Local Sports Calendar (May 18)

May 18—TODAY

Prep Baseball

IHSA Class 2A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional Championship: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 10 a.m.

IHSA Class 2A Unity Regional Championship: Westville vs. Unity, 11 a.m.

IHSA Class 1A Arcola Regional Championship: Salt Fork vs. Arcola, 11 a.m.

IHSA Class 1A Armstrong-Potomac Regional Championship: Armstrong-Potomac vs. St. Anne, 11 a.m.

Prep Boys Golf

Fountain Central at West Lafayette Invitational, 8 a.m.

Prep Softball

IHSA Class 1A Georgetown-Ridge Farm Regional Championship: Salt Fork vs. Milford, 11 a.m.

Prep Girls Track

IHSA Class 1A State Meet Finals: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville at O'Brien Field in Charleston, 10 a.m.

IHSA Class 3A State Meet Finals: Danville at O'Brien Field in Charleston, 10 a.m.

MONDAY

Prep Baseball

Seeger at Clinton Prairie, 4 p.m.

Prep Softball

IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional: Seeger vs. Tipton, 4 p.m.

IHSAA Class 1A Riverton Parke Sectional: Covington vs. Fountain Central, 4 p.m.

ON THE AIR

TODAY

Auto Racing

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Wright Brand 250, FS1, 12:30 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: PGA Championship, third round, ESPN, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour: PGA Championship, third round, CBS, Noon

LPGA Tour: Mizuho Americas Open, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Horse Racing

Preakness Prep, CNBC, 12:30 p.m.

Preakness Stakes, NBC, 3:30 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, NBC Sports Chicago, Noon

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.

United Football League

Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers, FOX, 3 p.m.

Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, ABC, Noon

Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces, ABC, 2 p.m.

Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY

Auto Racing

Formula 1: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.

Indy 500 Qualifying, Day 2, NBC, 2 p.m.

NASCAR All-Star Open, FS1, 4 p.m.

NASCAR All-Star Race, FS1, 7 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour: PGA Championship, final round, ESPN, 9 a.m.

PGA Tour: PGA Championship, final round, CBS, Noon

LPGA Tour: Mizuho Americas Open, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.

Major League Baseball

Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals, Roku Channel, Noon

Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, NBC Sports Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.

United Football League

D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks, ABC, 11 a.m.

Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas, FOX, 3 p.m.

MONDAY

Major League Baseball

Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.

Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.

Women's National Basketball Association

Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever., ESPN, 7 p.m.

Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations

