Liverpool vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Diaz, Salah and Mane score

Liverpool host Manchester United tonight in what is another crucial match in, not only the Premier League title race, but also the battle for the top four.

Jurgen Klopp’s men come into the game a point behind league leaders Manchester City knowing that a win over their old rivals will propel them to the top of the Premier League. This would add pressure to City who would need to beat Brighton on Wednesday to recover their lead. The Reds are still on for an unprecedented quadruple this season and their match against United is another opportunity to land a blow on City and strengthen their chances of lifting the Premier League trophy in May.

For Manchester United, tonight’s game is another step towards securing Champions League football next season. Tottenham currently hold fourth place with United three points behind them. Should the Red Devils win at Anfield they will draw level with Spurs and keep their hopes of a top four finish alive.

But, United are without Cristiano Ronaldo for this evening’s game following the death of his new-born son. The forward announced the tragic news on social media on Monday in a joint message with his partner Georgina Rodriguez, and the club later confirmed Ronaldo’s absence, saying: “Family is more important than everything.”

Follow the action and updates as Liverpool host Manchester United:

Liverpool vs Man Utd

68’! - GOAL! First-time Mane shot find the bottom corner (3-0)

22’ - GOAL! Salah finishes after brilliant Mane pass (2-0)

7’ - Whole of Anfield applauds in support of Cristiano Ronaldo after tragic death of his baby son

5’ - GOAL! Diaz scores after great Liverpool counter (1-0)

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Jones, Dalot, Pogba, Matic, Fernandes, Elanga, Rashford

Liverpool FC 3 - 0 Manchester United FC

Liverpool 3 - 0 Man Utd

21:36 , Michael Jones

74 mins: Jesse Lingard threads a pass through Liverpool’s back line in an attempt to send Anthony Elanga in behind but Alisson come bombing out of his penalty area to beat the United winger to the ball and calmly pass it into midfield for the Reds.

Story continues

Liverpool 3 - 0 Man Utd

21:31 , Michael Jones

71 mins: Here comes Diogo Jota. He’ll get to play the final 20 minutes for Liverpool and replaces Luis Diaz who trots off with a goal and an assist to his name.

In fact, each of Liverpool’s front three - Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Luis Diaz - have a goal and an assist to their names tonight.

GOAL! Liverpool 3 - 0 Man Utd (Mane, 68’)⚽️

21:29 , Michael Jones

68 mins: Just as Man Utd seemed to be getting a foothold in the game, Sadio Mane provides the killer blow. On the counter-attack Andy Robertson drives the ball up the pitch for the Reds. He slots it to Luis Diaz on the left side of the box who then squares it into Mane. Mane shoots first time and curls the ball away from David De Gea to find the bottom corner!

Liverpool 2 - 0 Man Utd

21:26 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Save! There’s a nice bit of pressure exerted on the Liverpool defence as Jadon Sancho weaves his way inside from the left. He threads the ball into the box for Marcus Rashford who lays it off for Anthony Elanga to shoot. Elanga goes for goal but is closed down by Alisson who keeps out the shot with his chest. Rashford is then flagged for an offside in the build-up but the replays show that the goal would have counted if Elanga had scored. Big save from Alisson.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Man Utd

21:23 , Michael Jones

60 mins: Jordan Henderson is flicked on the edge of the box by Harry Maguire as Liverpool look for a way into the penalty area. There’s not much in it at all but Henderson goes down off the ball. The referee lets play go on and Diogo Dalot manages to clear the United lines.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Man Utd

21:19 , Michael Jones

57 mins: There’s a more even feel to the game, brought on by better pressing from Man Utd and a dip in tempo from Liverpool. The visitors flick the ball over to Jadon Sancho on the left wing and he decides to take on Trent Alexander-Arnold. He cuts inside of the defender to get into the box but Liverpool’s right-back recovers well and wins the ball with a decent tackle before Sancho can shoot.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Man Utd

21:17 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Victor Lindelof and Sadio Mane try to win the same aerial ball and Lindelof comes flying in on the striker from behind. He gets above Mane and seemingly wins the ball as both players go down in a heap. Liverpool want a free kick and there’s a bit of argy bargy between Thiago and Fernandes before the the referee restarts play with a drop ball.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Man Utd

21:12 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Thiago Alcantara moves through midfield for Liverpool shrugging off Bruno Fernandes then drawing a foul out of Anthony Elanga.

