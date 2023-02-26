Local DL target Malik Blocton schedules Auburn visit

Malik Blocton has visited Auburn more than any other school and he will once again be back on the Plains next week.

The three-star defensive lineman will be unofficially visiting Auburn on March 3, according to Keith Niebuhr of Auburn Live. The visit will allow Blocton to watch Auburn practice under Hugh Freeze.

The 6-foot-3, 269-pound prospect is from nearby Pike Road, Alabama, and is being recruited by defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett.

He is the No. 647 overall player and No. 59 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite ranking. He is also the No. 32 player from Alabama.

Despite his lower ranking, he has an impressive offer list. In addition to Auburn, Alabama, Florida, and Clemson have all offered and are pursuing him.

More Recruiting!

