Liverpool XI vs Southampton: Confirmed team news, predicted lineup, injury latest for FA Cup today

Three key Liverpool players are in a race to return to fitness in time for tonight’s FA Cup tie against Southampton.

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai all narrowly missed out on a place in the squad that beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, and late decisions will be made on their availability for the Saints’ visit to Anfield.

“It is touch and go with a lot of the boys who were not available for the final,” Klopp said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Wataru Endo was spotted leaving Wembley on crutches and in a protective boot whereas Ryan Gravenberch was taken off on a stretcher. There has been some positive news for Liverpool, with Gravenberch’s injury not as serious as first feared.

Klopp said: “It is a ligament injury. It could have been worse, but it is bad enough to rule him out of this game, and the next game. We shall see.”

On Endo, he added: “Wataru got a proper knock as well, so I wouldn't say it's 'much improved' since Sunday."

Central midfield is where Liverpool are arguably most in need of reinforcements given Curtis Jones and Stefan Bajcetic join the plethora of injury absentees for the fifth-round tie. Klopp has admitted he is uncertain if Thiago Alcantara will play again this season.

Bobby Clark and James McConnell are among the teenagers who impressed against Chelsea and may be rewarded with a start in midweek. Szoboszlai, meanwhile, may make his return via the bench if the Reds choose to play it safe after his hamstring trouble.

In defence, Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas may be called up to rest the legs of the regular starters as the games come thick and fast. Caoimhin Kelleher is set to continue in goal amid Alisson Becker’s absence.

Klopp could choose to rest Luis Diaz if the likes of Salah and Nunez are fit to start, the Colombian having started 11 of Liverpool’s 12 games since the turn of the year - with the FA Cup win over Norwich his only opportunity to sit among the substitutes.

Predicted Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Mac Allister, McConnell; Salah, Nunez, Gakpo

Doubts: Salah, Nunez, Szoboszlai, Endo

Injuries: Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Jota, Jones, Thiago, Doak, Matip, Bajcetic

Time and date: 8pm GMT, Wednesday February 28, 2024

Venue: Anfield

TV channel: ITV1