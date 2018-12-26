Liverpool stroll past limp Newcastle to extend lead at top of Premier League

Dejan Lovren set Liverpool on their way to victory early in the first half - Action Images via Reuters

“Stop getting too excited,” was Jurgen Klopp’s Christmas message.

Some hope on The Kop. Liverpool’s easy victory over Newcastle extended their lead, their 51 points at the halfway stage reaffirming the possibilities of 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Klopp may shield himself and protect his players from the hysteria as his side collect records but the noise is inevitable. Managing that will be as difficult as retaining the form that has put Liverpool into this position.

Anfield was given a preview of what the next six months might bring on 82 minutes when news of a Leicester's winner against Manchester City was received as vociferously as any of the four struck here.

It began with a murmur and within seconds a hitherto sedate Boxing Day crowd sounded like this stadium on a classic European night. They will be welcoming the team bus to the Premier League games again soon.

Mo Salah doubled Liverpool's lead from the spot shortly after the break Credit: Reuters

They were not even at their best here. They did not have to be against a limp Newcastle, increasing the gears when necessary.

It’s all about the quality centre-backs at Anfield this Christmas.

Virgil Van Dijk was on the mark at Wolves last Friday. Dejan Lovren struck the opening goal with an Alan Shearer-esque flourish.

Mohamed Salah’s penalty – Liverpool’s first at Anfield for 424 days - Xherdan Shaqiri’s tap-in and Fabinho’s first for the club made this a comfortable afternoon.

Kevin Keegan’s presence in the VIP box was a reminder of an era when the gap between these clubs was not so great.

Damage limitation is the height of the ambition of visiting Newcastle managers nowadays, Rafa Benitez’s selection giving the impression he was focusing on fixtures to come against more beatable opposition.

Story continues

That said, Newcastle came close on a couple of occasions early on. Matt Ritchie’s excellent deliveries from the left were a threat throughout and Joselu ought to have connected better on eight minutes.

Yoshinori Moto also wasted a perfect Kenedy set-piece, glancing tamely at Alisson.

Liverpool had to wait before the carving up of Newcastle’s five-man defence and benefitted from Jamaal Lascelles' poor clearance on 11 minutes, Andy Robertson’s cross not being dealt with enabled Lovren to slam past Martin Dubravka.

Benitez must have feared a hammering then. It did not materialise before half-time, the flicks and tricks of Liverpool’s front three pleasing on the eye but too often falling the wrong side of careless.

Fabinho scores Liverpool's fourth goal to wrap up the win Credit: Getty images

Xherdan Shaqiri’s free-kick a minute before half-time was the next threat to Dubravka, demonstrating the relative lull.

But Paul Dummett was adjudged to have shoved Salah in the box on 47 minutes, allowing the Egyptian to pick his spot for his 15th goal of the season, and from there the gulf in class was clearer.

Klopp’s tactical tweak helped, Salah spending more time on the right than in previous games, cutting inside to maximise his threat.

Liverpool’s move of the game led to the third on 79 minutes, Shaqiri tapping-in Robertson’s cross before Fabinho headed the fourth.

4:56PM

Full time at Wembley

Spurs win 5-0 and have gone ABOVE City in the table. Astonishing stuff.

4:54PM

Liverpool go seven points clear of City!

The final whistle has gone at the King Power and Manchester City have lost by two goals to one! That's three defeats in their last four games and we're approaching full crisis mode at the Etihad!

4:52PM

Full time: Liverpool 4 Newcastle 0

Liverpool run out comfortable winners. They were never really challenged here by a Newcastle team that offered next to nothing going forwards and from the moment Lovren put the hosts ahead they were totally in control of the game.

4:49PM

90 mins - Liverpool 4 Newcastle 0

Into added on time at Anfield, where Sturridge has just missed a chance to make it five, before Alisson comes charging out of goal to deny Muto before Longstaff delays from the follow-up, allowing the keeper back to his goal.

Three minutes added on.

4:48PM

RED CARD! Fabian Delph is given a straight red!

It goes from bad to worse for City, who are now down to 10 men after a wild lunge from Delph.