Liverpool take the free kick quickly and work the ball over to Mo Salah who has plenty of space to run into but gets giddy at the prospect and miscontrols the ball on his way towards the box.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Man Utd

21:08 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Anthony Elanga gets United forward down the right side and wins a corner after Andy Robertson tracks back to block the cross behind. Bruno Fernandes swings in the set piece for the visitors but Thiago is up to nod it clear.

Second half: Liverpool 2 - 0 Man Utd

21:07 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Jordan Henderson gets the game restarted at Anfield. As it stands the Reds are moving ahead of Manchester City to take the top spot in the Premier League. Can Man Utd upset the flow and get back into the game?

Liverpool 2 - 0 Man Utd

21:04 , Michael Jones

It looks as though Ralf Rangnick is switching it up at half-time. Phil Jones has been hooked and Jadon Sancho comes on for Man Utd.

They’ll change into a back four with Matic sitting in front of the centre-backs just behind Fernandes and Lingard.

Referee Martin Atkinson has a problem with his equipment so the restart is delayed whilst he gets it sorted out.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Man Utd

21:00 , Michael Jones

Mo Salah is only the second player to both score and assist in home and away games against Manchester United in a single Premier League season, after Mesut Ozil in 2015-16.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Man Utd

20:57 , Michael Jones

Luis Diaz and Mo Salah both found the back of the net in the first half to send Liverpool into the break with a comfortable lead.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo: Minute’s applause during Liverpool vs Man Utd in support of striker after death of son

20:53 , Michael Jones

Fans held a minute’s applause during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United in support of United striker Cristiano Ronaldo after the tragic death of his baby son.

In a touching moment during the seventh minute of the clash between the fierce rivals at Anfield on Tuesday evening, Liverpool fans led the applause and sung a rousing rendition of club anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone” out of respect for the United number seven and his family.

Ronaldo had revealed back in October that he and partner Georgina Rodriguez were expecting twins but in a statement on Monday, the pair announced the terrible news that their baby boy had died during birth, but that their daughter had survived.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Applause during Liverpool vs Man Utd in support of striker

Half-time: Liverpool 2 - 0 Man Utd

20:49 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: Manchester United will be happy to get off the pitch. They’ve barely turned up at all. Liverpool haven’t had anything to worry about and both goals have been brilliant, flowing moves.

If they come out for the second half, they could notch up the scoreline. Man Utd have to come up with a way to put the pressure back on Liverpool. That’s a solution that Ralf Rangnick has to come up with.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Man Utd

20:46 , Michael Jones

45 mins: One minute of added time to play. Liverpool are heading into the break with a very solid advantage after a fine first 45 minutes.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Man Utd

20:43 , Michael Jones

41 mins: Liverpool have had over 75% of possession so far in this game as it approaches half-time. Manchester United are being played off the park. It’s very similar to the game between these teams at Old Trafford where United had no answers for Liverpool.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Man Utd

20:40 , Michael Jones

38 mins: Marcus Rashford tries to make use of Liverpool’s high line after Victor Lindelof punts the ball over the top. He attempts to bring the ball down but can’t control it properly and Alisson is quickly off his line to tidy up for Liverpool.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Man Utd

20:36 , Michael Jones

35 mins: Disallowed goal! Things almost went from bad to worse for Man Utd after a stylish run from Fabinho. He cuts across the front edge of the box from left to right before slotting the ball back across the penalty area to Luis Diaz. He’s got in behind the defence and taps home for his second goal but gets flagged offside in one of the more easier decisions the assistant referee has to make.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Man Utd

20:33 , Michael Jones

31 mins: Liverpool continue to pressure the Man Utd defence as they win consecutiv corners. Harry Maguire squeezes in front of Fabinho to head the first one out of play before David De Gea comes out to punch the second one clear.

Liverpool flick it back into the box but Sadio Mane is caught offside as the ball lands in the hands of the United goalkeeper.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Man Utd

20:31 , Michael Jones

28 mins: Thiago cuts inside from the left channel and laces a pass over to Mo Salah on the right wing. Salah brings the ball into the box and has a shot half stopped. The deflection knocks it over to the byline where De Gea leaps across to smother the ball and stop a corner.

Liverpool 2 - 0 Man Utd

20:28 , Michael Jones

25 mins: A poor clearance from David De Gea sees him kick the ball straight to Trent Alexander-Arnold who sends it up to Mo Salah on the edge of the box. He stops it dead and looks to shoot but Harry Maguire nips across him and recovers the ball before booting it away.

