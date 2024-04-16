Lizzie Deignan: Lidl-Trek rider 'pushing through pain' after injury

Lizzie Deignan has won some of the sport's biggest races [Getty Images]

Britain's Lizzie Deignan says she has been "told to push through pain" to get mobility back after breaking her arm.

The Lidl-Trek rider crashed heavily during the Women's Tour of Flanders race in March.

"I've been told to push through certain levels of pain, particularly because of the injury I've had," Deignan said.

The 35-year-old returned to cycling last year following a sabbatical in 2022 after the birth of her second child.

She added: "To get full mobility back, I have to push myself to straighten my arm more than I want to. I am struggling to know what is a good level of pain.

"So I'm figuring out my limits in terms of pain of a broken bone. I've not done that before."

Deignan is aiming to return to the form which led to her winning some of the sport's biggest races after giving birth to daughter Orla in 2018 - including La Course by Tour de France and the inaugural Paris Roubaix Femmes in 2021.

She is in the final year of her contract at Trek, who have started the season strongly with big victories for Deignan's Italian team-mates Elisa Longo Borghini and Elisa Balsamo.

But Deignan herself will want to win races again after having her second child Shea - something which will be seen as a huge achievement in a sport so physically demanding.

"I've come back from two pregnancies, so I know the process of getting fit again. It's about being patient.

"I've never broken a bone in my life before, so I didn't know what to expect. Luckily, my husband [ex-Team Sky rider Philip Deignan] has broken several. So he has been guiding me through it," she added.

And Deignan expects to be ready for the Women's Tour of Britain, which returns following a hiatus last year because of funding issues.

The race - now organised by British Cycling - returns in June and former winner Deignan not only sees the race as special to her, but also as a crucial time to prove her fitness for the Paris Olympics.

"I'm already on the turbo doing the hard yards in the garage - the limiting factors are holding brake levers… gearing. I don't have strength in my hand yet.

"The main problem is [now it is] Olympics selection time, I missed a good chunk of races I was peaking for in terms of getting selected - there's actually plenty of time for competing [in Paris].

"But selection is harder than it's ever been. So that's bad timing for me."