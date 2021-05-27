'Living rent free in your head!': Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau feud rages with another spat

A composite image of American golfers Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka

The longstanding feud between American Ryder Cup stars Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, which reignited following the leaking of a video taken during last week’s US PGA, has escalated still further with the two players trading barbs on social media.

Responding to the announcement of the pairings for the next edition of ‘The Match’ on July 6, which pits Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and DeChambeau against Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and US PGA champion Phil Mickelson, Koepka wrote: “Sorry bro @AaronRodgers12”.

DeChambeau responded, tweeting, “It’s nice to be living rent free in your head!”

The Californian also posted a mocked-up picture on Instagram stories of Koepka with a tiny cutout DeChambeau raising a champagne glass over the Florida golfer’s head. The picture was accompanied by the song Rent by rapper Big Freedia.

A screengrab of an Instagram story posted by Bryson DeChambeau showing a mocked-up picture on Insta-stories of Koepka with a tiny cutout DeChambeau raising a champagne glass over the Florida golfer’s head. The picture was accompanied by the song Rent by rapper Big Freedia - Byrson DeChambeau on Instagram

The two players’ mutual antipathy is well known. Their enmity stretches back a few years to when Koepka publicly complained about the slow pace at which DeChambeau plays.

The Californian responded by mocking Keopka’s physique after the latter appeared in the ESPN Body Issue, saying, “He doesn’t have any abs, to be honest. I got some abs!”

Koepka fired back with a tweet of his four major championship trophies, writing, “You were right @b_dechambeau I am 2 short of a 6 pack!”

The spat really exploded into the wider public’s consciousness earlier this week, however, when a video leaked of Koepka being interviewed following the second round of last week’s US PGA at Kiawah Island.

The four-time major winner is seen rolling his eyes when he notices the arrival of DeChambeau off camera. Koepka then stops his interview altogether when DeChambeau walks behind him wearing metal spikes and apparently mumbles something about Koepka needing to start his putts on the right line.

Thrown off, Koepka is seen closing his eyes in exasperation. “I f------ … I lost my train of thought hearing that b-------. F------Christ,” he says.

Story continues

The back-and-forth has reached the stage where cynics are likely to suggest they are just doing it for the publicity, with other players including Justin Thomas and Eddie Pepperell egging them on.

Tom Brady has got in on the act, mocking DeChambeau on Twitter and drawing a sharp retort from the Californian who warned the seven time Super Bowl champion that he would feel “just as deflated as those balls were in the AFC Championship game” when he beats him on July 6, a reference to the famous NFL ‘Deflategate’ scandal which saw Brady suspended for four games in 2016.

Mickelson has also used to spat to drive interest in The Match, tweeting a reply to Koepka and DeChambeau: “I feel like I’m in the middle of something and should step aside. (Except they want the CURRENT PGA champ).”