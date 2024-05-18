Local Sports Calendar (May 18)
May 18—TODAY
Prep Baseball
IHSA Class 2A Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin Regional Championship: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 10 a.m.
IHSA Class 2A Unity Regional Championship: Westville vs. Unity, 11 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A Arcola Regional Championship: Salt Fork vs. Arcola, 11 a.m.
IHSA Class 1A Armstrong-Potomac Regional Championship: Armstrong-Potomac vs. St. Anne, 11 a.m.
Prep Boys Golf
Fountain Central at West Lafayette Invitational, 8 a.m.
Prep Softball
IHSA Class 1A Georgetown-Ridge Farm Regional Championship: Salt Fork vs. Milford, 11 a.m.
Prep Girls Track
IHSA Class 1A State Meet Finals: Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, Hoopeston Area, Oakwood, Salt Fork and Westville at O'Brien Field in Charleston, 10 a.m.
IHSA Class 3A State Meet Finals: Danville at O'Brien Field in Charleston, 10 a.m.
MONDAY
Prep Baseball
Seeger at Clinton Prairie, 4 p.m.
Prep Softball
IHSAA Class 2A Delphi Sectional: Seeger vs. Tipton, 4 p.m.
IHSAA Class 1A Riverton Parke Sectional: Covington vs. Fountain Central, 4 p.m.
ON THE AIR
TODAY
Auto Racing
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Wright Brand 250, FS1, 12:30 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: PGA Championship, third round, ESPN, 9 a.m.
PGA Tour: PGA Championship, third round, CBS, Noon
LPGA Tour: Mizuho Americas Open, third round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Horse Racing
Preakness Prep, CNBC, 12:30 p.m.
Preakness Stakes, NBC, 3:30 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, NBC Sports Chicago, Noon
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 6 p.m.
United Football League
Memphis Showboats at Michigan Panthers, FOX, 3 p.m.
Houston Roughnecks at Birmingham Stallions, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Indiana Fever at New York Liberty, ABC, Noon
Los Angeles Sparks at Las Vegas Aces, ABC, 2 p.m.
Chicago Sky at Dallas Wings, Marquee Sports Network, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY
Auto Racing
Formula 1: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, ESPN2, 7:55 a.m.
Indy 500 Qualifying, Day 2, NBC, 2 p.m.
NASCAR All-Star Open, FS1, 4 p.m.
NASCAR All-Star Race, FS1, 7 p.m.
Golf
PGA Tour: PGA Championship, final round, ESPN, 9 a.m.
PGA Tour: PGA Championship, final round, CBS, Noon
LPGA Tour: Mizuho Americas Open, final round, GOLF, 2 p.m.
Major League Baseball
Boston Red Sox at St. Louis Cardinals, Roku Channel, Noon
Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, NBC Sports Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network, 1 p.m.
United Football League
D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks, ABC, 11 a.m.
Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas, FOX, 3 p.m.
MONDAY
Major League Baseball
Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, NBC Sports Chicago, 2 p.m.
Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals, Bally Sports Midwest, 6:30 p.m.
Women's National Basketball Association
Connecticut Sun at Indiana Fever., ESPN, 7 p.m.
Note — some events are subject to blackout rules and regulations
CONTACT US
Editor: Chad Dare (217) 477-5151
Reporter: Marvin Holman:(217) 477-5210
E-mail: sports@dancomnews.com
Note — The Commercial-News sports desk is staff Monday through Friday from 5 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. All results and information should be reported during those times.