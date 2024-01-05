Local Sports: Summerfield, Ida boys, Flat Rock Jefferson girls win

PETERSBURG – This is Phil Schiffler’s third season at Summerfield.

During that time he can not recall his school beating Whiteford – and not just boys basketball.

“We haven’t beaten Whiteford in anything since I’ve been here,” he said. “The boys changed that tonight.”

Schiffler’s Bulldogs earned a 60-46 victory over their arch-rival in a battle of 7-2 teams.

“It felt good to change that narrative,” Schiffler said.

Tyler Dafoe of Summerfield scores a layup during a 66-27 romp over Morenci earlier this season.

Tyler Dafoe (20 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists) and Teddy Gault (17 points, 5 rebounds) led Summerfield. Brendon Myshock (9 rebounds) displayed critical toughness inside.

More: Mason girls basketball player wins Athlete of the Week again

“I’ve been challenging him and Jacob Wadsworth all week to be tough because Whiteford is that,” Schiffler said. “The whole team was very tough defensively. This was a great team win. We had great bench play tonight. I’m happy for these kids and this community.”

Lincoln Joerin scored 15 points and Hunter DeBarr 11 for Whiteford.

It was Whiteford’s first Tri-County Conference loss of the season. The Bobcats are 3-1 and Summerfield 2-2.

BOYS BASKETBALL

No rust for Ida

IDA – Ida didn’t play a game over the Christmas break, but the Blue Streaks showed no signs of rust in a 61-42 rout of Grosse Ile Thursday night.

“It was great to get back at it after a two-week break,” Ida coach Jared Karner said. “I warned the kids of a Christmas-break hangover and they responded nicely with a quick 18-6 lead after the first quarter.”

It was 39-18 at the half and 50-28 after three quarters.

AJ Schrader led the 7-1 Blue Streaks with 20 points and 5 rebounds. Zach Hemry added 10 points and Landon Wolfenbarger (9 points and 5 rebounds) and Jacob Towne (9 points and 7 rebounds) played well off the bench.

Landon Alberts scored 14 points as Ida’s junior varsity (5-3) won 47-43.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Balance lifts Flat Rock

FLAT ROCK – Lily Klein (15), McKenna Williams (14), Addison Kopp (13) and Madleen Hussein (11) all scored in double figures as Flat Rock rolled over Gibraltar Carlson 59-38 Thursday.

“We really needed this win tonight,” Flat Rock coach Brian Kryk said. “We've had some tough losses this season because we've been fighting illnesses and injuries. Tonight, everyone was finally healthy and we got back to playing Flat Rock basketball.”

The rebounding was almost as even as the scoring as Klein grabbed 11, Hussein 8 and Williams 7.

Carlson (3-4) got better after managing just 10 points in the first half. Brooklyn Kemokai scored a career-high 13 points and Abby Carafelli added 10 for the Marauders.

Carlson won the junior varsity game 34-23.

Jefferson dominates

HAZEL PARK – Jefferson got 2024 started by snapping a four-game losing streak with a 51-13 romp over Hazel Park.

The Bears (3-4) never gave up more than 6 points in any quarter and held their hosts scoreless in the final period.

Gracie Jones led the way with 13 points and Lindsey Gennoe added 12.

Blissfield rolls over Ida

BLISSFIELD – Blissfield led 23-7 after one quarter and never looked back in a 63-35 victory over Ida Thursday.

Blissfield hit five 3-pointers in that opening quarter.

“We struggled all night with our defensive positioning and they took advantage of it,” Ida coach Tim Leonard said. “For us to play with good teams we need to have a balanced attack and tonight we had two starters who did not score.”

Jessica Schrader scored 15 points for the 4-3 Blue Streaks.

Blissfield also took the junior varsity game 58-32. Addie Swiderski scored 11 points for Ida.

Slow start for Dundee

DUNDEE – Dundee managed just 3 points in the first quarter and never recovered in falling 53-32 to Adrian Madison Thursday.

“We have not played a game since December 19th and it showed in the first quarter,” said Dundee coach Jay Briggs. “We dug ourselves down way too deep which we cannot afford to do against a good team like that.”

Mirra Borg and Joslyn Ball scored 7 points each for the 3-3 Vikings.

PREP WRESTLING

Seniors lead Airport

CARLETON – Seniors Nick Bovair and Jack Mills led Airport to a 57-15 victory over Ida on Senior Night Thursday.

More: Hall of Famer Bankowski learned love of wrestling at Bedford

Other winners for the Jets were Jayden Smith, Kenny Wingate, Hayden Bovair, Kyle Link, Joe Lesko, Zakary Vanbuskirk, Maddox Robledo, Isaac Kemp and Holden Otter.

Dundee overpowered

PERRYSBURG, Ohio – Mason Katschor beat a nationally ranked opponent at 106, but Dundee fell 38-18 Thursday to a Perrysburg team ranked No. 23 in the country.

Jeremy Amrhein recorded a pin and Cam Chinavare, Rocco Redmon and Kole Katschor won for the Vikings.

PREP SWIMMING

Champs handle Monroe

ANN ARBOR – Josh Riggs (100-yard freestyle) and Vish Joshi (diving) took seconds for Monroe in a 145-40 loss to defending state champion Ann Arbor Pioneer Thursday.

Reggie Geftos and Alex Werner also had strong performances for the Trojans.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Local Sports: Summerfield snaps Whiteford hex; No rust for Ida boys