GOAL! Liverpool 2 - 0 Man Utd (Salah, 22’)⚽️

20:22 , Michael Jones

22 mins: Oh my. Mo Salah’s goal drought has ended. Liverpool look a class above Man Utd. Joel Matip drives the ball into the final third and slots it to Luis Diaz. He gives the ball back and a one touch pass from the centre-back feeds it over to Sadio Mane. Mane then flicks it over United’s back line to play Salah into the box and he brings it down and finishes as coolly as you’d like. Great goal from Liverpool.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Man Utd

20:19 , Michael Jones

19 mins: Alexander-Arnold whips a corner into the box but doesn’t beat Fernandes who solidly heads the ball clear. The visitors are under pressure here, Liverpool have got to grips with the game way faster than them.

David De Gea is yelling out instructions and encouragement, trying to get his team mates to up their games.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Man Utd

20:16 , Michael Jones

16 mins: Chance! Man Utd are a little slow in playing out from the back and Jesse Lingard gets caught in possession by a forward pressing Virgil van Dijk. The ball comes loose to Thiago Alcantara who passes it up to Sadio Mane. He breezes into the box and shoots but there’s a big deflection and the shot goes wide of the far post. Corner to Liverpool.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Man Utd

20:14 , Michael Jones

13 mins: Liverpool win a corner that gets half cleared out of the United box but Thiago Alcantara collects the ball. He floats a cross back into the middle but Luis Diaz loops his headed effort over the goal.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Man Utd

20:13 , Michael Jones

10 mins: Manchester United face another early blow as Paul Pogba picks up a knock and can’t continue. He hobbles off the pitch as Jesse Lingard is introduced in just the 10th minute.

The visitors need to regroup here.

Liverpool 1 - 0 Man Utd

20:11 , Michael Jones

7 mins: There’s a round of applause around the stadium from both sets of fans as they show their support for Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez following the death of their baby son.

There’s also another rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. Heart-warming stuff.

GOAL! Liverpool 1 - 0 Man Utd (Diaz, 5’)⚽️

20:06 , Michael Jones

5 mins: It could be a long night for Manchester United. This is so simple for Liverpool. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah combine on the right wing before the ball is passed inside to Jordan Henderson. He flicks it up to Sadio Mane as Salah and Alexander-Arnold both sprint in behind Diogo Dalot.

Harry Maguire is caught in two minds whether to go with the runners or close down Mane and does neither. The ball is sent past him into the feet of Salah who drives into the box and squares it across to Luis Diaz who turns it home from the middle of the box.

Liverpool 0 - 0 Man Utd

20:05 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Manchester United are set up to attack on the counter and it almost pays off as Marcus Rashford brings a pacey pass under control and lays it off to Bruno Fernandes. He flicks the ball over the top for Diogo Dalot to chase down but the full-back can’t reach the ball before it rolls out of play.

Kick off: Liverpool 0 - 0 Man Utd

20:01 , Michael Jones

Bruno Fernandes kicks off the match with United working the ball over to the left wing where Diogo Dalot drives down the line and wins a throw in.

Dalot starts on the left side of a back five for Man Utd with Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the opposite side of the pitch.

Liverpool vs Manchester United

19:57 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

Anfield is rocking as Jordan Henderson leads out the Reds. Harry Maguire captains Manchester United. He spoke earlier in the week about bringing some pride back to his team with their performances on the pitch.

If ever there was a fixture to do well in this is it.

Liverpool vs Manchester United

19:50 , Michael Jones

10 minutes to go until kick off. Liverpool will move to the top of the Premier League table if they avoid defeat this evening but three points would put them two ahead of title rivals Manchester City.

If Manchester United win they would draw level on points with Spurs (4th) as they hunt for a place in the top four to guarantee Champions League football next season.

Can they turn over Liverpool at Anfield tonight?

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp plays down talk of quadruple despite Manchester City win

19:45 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp played down his team’s chances of winning an unprecedented quadruple this season even as they defeated Manchester City to reach the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Liverpool hung on to win 3-2 against City and will meet the winners of Sunday’s other semi-final between Chelsea and Crystal Palace in the May 14th final.

