LOCAL ROUNDUP: Trojans' baseball roll in regional semi

May 16—ARMSTRONG — The Armstrong-Potomac baseball team started playoff action on all cylinders on Wednesday.

The Trojans had 13 hits, while A-P pitchers gave up only two hits in a 8-0 win over Fisher.

Traxton Roberts and Colton Murphy each had two hits and two RBIs, Kollin Asbury had two hits and a RBI, Cain Buhr had an RBI, Nathan Rogers had three hits and Ryan Edwards had two hits.

On the mound, Roberts got the win in relief with three strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings. Bowen Hesterberg started and had two strikeouts in an inning, while Asbury had three strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

With the win, the Trojans will move on to Saturday's championship game, where they will face either St. Anne or Schlarman Academy.

At Armstrong

Armstrong-Potomac 8, Fisher 0

Fisher'000'000'0'— '0 '2' 2

A-P'420'101'x'—'8'13'0

WP — Traxton Roberts. LP — Coulter Two or more hits — AP: Nathan Rogers 3, Ryan Edwards, Roberts, Kollin Asbury, Colton Murphy. 2B — F: Sapp AP: Murphy, Roberts. RBIs — AP: Roberts 2, Murphy 2, Asbury, Buhr.

St. Joe-Ogden 4, Oakwood 1

ST. JOSEPH — The Comets could not pull off the upset in an IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal against the Spartans.

Chase Harrison had an RBI for Oakwood, while Cort Vermillion and Chase Dudley each had a hit.

Harrison had three strikeouts on the mound for the Comets, who end the season at 16-15.

At St. Joseph

St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Oakwood 1

Oakwood'000'100'0'— '1 '3' 2

St. Joe-Ogden'200'200'x'—'4'6'0

WP — Landrus. LP — Chase Harrison. Two or more hits — SJO: Alternbaumer. 2B — SJO: Landrus, Earley. HR — SJO: Waller. RBIs — O: Harrison SJO: Waller 2, Landrus.

S. Vermillion 7, Fountain Central 0

CLINTON, Ind. — The Mustangs only had three hits as they fell to the Wildcats on the road.

Ayden Batchelor, Kyle Slinker and Paul Adams each had an hit for Fountain Central, who are 8-14 and will face Riverton Parke today.

At Clinton, Ind.

S. Vermillion 7, Fountain Central 0

F. Central'000'000'0'— '0 '3' 2

S. Vermillion'301'102'x'—'7'12'2

WP — Weir. LP — Bryson Davis. Two or more hits — SV: Weir 3, Coleman. 2B — SV: Weir 2, Coleman. RBIs — SV: Coleman 2, Weir, Anderson, Heber.

Covington 15, N. Vermillion 8

CAYUGA, Ind. — Only up 7-6 after six innings, the Covington baseball team made a statement in the seventh on Tuesday.

The Trojans scored eight points as they went on to a 15-8 win over North Vermillion.

Kaden Smith had two hits and four RBIs for Covington, while Kolten Haymaker and Kyven Hill each had two hits and two RBIs, Cian Moore had two doubles and a RBI and Creux Rieman had one RBI.

Gavin Bean had two RBIs for the Falcons, while Quintin Holt had an RBI..

The Trojans are 11-13 and will face Terre Haute North on Thursday.

At Cayuga, Ind.

Covington 15, North Vermillion 8

Covington'014'002'8'— '15 '10' 2

N. Vermillion'011'202'2'—'8'3'9

WP — Carson Schaeffer. LP —Gavin Bean. Two or more hits — C: Cian Moore, Kolten Haymaker, Kyven Hill, Kaden Smith 2B — C: Moore 2, Smith. RBIs — C: Smith 4, Haymaker 2, Hill 2, Moore, Creux Rieman NV: Bea 2, Quintin Holt.

Twin Lakes 4, Seeger 3

MONTICELLO, Ind. — The Seeger baseball team lost its second game of the season on Tuesday, losing a 4-3 decision to Twin Lakes.

Cameron Laws had two hits and two RBIs for the Patriots, who built a 3-0 lead in the fourth inning and Gatlin Swaney had one RBI.

