Local Curling Scores: 05/24/2024
May 25—CURLING
TC Curling Club Spring League Results
TUESDAY NOON ACEY DUECEY
Stick It! def. What's for Lunch?, 10-5
Double Trouble def. Locked on Target, 9-7
Ice Fossils def. Soup and a Sandwich, 11-6
Congratulations to Acey Duecey Co-Champions Ice Fossils (David Poinsett, John Walter) and Double Trouble (Lindsey Duddles, Chelsea Davis)
TUESDAY DOUBLES
Silver Spruce def. Hammered and Stoned, 7-2
Make It A Double def. AJ's Wrecking Crew, 9-4
Dynamic Duo def. Get Rocked, 8-7 (skip stones)
Blank Ends def. Slip Sliding Away, 6-3
Rocking the Curl def. Trust Us, 7-3
Congratulations to Tuesday Doubles Champions Dynamic Duo (Michelle LaPan, Jeff Snover)
TUESDAY LEAGUE
Sheet Cred def. Trust Us, 8-2
In the House Boat def. Gonzo Curling Academy, 10-5
New Kids on the Rock def. Tuesday Night Special, 1-0
Congratulations to Tuesday League Champions Gonzo Curling Academy (DJ Byard, Dave Frey, Jess Salo, Christopher Schulte)
WEDNESDAY LEAGUE
THE HACKS def. The Rock Blockers, 1-0 (forfeit)
Curl Jam def. Stones of Granite, 11-7
Stone Crushers def. 4 Schwinkendorfs, 8-6
Stonehounds def. Home Cookin', 11-8
Congratulations to Wednesday League Champions Stonehounds (Bryan Leahy, John Leahy, John Steele, Roger Smith)
THURSDAY LEAGUE
House Band def. Rock and Stone!, 8-2
Read 'em and Sweep def. Good and Stoned, 10-1
Sledder E and the Argonauts def. Polar Vortex, 6-5
Channel Z def. Home Wreckers, 7-1
Social Butterflies def. Easy Gliders, 7-1
Congratulations to Thursday League Champions Sledder E and the Argonauts (Erin Thompson, Dave Frey, Jess Salo, Morgan Sweeney)