The Merseyside club won the League Cup in February and are second in the Premier League, having also reached the semi-finals of the Champions League to remain on track for a haul of four trophies this season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp plays down talk of quadruple despite Man City win

Liverpool vs Manchester United

19:40 , Michael Jones

Marcus Rashford has scored five goals in his last eight appearances versus Liverpool in all competitions (all scored at Old Trafford).

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Liverpool vs Manchester United

19:35 , Michael Jones

Ibrahima Konate has scored three goals in his last three games, having waited 19 matches for his first Liverpool goal.

(The FA via Getty Images)

Liverpool have done the unthinkable and built a deeper squad than Manchester City

19:30 , Michael Jones

If Jurgen Klopp is naturally unwilling to say Liverpool can win the quadruple, he was more than willing to discuss the first step, in the latest step.

That was Ibrahima Konate’s thunderous header, that set Liverpool on the way to a 3-2 win in their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City. The goal might have radiated raw power, but Klopp felt it was more about sleight of hand – or head.

“Teams are so focused on Virgil,” the German said of his defensive leader, Van Dijk. That allows Konate to come in out of nowhere, and do the job.

It almost sums up the Liverpool team right now. There’s always someone ready to come in, and step up.

It raises a potentially crucial point, for both the Premier League title, and this unprecedented pursuit of all four major trophies. Do Liverpool now have the strongest depth in world football? It may feel surprising, given that is supposed to be one of City’s main qualities, but it felt one of the more meaningful lessons from Saturday’s game.

Liverpool have done the unthinkable and built a deeper squad than Man City

Jurgen Klopp has built a Liverpool empire while Manchester United offer only fantasy land

19:25 , Michael Jones

Liverpool supporters unfurled a banner at Wembley on Saturday that contained a simple message: ‘Imagine Being Us.’ It will be on the Kop tonight for the game against Manchester United, displayed so the ranks of away fans in the Anfield Road end can see it and take note. The taunt is all the more wounding because of its understated nature.

While Liverpool supporters were bouncing around Wembley expressing their joy before their team’s 3-2 FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City, about 1,000 United diehards were marching at Old Trafford. They remained outside the game against Norwich City until the 17th minute to protest against the Glazers’ 17 years of ownership. They did not like what they saw once they took up their seats.

Norwich, rock bottom of the Premier League, were the equal of the hosts for long periods and it took a Cristiano Ronaldo hat-trick to give United the points in the 3-2 win.

Jurgen Klopp has built a Liverpool empire, Man Utd offer only fantasy land

Liverpool vs Manchester United

19:20 , Michael Jones

Mo Salah has scored seven goals in his last five matches against Manchester United in all competitions but Salah has found the net once in his previous 12 appearances for club and country, a penalty in a 2-0 win at Brighton.

(Getty Images)

Liverpool vs Manchester United

19:15 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have kept just one clean sheet in their last 10 away games in all competitions.

(Getty Images)

Did Paul Pogba fail Manchester United or did they fail him?

19:10 , Michael Jones

Nearly six years after the world-record £89.3m fee, the #Pogback hashtag and Stormzy announcement, and not to mention a substantial cut for Mino Raiola, Paul Pogba’s Manchester United career is finally approaching its ugly end game. It did not have to be this way, but it has been inevitable that it would be this way for a while.

Saturday was a strange day at Old Trafford. There was the toxicity and acrimony of the anti-Glazer protests, but there was blazing sunshine and enthusiasm in equal measure. Not long after the Stretford End sang an indiscriminate “you’re not fit to wear the shirt”, Cristiano Ronaldo scored the free kick that completed his hat-trick and a 3-2 win over Norwich City.

Now just three points off fourth-place Tottenham, there is a slim, faint chance of a top-four finish again, and players who might have been booed off the pitch for surrendering a two-goal lead against opponents who are bottom of the league were instead applauded at full time. Except one, that is.

Did Paul Pogba fail Manchester United or did they fail him?

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Team changes

19:05 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the Liverpool team that started against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday. Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip come in to replace Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita.

There are four changes for Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United. Alex Telles, Jesse Lingard, Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo all drop out with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic and Marcus Rashford brought in.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Line-ups

19:00 , Michael Jones

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Mane, Diaz

🔴 #LIVMUN 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 🔴



Here's how we line up to face Manchester United tonight 👊



Roberto Firmino misses out with a minor foot injury. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 19, 2022

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Jones, Maguire, Dalot, Matic, Elanga, Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford

🔊 𝐔 𝐍 𝐈 𝐓 𝐄 𝐃 🔊



Introducing our line-up for #LIVMUN ✊#MUFC | #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 19, 2022

Liverpool vs Manchester United

18:55 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have won 17 of the Premier League meetings between the sides with United winning 28, while 14 have ended in a draw.