Luke Pluimer took the loss for Seeger, as the Indians scored a run in the fifth and three in the sixth to get the win.

Seeger is 16-2 and will face Attica on Thursday.

At Monticello, Ind.

Twin Lakes 4, Seeger 3

Seeger'020'100'0'— '3 '5' 0

Twin Lakes'000'013'x'—'4'6'4

WP — Goyer. LP — Luke Pluimer. Two or more hits — S: Cameron Laws TL: Brummett. 2B — S: Pluimer TL: Wagner, Brummett. RBIs — S: Laws 2, Gatlin Swaney TL: Wagner, Coble, Miller, Goyer

PREP SOFTBALL

BHRA 6, Watseka 4

WATSEKA — The Blue Devils took the game over in the third inning and would hold on to beat the Warriors in an IHSA Class 2A regional semifinal.

Ella Acton had three hits with an RBI for Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, while Ava Acton had two hits and two RBIs and Draycee Nelson, Gentry Elson and winning pitcher Eva Ronto each had an RBI.

Ronto had seven strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings for the Blue Devils, who are 20-10 and will face Herscher on Friday for the regional title.

At Watseka

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6, Watseka 4

Watseka'100'000'3'— '4 '6' 1

BHRA'012'021'x'—'6'12'4

WP — Eva Ronto. LP — Parsons. Two or more hits — W: Schroeder, Parsons BHRA: Ella Acton 3, Ava Acton. 2B — BHRA: Gentry Elson, Raeghan Dickison. RBIs — W: Denault 2 BHRA: Ava Acton 2, Ella Acton, Draycee Nelson, Elson, Ronto.

Salt Fork 9, Donovan 3

GEORGETOWN — Ava Ringstrom had three hits and three RBIs as the Storm advanced to an IHSA Class 1A regional final.

Sailor Pacot and Raina Conner each had one RBI for Salt Fork, while Karli McGee had six strikeouts on the mound to get the win.

The Storm are 12-14 and will face Milford for the regional title on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.

At Georgetown

Salt Fork 9, Donovan 3

Donovan'000'100'2'— '3 '7' 4

Salt Fork'012'231'x'—'9'8'3

WP — Karli McGee. LP — Walters. Two or more hits — D:Anderson, Walters, Lopez SF: Ava Ringstrom. 2B — SF: Ringstrom, Sailor Pacot. RBIs — D: Anderson, Walters SF: Ringstrom 3, Pacot, Raina Conner.

Herscher 6, Hoopeston Area 4

WATSEKA — The Cornjerkers scored four runs in the top of the sixth to get a 4-3 lead, but the Tigers would score three in the bottom to get the regional semifinal win.

Kinzley Bailey, Addy Kelnhofer and Jersey Cundiff each had an RBI for Hoopeston Area, while Macy Warner and Maddie Barnes each had two hits.

Barnes had two strikeouts on the mound for the Cornjerkers, who end the season at 15-11.

At Watseka

Herscher 6, Hoopeston Area 4

Hoopeston'000'004'0'— '4 '8' 0

Herscher'201'003'x'—'6'15'1

WP — Hackley. LP — Maddie Barnes. Two or more hits — HA:Macy Warner, Barnes H: Whitaker 3, Decman 3, Kanak 3, Powers, Adams. 2B — HA: Warner, Barnes H: Decman. HR — H: Kanak. RBIs — HA: Kinzley Bailey, Jersey Cundiff, Addyson Kelnhofer H: Kanak 2, Whitaker, Decman.

Danville 6, Rantoul 5

TILTON — Payton Beith hit an walk-off RBI single in the seventh to give the Vikings the win over the Eagles.

Beith had two hits and two RBIs for Danville, while Kamryn Anglemyer had two RBIs, Olivia Scaggs had and RBI and Jaidyn Hardesty had two hits.

Danville was coming off a 3-1, nine-inning loss to Bloomington on Tuesday.

Kendall Rannebarger had 11 strikeouts on the mound for the Vikings and had two hits, while Hardesty, Maya Gagnon and Gracie Briggs also added two hits with Gagnon had the lone RBI.