4:45PM

88 mins

Mane nearly adds a fifth. It's a long straight ball from Lovren, Mane brings it down and fires in with his second touch but it goes just over.

4:43PM

GOAAL!! Liverpool 4 Newcastle 0 (Fabinho)

The home fans receive word that City have gone behind and they get another goal to add to the celebrations. Lovren attacks a corner at the near post but completely misses it, and Fabinho is stood right behind him and nods it into the net from all of two yards.

4:40PM

GOOOOAAL!!!! Leicester lead Manchester City!!!!

Oh wowwww this title race really is on. I for one have always remained adamant City are not throwing this away but maybe, just maybe they are going to.

Ricardo pounces on a poor clearing header from Leroy Sane and hits the ball SO hard from the edge of the box and into the net. It's 2-1 and City are facing a second straight defeat.

4:38PM

GOOOAAL! Liverpool 3 Newcastle 0 (Shaqiri)

Liverpool have been pushing and pressing for a third and now this really is game over.

The ball comes out to the left and eventually finds its way to Henderson on the edge of the area. He quickly plays Alexander-Arnold in, and he squares for Shaqiri to tap home.

4:34PM

GOAL! Spurs 5 Bournemouth 0

It is laughably bad all round. It's probably the worst goal you'll see this season. But Tottenham have five goals and Son has a second.

4:32PM

75 mins - Liverpool 2 Newcastle 0

Another early cross from Ritchie and Hayden attacks it at the back post. He meets it on the volley but he arrives just too late and doesn't get enough on it.

4:31PM

74 mins

Newcastle make their first sub: Kenedy jogs off, replaced by 21-year-old Sean Longstaff for his Premier League debut.

4:29PM

72 mins - Liverpool 2 Newcastle 0

Even though it's already 2-0, it feels like Newcastle are clinging on here. I can't remember the last time they had the ball anywhere near the Liverpool half. I feel pretty sorry for them.

4:26PM

69 mins

A second Liverpool change: Daniel Sturridge replaces Firmino.

4:25PM

68 mins - Liverpool 2 Newcastle 0

Firmino drills a low effort at goal but Dubravka saves well and holds on to it, too.

4:24PM

GOAL! Spurs 4 Bournemouth 0

Harry Kane has got in on the act, picked out by Eriksen in the box and he finishes well first time. Game over at Wembley,

4:23PM

65 mins - Liverpool 2 Newcastle 0

It's still two but Liverpool are pushing for a third. A couple of crosses a half-cleared before Mane has a bicycle kick blocked.

4:19PM

62 mins

Sub: Fabino replaces Gigi Wijnaldum for Liverpool.

4:17PM

Disallowed goal at Wembley

Junior Stanislas thinks he has pulled one back for Bournemouth, but he is rightly flagged for offside.

4:13PM

55 mins - Liverpool 2 Newcastle 0

Lascelles gifts the ball to Shaqiri, who reverses a pass to put Mane in on the right. He has time to steady himself and pick out a team-mate, but he tries to be a bit too clever by aiming for Firmino at the back stick, and Fernandez cuts it out.

Newcastle then go up the other end straight away and Joselu turns a Yedlin cross towards goal but it flies just wide of Alisson's right-hand post.

4:10PM

53 mins - Liverpool 2 Newcastle 0

Liverpool's fans are relaxed the players look like they are enjoying themselves now. Salah goes darting into the box and floats a cross towards Shaqiri at the back post but he can't turn his shot towards goal. Liverpool have had 66 per cent of the ball today.

4:05PM

GOAL! Liverpool 2 Newcastle 0 (Salah pen)

Salah makes no mistake from the spot. Liverpool's lead is doubled.

Mo Salah scores from the penalty spot Credit: Reuters

4:04PM

Penalty Liverpool!

Dummett pulls back on Salah and he takes the opportunity to go down. It looks soft but there was a definitey tug on his arm.

4:02PM

The second half is here

And Newcastle get us started.

