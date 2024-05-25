LOCAL ROUNDUP: Vikings fall to Braves in final

May 25—MT. ZION — The Danville softball team has had many lessons over this season and on Thursday, they had its final lesson.

The Vikings only had five hits as host Mount Zion scored big in the first two innings to go on to a 13-0 win in five innings in an IHSA Class 3A regional championship game.

"It was rough and it wasn't the outcome we hoped for," Danville coach Megan Smith said. "It got away from us in the second inning."

After the Lady Braves scored six runs in the first and seven in the second, the Vikings calmed down on defense, but could not get anything going against Mount Zion pitcher Ella Fink. Fink had nine strikeouts on the mound.

"Defensively toward the end, we were much more calm," Smith said. "If we were like that at the start of the game, it would have been a different story, but we also didn't put any runs up either. She (Fink) was a tough pitcher and we didn't get shutout that many times this season."

Going into the game, the Vikings were playing some of its best softball of the season, winning three out of their last four games, including a 3-2 win against Centennial in Tuesday's semifinal.

"I felt like at this point, you have prepared and played so many games so I just told the girls to have fun and work hard and leave it all on the field," Smith said. "I am happy with what they accomplished this season and hopefully we can come back next year, work on getting better and get us a regional title. At this point, we will learn from it and come back stronger."

Kendall Rannebarger, Kay'Leah Belik, Gracie Briggs, Olivia Scaggs and TaeAna Boyd each had a hit for Danville. All of them will be back next year for a team that will only lose senior Jaidyn Hardesty.

We are going to miss Jaidyn, but we will have everyone else back and we have some fresmen come in an d build off everything right we did and get better next year.

For Smith, who ends her first year at the helm with a 12-15 record, she said the team has made this first season one of great surprises.

"It was definitely a better outcome than we expected," Smith said. "Coming in the first year, we had only five varsity letter winners come back. We knew it would be challenging, but we won a lot more games than we expected and made it to the regional championship quicker than expected.

"I was so proud of them because they exceeded expectations and to know what they have poured into the program and the trust that they put in me, I hope that we can keep building the program up because it was exciting to do better than we anticipated."

At Mount Zion

Mount Zion 13, Danville 0

Danville'000'00'— '0 '5' 2

Mt. Zion'670'00'—'13'12'0

WP — Ella Fink. LP — Kendall Rannebarger. Two or more hits — MZ: Fink 3, Audri Johnson, Karlie Teel, Nikki Ellegood. 2B — D: Rannebarger MZ: Johnson 2, Ellegood, Teel, Addison Rotz, Chloe Williams. 3B — MZ: Fink. RBIs — MZ: Rotz 3, Johnson 3, Teel 2, Ellegood 2, Fink, Williams.

Riverton Parke 13, N. Vermillion 0

MONTEZUMA, Ind. — The North Vermillion baseball team was held to one hit as the Falcons lost to host Riverton Parke 13-0 in an IHSAA Class 1A sectional championship on Thursday.

Addie Burns had the lone hit for the Falcons with a triple and had the lone strikeout on the mound.

North Vermillion ends the season with a 2-15 record.

At Montezuma, Ind.

Riverton Parke 13, North Vermillion 0

N. Vermillion'000'00'— '0 '1' 0

R. Parke'335'2x'—'13'8'0

WP — Madison Coonce. LP — Olivia Nale. Two or more hits — RP: Lizzy Leitgabel, Emma Ugoletti. 2B — RP: Coonce, Leitgabel, Ugoletti. 3B — RP: Leitgabel, Ugoletti, Arial Wright. RBIs — RP: Jayleigh Inman 2, Ugoletti 2, Coonce, McGrannahan.

PREP BASEBALL

M-S 6, Danville 2

MAHOMET — The Danville baseball team finished the season on Wednesday with a 6-2 loss to host Mahomet-Seymour in an IHSA Class 3A regional.

Cameron Feuerborn had two hits and scored a run for the Vikings, who were only down 2-1 at one point, while Marvin Davis III had a hit and a run scored and Kody Meeker had a hit.

Brody Boyd took the loss for Danville, who ends the season with a 4-24 record.

At Mahomet

Mahomet-Seymour 6, Danville 2

Danville'000'100'1'— '2 '4' 4

M-S'110'103'x'—'6'9'2

WP — Young. LP — Brody Boyd. Two or more hits — D: Cameron Feuerborn MS: Finch Starrick. 2B — MS: Finch. RBIs — MS: Butler 2, Bailey, Randolph.

Fountain Central 12, N. Vermillion 4

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Fountain Central baseball team had the perfect start to its IHSAA Class 1A sectional game with North Vermillion on Tuesday.

The Mustangs scored five runs in the first and would go on to a 12-4 win over the Falcons.

Ayden Batchelor had two hits with a home run and three RBIs for Fountain Central, while Nolan Acton had three hits and two RBIs, Kyle Slinker had two hits with a home run and two RBIs and Conner Paxton and Bryson Davis each had one RBI.

Quintin Holt had two hits and a RBI for North Vermillion while Gavin Bean, Aiden Hinchee and Randall Jeffers each had one RBI.