The Vikings are 11-14 and will play Champaign Centennial on Tuesday in an IHSA Class 3A regional at Mount Zion.

At Tilton

Danville 6, Rantoul 5

Rantoul'000'121'1'— '5 '12' 2

Danville'030'020'1'—'6'8'1

WP — Kendall Rannebarger. LP — Sherrick. Two or more hits — R: Sherrick 3, Cann 3, Morgan, Herbert, Bell D: Peyton Beith, Jaidyn Hardesty. 2B — R: Cann. RBIs — R: Sherrick, Bell, Cann D: Kamryn Anglemyer 2, Beith 2, Olivia Scaggs.

Milford 12, Schlarman 4

GEORGETOWN — The Schlarman Academy softball team had won the last two games for their first winning streak.

On Tuesday, the streak and the season ended as the Hilltoppers lost 12-4 to Milford in an IHSA Class 1A regional.

Addison Forsyth had two hits and a RBI for Schlarman, while Irene Rangel had a double.

Abby Storm had two doubles and four RBIs for Milford, while Addison Lucht had three hits and two RBIs and Kami Muehling had two hits with seven strikeouts on the mound.

At Milford

Milford 12, Schlarman 4

Schlarman'000'201'1'— '4 '5' 9

Milford'230'403'x'—'12'9'1

WP — Kami Muehling. LP — Deana Linares. Two or more hits — SA: Addison Forsyth M: Addison Lucht 3, Muehling, Abby Storm. 2B — SA: Irene Rangel M: Storm 2 3B — M: Lucht. RBIs — SA: Forsyth M: Storm 4, Lucht 2.

Villa Grove 15, A-P 0

VILLA GROVE — The Armstrong-Potomac softball team's season ended in four innings on Tuesday in a 15-0 loss to Villa Grove in an IHSA Class 1A regional semifinal.

Acasia Gernentz had the lone hit for the Trojans and took the loss on the mound.

Armstrong-Potomac ends the season with a 8-12-1 record, while Villa Grove will play Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Friday in the regional championship.

At Villa Grove

Villa Grove 15, Armstrong-Potomac 0

A-P'000'0'— '0'1' 3

VG'00(15)'x'—'15'11'0

WP — Brown. LP — Acasia Gernentz. Two or more hits — VG: Cordes, Kiser,. Schweighart, Wilson. 2B — VG: Brown, Cordes, Kiser. HR — VG: Lillard. RBIs — VG: Lillard 2, Dodd 2, Cordes, Brown, Kiser, Thomas, Schweighart, Wilson.

Covington 21, N. Vermillion 18

CAYUGA, Ind. — The Covington softball team battled with North Vermillion on Tuesday and would come out with a 21-18 win.

Lily Gayler, Alex Sutherlin and Ava Stein each had four RBIs for the Trojans, while Karma Kingery had three hits and a RBI, Haley Holycross and Jayleigh Lague had two hits and two RBIs and Lily Pigg had an RBI.

Addie Burns had three hits and four RBIs for the Falcons, while Pailynn Nichols had two hits and four RBIs, Ava Jumps and Hope Kawata each had two RBIs and Olivia Baker, Tessa Downs and Kiara Waddell each had a RBI.

The Trojans are 9-14.

At Cayuga, Ind.

Covington 21, N. Vermillion 18

Covington'505'351'2'— '21 '12' 2

N. Vermillion'430'218'0'—'18'8'4

WP — Emma Holycross. LP — Willow Campbell. Two or more hits — C: Karma Kingery 3, Lily Gayler, Haley Holycross, Jaleigh Lague NV: Addie Burns 3, Pailynn Nichols. 2B — C: Gayler, Lague, Ava Stine NV: Burns 2. RBIs — C: Gayler 4, Alex Sutherlin 4, Stein 4, Haley Holycross 2, Lague 2, Kingery, Lily Pigg NV: Burns 4, Nichols 4, Ava Jumps 2, Hope Kawata 2, Olivia Baker, Tessa Downs, Kiara Waddell.