3:53PM

Around the grounds in the title race

Here are the half time scores:

Liverpool 1 Newcastle 0

Man City 1 Leicester 1

Tottenham 3 Bournemouth 0

3:49PM

Half time - Liverpool 1 Newcastle 0

Liverpool go in 1-0 up at the break and it has been pretty very, very for them so far. It was a poor piece of defending from Lascelles that teed up Lovren for the only goal of the half, and from then on Liverpool haven't needed to get out of first gear. Newcastle's goal threat has been all too little and all too rare. Something will need to be changed for them to have any hope of getting back into this one.

3:46PM

44 mins - Liverpool 1 Newcastle 0

Shaqiri lines up a free-kick from 25 yards and to the right of centre. It's headed into the net but it isn't near enough to the corner and Dubravka makes a fairly routine save.

3:43PM

42 mins - Liverpool 1 Newcastle 0

Henderson piles a long-ranger over the bar.

3:41PM

40 mins - Liverpool 1 Newcastle 0

Liverpool have a free-kick central and 40 yards from goal. They scored a training ground move from a similar position at Burnley not too long ago. They try another one but although it doesn't come off, there is a chance from the second move, as Mane nods down for Van Dijk but his shot is blocked and Newcastle eventually get the corner clear.

3:36PM

GOAL! Spurs 3 Bournemouth 0

It's all to easy for Spurs. Lucas makes it 3-0 from Walker-Peters' pull-back. Three assists for Walker-Peters in 36 minutes.

3:31PM

31 mins - Liverpool 1 Newcastle 0

Liverpool nearly have a second after Alexander-Arnold goes steaming around Firmino on the overlap, and his low cross is just behind Mane in the middle.

3:31PM

30 mins - Liverpool 1 Newcastle 0

The goal has meant Newcastle are having to push forward now, and they are lofting crosses into the box which the Liverpool defence are dealing with well. Each time they clear, a chance of a counter opens up and a second Liverpool is probably more likely than an equaliser.

3:26PM

GOAL! Spurs 2 Bournenouth 0 (Son)

Bournemouth are the makers of own downfall for the second time today, as Daniels gives the ball away on the edge of his own box when he might have pumped a clearance into the stands. The ball comes to Walker-Peters, who lays it off to Son, who is on too fine a run of form to turn down a chance like this, and he puts his shot in the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

3:24PM

23 mins - Liverpool 1 Newcastle 0

Ritchie first whips a good cross in which Lovren half clears, but then Shaqiri is quickly robbed by Ritchie, who then fizzes a well hit but wayward shot over the bar.

3:21PM

GOAL! Leicester are level against Man City!

Jamie Vardy, scorer of Leicester's winner against Chelsea at the weekend, turns provider. He is set free by Maddison down the left, and crosses to the far post where Marc Albrighton is arriving to head home.

3:19PM

19 mins - Liverpool 1 Newcastle 0

Muto meets a Ritchie free-kick but he doesn't get a clean connection on the header and it goes straight at Alisson.

3:19PM

GOAL! Spurs are in front against Bournemouth!

It's a huge slice of luck for the hosts, as Eriksen gets a decent hit on an effort from 25 yards but it's the kind of shot that Begovic should really save, only for a massive deflection off Jefferson Lerma to leave the goalkeeper completely wrong-footed. The ball bounces into the unguarded side of his net.

3:17PM

GOAL! City lead at Leicester!

Straight down the middle of the pitch, it's Laporte to Aguero to Bernardo Silva, and the champions are ahead.

3:13PM

GOOOOOAAL!!! Liverpool 1 Newcastle 0 (Lovren)

Liverpool come again as Shaqiri's shot is blocked and goes for a corner. He dashes out there and takes it quickly to Robertson, who crosses from deep. Lascelles gets up unchallenged to clear from inside his own six-yard box and only succeeds in nodding it down to Lovren on the penalty spot when he could have just left it to go out for a goal kick. Lovren winds up and slams an unstoppable half-volley into the roof of the Newcastle net. It's a long way back from here for Newcastle...

3:11PM

10 mins - Liverpool 0 Newcastle 0

Liverpool respond with a good move involving Robertson and Mane down the left. The latter then finds Shaqiri in the box but his shot is poor and trickles wide.

