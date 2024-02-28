With loads of money and draft picks, Rams GM Les Snead says: 'We like to attack'

Rams general manager Les Snead did not make the trip to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine this year. (Michael Conroy / Associated Press)

There are free agents to evaluate and a draft board to assemble as Rams general manager Les Snead prepares to possibly pick in the first round for the first time in eight years.

But Snead and coach Sean Mcvay cannot plan for the 2024 season without knowing that their core pieces are in place.

After the Rams’ NFC wild-card playoff defeat to the Detroit Lions in January, star defensive lineman Aaron Donald said he would return in 2024, the final guaranteed year of a contract that includes two void years.

Since then, defensive line coach Eric Henderson left to become co-defensive coordinator at USC. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris was hired as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

Donald, who hinted at retirement after the 2021 Super Bowl championship season and will turn 33 in May, is due to carry a salary-cap number of $34.2 million this season, according to overthecap.com.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald still uses his old weight-lifting and exercise equipment in the basement of his childhood home whenever he visits. He calls the space, "The Dungeon." (Gary Klein / Los Angeles Times)

Snead was asked Wednesday if he expected Donald to be part of the group of players that returns for the upcoming season.

“Definitely hoping Aaron is,” Snead said during a video conference with reporters, adding, “I know Aaron’s definitely approaching the offseason where he’s doing his normal getting away, somewhat trying to get revitalized, with the goal of playing good football.”

Donald and quarterback Matthew Stafford are the main pillars for a Rams team that will have heightened expectations after finishing 10-7 last season.

After a financial pullback last season, the Rams will enter free agency in March with about $40 million in cap space. They have the No. 19 pick in the draft, and could have at least 10 other picks.

Kevin Demoff, the Rams’ chief operating officer, said this week that with their cap space and draft capital the Rams, “have the ability to do anything we want,” and that McVay and Snead were positioned to “dream big, you know, get crazy and have an offseason.”

Snead has a history of making blockbuster moves before the draft and in free agency. Is he ready to get crazy?

“Sean and I, at the core, we like to attack — we believe in being aggressive,” Snead said. “Hopefully, it’s not crazy. But I can say that Sean and I do have in our DNA an element of, you know, let’s call it, ‘We’re not going to be scared to try to go win a gold medal.’”

The Rams recently released center Brian Allen and signed receiver Demarcus Robinson.

Snead said the team has had discussions with center Coleman Shelton and guard Kevin Dotson — both pending free agents — about new contracts but he expected them to test the market.

The Rams also have spoken to offensive lineman Joe Noteboom’s representatives regarding his future, Snead said. Noteboom is scheduled to earn $10 million and carry a salary-cap number of $20 million.

The Rams have not made a first-round pick since 2016, when Snead traded up 14 spots to select quarterback Jared Goff at No. 1. In ensuing years the Rams have “probably learned lessons” through mock first rounds that could serve them well this year, Snead said.

“The fun part is, ‘Oh wow, we’re not just trying to get to player 33, we actually could pick one at 19,’” Snead said.

Last year, the Rams drafted quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth round, making him the first quarterback selected during the McVay era. The aim was for Bennett to back up Stafford, and perhaps eventually succeed him. Before the season, however, Bennett was placed on the non-football injury/illness list because of an undisclosed issue. He has not been part of the team since.

Snead, echoing comments made by McVay and Demoff, said the Rams were “working through” Bennett’s situation.

Last November, the Rams released quarterback Brett Rypien after he performed poorly in place of Stafford in a loss to the Green Bay Packers. Carson Wentz finished the season as the backup. Wentz is a pending unrestricted free agent.

Will the Rams draft, sign or trade for another quarterback?

Snead said that with generous cap space, the Rams could “maybe do a veteran QB” in free agency.

“Doesn’t mean you don’t go with a younger QB,” as well, Snead said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.