Riverton Parke 10, Fountain Central 0

MONTEZUMA, Ind. — Keylee Stonebreaker had the lone hit for the Mustangs as they lost to the Panthers in six.

Olivia Jones took the loss on the mound for Fountain Central, who are 12-12 and will face Covington on Monday.

At Montezuma, Ind.

Riverton Parke 10, Fountain Central 0

F. Central'000'000'— '0 '1' 1

R. Parke'310'411'—'10'15'0

WP — Coonce. LP — Olivia Jones. Two or more hits — RP: Lumaye 3, Ugotti, Stonebreaker, Jukes, Leitgabel. 2B — RP: Inman, Coonce. RBIs — RP: Lumaye 3., Wright 2, Inman 2, Jukes, Coonce.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Fountain Central, Covington wins in sectional

VEEDERSBURG, Ind. — The Mustangs beat Parke Heritage 5-0 and the Trojans beat South Vermillion 5-0 in an IHSAA Sectional.

Haley Webb, Elise Webb and Laney Hoagland won in singles for Fountain Central, while the teams of Alydia Mellady and Hannah Prickett and Josie Harshbarger and Lilly Peterson won in doubles.

The teams of Lilly Hacquet and Addison Streuer and Trinity Cope and Maddix Minick won in doubles for Covington, while Peyton Brown, Kendall Shumaker and Jalyn Allen won in singles.

Both teams will face each other today.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

At Veedersburg, Ind.

Fountain Central 5, Parke Heritage 0

Singles — Haley Webb (FC) def. Marlee Jeffers 6-0, 6-0, Elise Webb (FC) def. Arielle Hartman 6-2, 6-0. Laney Hoagland (FC) def. Madison Atkinson 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles — Alydia Mellady-Hannah Prickett (FC) def. Addison Jenkins-Emma Patton 6-1, 6-0. Josie Harshbarger-Lilly Peterson (FC) def. Mackenzie Gillogly-Lily Roosevelt 6-4, 6-2.

At Veedersburg, Ind.

Covington 5, South Vermillion 0

Singles — Peyton Brown (C) def. Jessica Servis 6-1, 6-0. Kendall Shumaker (C) def. Kathryn Craig 6-4, 6-2. Jalyn Allen (C) def. Carolyn Hamblen 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles — Lily Hacquet-Addison Streuer (C) def. Taylor Inman-Dree Wilson 6-1, 6-0. Trinity Cope-Maddix Minick (C) def. Bailey Scott-Andra Skinner 6-0, 6-0.

PREP GIRLS TRACK

Seeger takes sixth in regional

OXFORD, Ind. — The Seeger girls track team ended up sixth in a sectional at Benton Central High School on Tuesday but was able to advance individuals to next week's regional.

Hadessah Austin won the 1,600 (5 minutes, 28.15 seconds) and 3,200 (11:20.76) for the Patriots, while Adara Austin was second in the 3,200 (12:24.85) and Caleigh Purcell was third in the 300 hurdles (51.01).

The 3,200 relay team of Purcell, Adara Austin, Hayden Frodge and Hadessah Austin teamed up to win in 10:57.12.

North Vermillion was eighth with Riley Smith taking second in the 800 (2:33.99) and 1,600 (5:39.15) and Isabell Edney ended up second in the shot put (34-1 1/2).

Fountain Central was ninth with Brailey Hoagland taking second in the 400 (1:02.16) and third in the 100 (12.95).

The top three finishers in each event moved on to regionals next week at Lafayette Jefferson High School. The top three finishers in regionals next week will move on to the state meet on May 31 at Indiana University.

MEN'S COLLEGE GOLF

Illinois wins NCAA regional

STANFORD, Calif. — The Illini won their sixth NCAA regional under Danville native and coach Mike Small as they won the Stanford regional.

Max Herendeen won medalist honors for Illinois with a three-round score of 197, while Tyler Goecke was tied for fifth with a 197, Ryan Vools was tied for 10th with a 200, Piercen Hunt was tied for 28th at 140 and Jackson Buchanan was tied for 34th at 211.

With the win, the Illini will compete at the NCAA Championship at the North Course at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California from May 24-29