At Anfield in that period, the Reds have won 10, with seven draws and 12 losses.

If they beat United this evening the hosts will achieve their first league double over their historic rivals since the 2013-14 season.

Manchester United not motivated by hurting Liverpool quadruple bid, Harry Maguire claims

18:50 , Michael Jones

Harry Maguire insists derailing Liverpool’s unprecedented quadruple bid is not a motivating factor ahead of Manchester United’s visit to Anfield tonight.

After lifting the Carabao Cup in February, Liverpool beat Manchester City last weekend to reach the FA Cup final. They remain just one point behind Pep Guardiola’s side in the title race while a Champions League semi-final tie against Villarreal leaves Liverpool as heavy favourites to reach another European final.

United meanwhile have renewed hope in the top-four race after Tottenham and Arsenal both stumbled at the weekend, but Maguire said righting the wrongs of United’s 5-0 defeat by Liverpool earlier this season was the biggest incentive for his side.

Man United not motivated by hurting Liverpool quadruple bid, says Harry Maguire

‘Norwich win important’ says Maguire

18:45 , Michael Jones

Harry Maguire is hoping that Manchester United’s victory over Norwich at the weekend gets their season back on track and allows the team to make a run for the top four in the closing stages of the year.

“It was an important win at the weekend against Norwich,” he said. “It was a bit end-to-end and a little bit open for our liking, but we got there in the end.

“We stuck to it, even though we obviously conceded the two goals and they came back to equalise. We showed good spirit to go on and win the game and the three points was the most important thing at the weekend, not the performance.

“I think, against Everton, we deserved something out of the game, particularly as we dominated it for large parts and conceded an unfortunate goal,

“We knew, going into Norwich, that we had to win the game if we had any chance of reaching the top four. We’ve done that and now we’ve got big games coming up and we know we’ve got to play better in those games to get the three points.”

Liverpool vs Manchester United

18:40 , Michael Jones

Manchester United have won just two of their last eight games in all competitions with three draws and three defeats in that run.

The Red Devils are aiming to avoid three successive away defeats in the league for the first time since April 2019.

Liverpool and Man City know one slip could be fatal as Premier League season reaches home straight

18:35 , Michael Jones

As the Manchester United party get to an expectant Anfield tonight, they will doubtless recognise some of the atmosphere with a degree of bitterness. That is not just the feeling of what it’s like to be involved in an intensive title race, with so much on the line. Some of them may even remember events almost exactly 23 years ago. It is funny how football history tends to keep repeating in that way, albeit with a twist on what went before.

Then, as now, one of the primary remaining motivations for a storied English club was little more than stopping their main rivals from achieving a feat that went beyond anything they had achieved in their own previous dynasty.

It was the treble for United in 1999, which Liverpool had never managed in the 1970s and 1980s. It is the quadruple for Jurgen Klopp’s now, as well as the possibility of matching United’s 20 league titles.

Liverpool and Man City know one slip could be fatal as season reaches home straight

Liverpool vs Manchester United

18:30 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have won 10 consecutive top-flight home games and are unbeaten in the league at Anfield this season with 12 wins and three draws.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have only lost once in their last 24 games in all competitions, a 1-0 home defeat to Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Liverpool vs Manchester United:

18:25 , Michael Jones

The venue for tonight’s Premier League clash.

Liverpool vs Manchester United: Head-to-head

18:20 , Michael Jones

Liverpool are unbeaten in seven Premier League meetings with Manchester United with four wins and three draws in that run. The Red Devils have failed to score in four of their last five top-flight trips to Anfield, with three of those matches finishing 0-0.

In fact, Man Utd’s last away goal in this fixture was scored by Jesse Lingard in a 3-1 defeat in December 2018.

History shows how Ralf Rangnick can help Manchester United catch Liverpool in the transfer market

18:15 , Michael Jones

Jurgen Klopp can often sound prophetic, but not when he was discussing the appointment of another evangelist for the pressing game. “Not good news for other teams,” said Klopp when Ralf Rangnick became Manchester United’s interim manager. The eventual verdict, should either clinch a Champions League place at United’s expense, might actually be that it proved rather good news for Tottenham or Arsenal.