3:10PM

9 mins

What a chance for Newcastle. Matt Ritchie receives a pass from Diame out of the left, takes one touch a whips a fierce ball right onto Joselu's head at the back post. He might have seen it late due to Van Dijk jumping right in front of him but he should do better nonetheless.

3:08PM

Some big names in the stands

A Liverpool legend... Credit: Getty images

...and one from Tyneside Credit: Getty images

3:05PM

4 mins

Newcastle come forward down the right with Yedlin, and they win the first corner of the afternoon. Kenedy loops it deep to the back post and Fernandez is there but he can't get up high enough to turn his header goalwards.

3:04PM

2 mins

Newcastle actually start the better of the two teams, but as soon as they give away possession in an attacking position Liverpool flick a switch and turn defence to attack in a heartbeat, with Firmino, Salah and Mane combining beautifully, with swift, one-touch passing. They get into the Newcastle box but Lascelles manages to slide in and clear. A decent start here.

3:01PM

Here we go then

Newcastle win the toss, switch ends (I once wrote a piece about how that was always a good idea in order to unsettle home teams, so first blood Newcastle!), and Liverpool get the game under way.

2:59PM

Here come the players

You'll never walk alone rings out at Anfield. Predictions? I'm going for 3-0 to Liverpool. No chance for Newcastle if you ask me.

2:51PM

As it stands...

Liverpool are four points clear at the top. Remember City host Liverpool on January 3rd. Spurs are two points off City.

2:42PM

The other title-chasers...

Kevin De Bruyne is back in the Manchester City starting XI, with Pep Guardiola taking no chances after the defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Ederson, Danilo, Stones, Laporte, Delph, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sane, Bernardo, Sterling, Aguero

Spurs again name a strong side, but they are without Dele Alli after he was taken off at half time against Everton following a rash challenge by Jordan Pickford (which somehow went unpunished), while Kyle Walker-Peters comes in.

Lloris (C), Walker-Peters, Alderweireld, Foyth, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lucas, Son, Kane.

2:32PM

Rafa back on his old stomping ground

Rafa Benitez is back at a ground where he was once very popular Credit: Getty images

Newcastle go to Anfield today huuuuuuge underdogs to get a result against a free-scoring, league-leading Liverpool side today, but he has a plan. It will probably involve not very much possession and a lot of time spent with Newcastle camped on the edge of their own area.

My colleague JJ Bull has put together a plan for today's visitors. Here'a a snippet:

Benitez doesn't mess around in games against big teams. A 5-4-1 shape is the go-to and we can expect to see that at Anfield, with Newcastle set up to block the path to goal and make this one as boring as possible. Liverpool vs Newcastle could be one of those frustrating 80 per cent possession games, destined to produce a line of commentary critiquing it as being "like a training game". That's essentially what Benitez wants. By making the game boring, the crowd will quieten, the energy will lower and Newcastle might be able to escape with a point... or even snatch a goal should a set-piece or counter-attack opportunity present itself. Newcastle's three centre-backs will deny space for Liverpool's wide forwards (Sadio Mane and Mo Salah) helped by a midfield which doesn't drift too far from the defensive line.

Have a read of that piece in full here.

2:21PM

We have a title race on our hands...

Merry Christmas one and all! Today we have for you the greatest gift of all - it is what is only ever described as a feast of festive football. Six games kick off at 3pm and we'll be concentrating on the three teams who are setting the pace at the top of the table.

Liverpool host Newcastle, so we'll have all the action from that game as Jurgen Klopp's side try to build on their four-point lead, but we'll also bring you goal alerts from the King Power Stadium where Manchester City play Leicester and Wembley, where it's Tottenham vs Bournemouth.

In the meantime, here's the team news from Anfield.

There's no James Milner for Liverpool. He misses out with a muscular injury that Klopp calls "not that serious". Alberto Moreno has "some back problems".

Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Xherdan Shaqiri all start in a strong and attacking home team.

Yoshinori Muto gets a rare start for Newcastle. Part of Rafa Benitez's plan to beat Liverpool?