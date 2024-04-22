Logan Ryan urges Giants to get Daniel Jones a top receiver

Add former New York Giants safety Logan Ryan to the growing list of names urging the team to avoid trading up for quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the 2024 NFL draft.

During a recent ESPN appearance, Ryan not only warned the Giants against drafting McCarthy but also suggested they find quarterback Daniel Jones a capable and productive No. 1 wide receiver.

“New Yorkers, if you’re listening, do not trade up to No. 4 and get J.J. McCarthy. Don’t do it,” Ryan said. “I just don’t think that the fourth best quarterback in this draft, whoever you have (or believe) that is, I don’t think they’re better than what Daniel Jones was coming out of college.”

Ryan also praised Jones for having all the traits necessary to be successful in the NFL but acknowledged that injury issues are a concern.

In Ryan’s mind, if the Giants do eventually replace Jones down the line, it’s best to land a top wide receiver now so it makes for an easier transition later.

“Daniel is tall, Daniel has an arm, Daniel is athletic. We know that,” Ryan said. “The problem with Daniel Jones has been his ability to stay healthy. If you don’t like that, take one of the best pass catchers available — (Malik) Nabers out of LSU or (Rome) Odunze out of Washington. Give that future quarterback, when you do get him, a top receiver. They need that.

“They have holes all over their roster. They need a great receiver. It’s a great receiver draft — get him at six.”

That seems to be the growing sentiment as Thursday’s draft approaches with even general manager Joe Schoen suggesting he’d be comfortable passing over quarterbacks altogether.