The Mustangs are 9-15 and will play host Lafayette Central Catholic on Monday in semifinal action.

The Falcons end the season at 5-17.

At Lafayette, Ind.

Fountain Central 12, North Vermillion 4

N. Vermillion'002'100'1'— '4 '7' 3

F. Central'500'304'x'—'12'12'1

WP — Ayden Batchelor. LP — Gavin Bean. Two or more hits — NV: Quintin Holt FC: Nolan Acton 3, Batchelor, Kyle Slinker, Asher Davis. 2B — NV: Bean FC: Bryson Davis, Batchelor, Asher Davis. HR — FC: Slinker, Batchelor. RBIs — NV: Bean, Aiden Hinchee, Holt, Randall Jeffers FC: Batchelor 3, Slinker 2, Acton 2, Bryson Davis, Conner Paxton.

Seeger 9, Delphi 5

DELPHI, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team battled for 10 innings against Delphi in Thursday's IHSAA Class 2A sectional semifinal.

But in the 11th, the Patriots were able to turn the tide for good, getting five runs to go on to a 9-5 win over the Oracles.

Landon Walker had a triple that scored three runs in the 11th for Seeger, while Cameron Laws had three hits and a RBI, Gatlin Swaney had two hits and a RBI and Luke Pluimer had an RBI.

Pluimer had 11 strikeouts in six innings to start for the Patriots, while Noah Stephen had three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings and Christian Holland had two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings to get the win.

Seeger had a 2-0 lead in the fourth before Delphi scored two in the bottom of the fourth to tie it up. Seeger would score two in the 10th, but Delphi would score two of its own in the bottom of the 10th.

The Patriots are now 20-4 and will play Benton Central for the championship on Monday at 3 p.m. Eastern. The Bison beat Clinton Prairie 3-2 in the first game on Thursday.

At Delphi, Ind.

Seeger 9, Delphi 5

Seeger'100'100'000'25'— '9 '7' 0

Delphi'000'200'000'21'—'5'12'6

WP — Christian Holland. LP — Brett Huffman. Two or more hits — S: Cameron Laws 3, Gatlin Swaney D: Josh Hartley 3, Xaine Tessier, Hunter Wandrei. 2B — S: Laws, Swaney D: Almager, Tessier. 3B — S: Landon Walker. RBIs — S: Walker 3, Laws, Swaney, Luke Pluimer D: Levi Coghill 2, Keigan Watts, Tessier, Almager.

LCC 10, Covington 0

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Covington baseball team could not get anything going on Thursday, losing to Lafayette Central Catholic 10-0 in an IHSAA Class 1A sectional game.

The Trojans were no-hit by the Knights and pitcher Lucas Gerkey, who had five strikeouts. Covington did get on base with two walks by Nash Martin and a walk each from Logan Marcinko and Cian Moore.

Creaux Rieman had five strikeouts in four innings for Covington, who ends the season at 11-15.

At Lafayette, Ind.

Lafayette Central Catholic 10, Covington 0

Covington'000'000'— '0 '0' 6

LCC'300'016'—'10'7'0

WP — Lucas Gerkey. LP — Creaux Rieman. Two or more hits — LCC: Jackson Cain. 2B — LCC: Mikey Stapleton. HR — LCC: Cain. RBIs — LCC: Cain 2, Kolton Minnich 2, Brinn Robbins 2, Gerkey, Stapleton

MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

DACC finishes at 15th

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Jaguars ended their season 15th in the nation after the final round of the NJCAA Division II National Meet.

Danville Area Community College shot a 316 in the final round to end with a score of 1,250 for the four rounds.

Grady Lancaster shot an 80 and finished in a tie for 32nd with a total score of 303, while Blake Arnold scored a 75 and ended up in a tie for 69th with 313, Cameron Bergman had an 81 and Luke Mettemeyer had an 80 as both golfers ended up in a tie for 78th with a score of 317 each and Zane Douglas had a 86 to end up 96th overall with a 351.

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College would end up winning the championship with a score of 1,170 with Kirkwood Community College in second at 1,173 and Des Moines Area Community College was third with a score 1,178.

Bulletin Board

Voles Practice on June 1

DANVILLE — The Vermilion Voles Vintage Base Ball Club will have their next practice on June 1 at Kennekuk County Park at 9 a.m.

The practice is free and men and women of all skill levels are welcome to play and no tryouts necessary. People who have never played before are welcome to come out and see what vintage base ball is all about.

HORSESHOES

Danville Horseshoe League

May 23 results

Nutrien Ag M/C'6'0

Stormy Oaks'4.5'1.5

Shoe Guys'4.5'4.5

3 Ringers 3'3'3

Motors Gang'2'4

Bucking Broncos'2'4

MiCasa SuCasa'1'5

Block Drywall'1'5

High 50-Shoe Games

Bob Vandivier'107'89'82

Butch Meeker'87'76'74

Glen Laird'83'75'70

Mike Schroeder'71'70'67

Mickie Peterson'62'60

Jack Moore'62