Local Curling Scores: 05/24/2024

May 25—CURLING

TC Curling Club Spring League Results

TUESDAY NOON ACEY DUECEY

Stick It! def. What's for Lunch?, 10-5

Double Trouble def. Locked on Target, 9-7

Ice Fossils def. Soup and a Sandwich, 11-6

Congratulations to Acey Duecey Co-Champions Ice Fossils (David Poinsett, John Walter) and Double Trouble (Lindsey Duddles, Chelsea Davis)

TUESDAY DOUBLES

Silver Spruce def. Hammered and Stoned, 7-2

Make It A Double def. AJ's Wrecking Crew, 9-4

Dynamic Duo def. Get Rocked, 8-7 (skip stones)

Blank Ends def. Slip Sliding Away, 6-3

Rocking the Curl def. Trust Us, 7-3

Congratulations to Tuesday Doubles Champions Dynamic Duo (Michelle LaPan, Jeff Snover)

TUESDAY LEAGUE

Sheet Cred def. Trust Us, 8-2

In the House Boat def. Gonzo Curling Academy, 10-5

New Kids on the Rock def. Tuesday Night Special, 1-0

Congratulations to Tuesday League Champions Gonzo Curling Academy (DJ Byard, Dave Frey, Jess Salo, Christopher Schulte)

WEDNESDAY LEAGUE

THE HACKS def. The Rock Blockers, 1-0 (forfeit)

Curl Jam def. Stones of Granite, 11-7

Stone Crushers def. 4 Schwinkendorfs, 8-6

Stonehounds def. Home Cookin', 11-8

Congratulations to Wednesday League Champions Stonehounds (Bryan Leahy, John Leahy, John Steele, Roger Smith)

THURSDAY LEAGUE

House Band def. Rock and Stone!, 8-2

Read 'em and Sweep def. Good and Stoned, 10-1

Sledder E and the Argonauts def. Polar Vortex, 6-5

Channel Z def. Home Wreckers, 7-1

Social Butterflies def. Easy Gliders, 7-1

Congratulations to Thursday League Champions Sledder E and the Argonauts (Erin Thompson, Dave Frey, Jess Salo, Morgan Sweeney)