LOCAL SPORTS ROUNDUP: Saturday, 27, 2024

Apr. 27—Here are the local scores from Saturday, April 28.

BASEBALL

Bethany Christian 6, Elkhart Christian 4

Bethany Christian took home a conference victory Saturday afternoon, beating the Eagles of ECA with a trio of runs to take the lead in the fourth. Carter Miller drove in two runs, also hitting a double. Jacoby Reinhardt pitched six innings, allowing 10 hits, three earned runs and striking out seven. Bethany improves to 4-7, 3-0 HPC.

Wawasee 6, Goshen 0

In a game that began Friday but needed to finish Saturday due to weather, Wawasee won back-to-back conference wins, beating Goshen this weekend. The RedHawks committed four errors and managed just two hits as Wawasee's pitching staff combined for two walks and five strikeouts. Kane Dukes batted 2-2, driving in one run and scoring once as well. Wawasee improves to 6-5 (2-4 NLC). Goshen falls to 5-8 (2-4 NLC).

Elkhart 9, Northridge 5

Chesterton 19, Northridge 2

Northridge lost both games of it's home doubleheader Saturday against Elkhart and Chesterton. In the 9-5 loss to the Lions, a grand slam by Elkhart's Carson Pollard was enough to prove needed despite both teams combining for 11 errors on the game. In the second contest, Chesterton walked 11 times, collected 14 hits and scored nine runs in the third and six in the sixth inning to outpace the Raiders. Northridge dropped to 6-8 with the losses.

NorthWood 18, Bremen 6

NorthWood outhit Bremen 12-5 in the 12-run victory Saturday afternoon. Mason Warren drove in three as did Beau Patterson. Carson Mashack finished 3-4. NorthWood moved to 10-4 with the win.

SOFTBALL

Concord 10, Elkhart Christian 5

Concord 17, Elkhart Christian 6

Concord swept Elkhart Christian in the Eagles home, outscoring ECA by 16. The Minutemen got off to slow starts and piled on late, scoring 11 runs in the seventh inning of the second game of Saturday's doubleheader to improve to 3-9.

Goshen 8, South Bend Clay 6

Goshen outscored visiting South Bend Clay Saturday afternoon in the 8-6 win over the Colonials. Kaelyn Marcum batted 3-4 as did Ryen Yoder. Emily Ramirez batted 2-3, scoring twice and driving in a pair of runs.

Northridge 6, South Bend Riley 5

Northridge 7, South Bend Riley 2

Northridge swept a doubleheader against South Bend Riley Saturday. The Raiders walked off game one when the Wildcats committed an error with two outs. In the second game, Northridge's four-run third inning dealt the damage in the 7-2 win. Rielyn Goodwin went 3-4 in the box with a double and home run in the finale. Northridge improves to 8-6.

NorthWood 15, Triton 5

NorthWood scored 13 runs in the first four innings Saturday, leading to a 15-5 home win over Triton. Chloe Davis batted 3-4, driving in five runs with a grand slam while Ashlyn Brooke batted 3-4, scoring four times and driving in a pair of runs. The Panthers improve to 6-7.

East Noble 11, Wawasee 9

Both teams traded five-run innings Saturday afternoon despite Wawasee and East Noble only recorded five hits each. The Warriors committed six errors and walked nine East Noble batters. Wawasee falls to 7-7 with the loss.

Westview 15, Fort Wayne North Side 0

Westview blew past North Side at home Saturday in five innings using an 11-run second inning. Hope Bortner scored four runs and hammered a home run. Westview imrpoves to 3-5 this season.

GIRLS TENNIS

DeKalb Tournament

NorthWood won the 8-team DeKalb Tournament as Westview finished second Saturday. Westview's Maddie Stults won all three of her matches to win the No. 1 singles championship while NorthWood's Tatum Evers claimed the No. 2 singles championship. The Panthers No. 3 singles player Gabriella Poblador finished first as well as both NorthWood doubles teams.

Homestead Tournament

Homestead 4, Northridge 1; Northridge 4, Mississinewa 1; FW Concordia 3, Northridge 2

Northridge went 1-2 against a tough Homestead Invite field, dropping contests to Homestead and FW Concordia and beating Mississinewa. Sage Granberg went 3-0 at No. 3 singles.

Goshen 3, Bethany Christian 2

Goshen earned a tough 3-2 victory over Bethany Christian Saturday at Bethany. RedHawks No. 1 and No. 2 hitters Landry Schrock (6-0, 6-2) and Pippin Stutsman (6-2, 6-2) both won matches for Goshen as Cassia Nice locked up the win for the Bruins in No. 3 singles (6-2, 6-2).

BOYS GOLF

Wawasee Invitational

Fairfield (1st, 248), Northridge (4th, 343), Wawasee (5th, 348), Goshen (6th, 348), Westview (8th, 361), NorthWood (10th, 376)

Fairfield won first at the Wawasee Invitational at Maxwelton Saturday. Brayden Miller placed second overall and first on the Falcons, shooting a 76. Goshen's Todd Kauffman placed sixth (80), Northridge's Owen Kaehr (80) and Isaiah Lehman (81) placed seventh and eight as Westview's Luke Haarer finished ninth (8th).

GOSHEN CITY FC

Black Cat 2, Goshen City 1

Goshen City FC fell to 0-1-1 Saturday night with a road loss to Black Cat FC. Black Cat scored the game-winning goal off a free kick in the 93rd minute, sending Goshen home with its first loss of the season.