage 2 on Lap 185, his second stage win this year. Chastain wrecked out nine laps later after spinning in Turn 2. The No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet led once for 26 laps.

Others who led but retired early included Kyle Larson (led twice for 30 laps) and Kyle Busch (led twice for 19 laps). Larson completed 112 laps before his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet choked with an engine issue. Busch‘s No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota was collected by a spinning No. 6 RFK Racing Ford of Brad Keselowski on Lap 167.

In total, there were nine cautions, including the stage breaks.

Up next for the NASCAR Cup Series is Kansas Speedway (May 15, 3 p.m. ET, FS1). Busch and Larson won the two races at Kansas last year.

This story will be updated.