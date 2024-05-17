Llay FC sharing in Wrexham's Hollywood adventure

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have made Wrexham famous worldwide [PA Media]

Wrexham have been transformed by the ownership of actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, securing back-to-back promotions to rise to League One after years languishing in the National League.

But the Hollywood effect is spreading to other parts of north Wales, a part of the world that is now clearly on the radar for many in north America after the success of the television series 'Welcome to Wrexham' following the fortunes of the club and its A-list owners.

One beneficiary is Llay Miners Welfare FC, who play in the Lock Stock Ardal Leagues Northwest - the third tier of the Welsh football league system.

Arizona-based businessman RJ Carvis discovered the club while on a sight-seeing tour during a trip to watch Wrexham play.

With a background of having worked for Major League Baseball (MLB) teams in the US, Carvis has been able to offer advice and business expertise to Llay - his involvement offering experience rather than the financial muscle that Reynolds and McElhenney can wield.

"Long story short, I... wandered into Llay and the Welfare Miners' Institute and it was a beautiful building to see, part of the town, part of the culture... and seeing that there was a football club," Carvis told Radio Wales Sport.

"I was kind of inspired to find out more and the conversations picked up and I chatted with Keiron Fox, our chairman... and all of a sudden it went from 'I think I can help' to 'you're just on the committee now!'"

Carvis now finds himself involved with board meetings, running Football Association of Wales (FAW) grant applications, helping with social media and revamping the website - even writing some match reports himself.

Wrexham's on-field success has rubbed off on the town and its surrounding areas [PA Media]

The small club have big ambitions and are in the play-offs for promotion to the Cymru North - although require a successful appeal to gain a Tier 2 licence - with sights set on reaching the Cymru Premier one day.

"I grew up a Green Bay Packers fan - the only publicly owned National Football League (NFL) team - and it's a similar culture in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as it is in Wrexham," Carvis said.

"The minute I showed up in Wrexham, I walked around and texted my parents (to tell them), 'it's Green Bay, Wisconsin, it's a working-class town that lives and breathes their football club'."

Carvis says that if other Wrexham fans make the "pilgrimage" from North America, then they should welcome any opportunities to give something to the town.

"I can't stress enough for those that are already supporters, when you make that trip it's kind of what Rob and Ryan work for is the giving back, being part of the community," Carvis added.

"I'm in it to give back. Besides finance, the most important thing a human can give is their time.

"With my expertise - I worked in Major League Baseball - and professional sports for almost eight years, I think there's a lot of low-hanging fruit that can help this club."

Listen to the extended interview with RJ Carvis and much more on Friday's Radio Wales Sport from 19:00 BST and later on demand.