Klopp could praise from a position of strength. Liverpool had helped expose the incoherence of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s management, surging into a 5-0 lead after 50 minutes at Old Trafford. Klopp argued on Monday that Rangnick has made a difference. “You can see the changes he made, the parts he improved,” he said. Yet the caveat underlined the sense that this is not a Rangnick team, not one defined by intensity or fluency. “He took a difficult job, with no time to get there,” Klopp added.

No time to catch Liverpool, anyway. They were eight points ahead of United when Solskjaer was sacked. Rangnick was never likely to be a threat to them over a season; it would take a dramatic improvement in United’s performance level for him to derail their title challenge at Anfield on Tuesday night.

History shows how Rangnick can help Man United catch Liverpool through transfers

Liverpool vs Manchester United

18:10 , Michael Jones

It’s a tense battle for fourth place in the Premier League table with Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal all vying for the last Champions League qualification spot.

The competition is so close that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says any of the clubs could yet take the place. Speaking after Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final victory he said: “We went through now against [Manchester] City, which is incredibly difficult and intense, and in three days we play again against Man United, who with their three points today and the results from Tottenham and Arsenal, the fight for the Champions League, the door is open for all of the three.

“So, they will be on their toes and it is historically not a friendly game.”

Major summer overhaul for United?

18:05 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s interim boss, Ralf Rangnick believes there will be a major squad overhaul over the summer with some players out of contract and the German predicting this will lead to more than “three or four” additions to the senior playing staff at Old Trafford.

The German feels the timing of any announcement of a new manager should not affect the performances during the run-in but it would have an impact on recruitment, as United prepare to enter the transfer market once the window opens in the summer.

“I think, apart from the goalkeeping, we need to make sure that we improve the squad in all areas,” he told Sky Sports ahead of Tuesday night’s game at Liverpool. “To bring in players who really help the team to get better. Again, it’s about the profile. What kind of players do we need in order to play whichever kind of football we want to play?

“The players have to give their very best, no matter who the next manager will be, and if he’s announced in one or two or three weeks, I don’t think that this affects the current situation we’re in. But yes, of course, it’s important to know who will be the new manager because, to start the recruitment process, to find the best possible players only makes sense if you know who will be the manager and how does he want to play.

“There might be a couple of players - and I have already named those players to the board - that, independent from formation, from style of football, and independent from a new manager, that could be of interest for a club like United.”

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must be ‘ready to fight’ for vital win over Manchester United

18:00 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stressed to his players they must consider the visit of Manchester United as the chance to win “the most important three points in your life”.

With seven Premier League matches remaining and a one-point deficit to leaders Manchester City Klopp’s side know they have to be perfect for the remainder of the season if they are to stand a chance of taking the title from their rivals.

And while United, their traditional long-term foes, arrive in a situation a long way short of what could be considered their best, Klopp insists they cannot take anything for granted even though they have won 10 and drawn of their last 12 league matches.

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool must be ‘ready to fight’ for vital win over Man Utd

Henderson closing in on personal milestone

17:55 , Michael Jones

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will make his 400th career league appearance tonight if he features against Manchester United at Anfield.

The midfielder is currently on 389 Premier League appearances in total, with 10 further Championship showings to his name from spells with Sunderland and Coventry City.

Henderson joined the Reds’ from the Black Cats in 2011 and has amassed 438 games for the club in total so far across all competitions.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Klopp excited for ‘English Clasico’

17:50 , Michael Jones

“It was only a few weeks ago that I said every game for the rest of this season would be a final.” said Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp writing in his programme notes for tonight’s Premier League clash with Manchester United.

“To be honest, I didn’t need to say that about tonight’s fixture. If there is one game in our schedule which will always be a final, it is Liverpool versus Manchester United.

“If ever a match needs zero build-up it is this one. Just being involved in games like this is a privilege. The history of the two clubs and the rivalry that exists between them is so special that you don’t even have to come from Liverpool or Manchester to be able to appreciate it.

“I knew all about it when I lived and worked in Germany and the same goes for so many people around the world who love football. It is an English ‘Clasico’ in this respect.

“If I was not fortunate enough to be manager of one of the two teams, I would want a ticket to watch Liverpool and United play against each other. It would not matter what the competition is or how well the teams are performing, the intensity and the passion that this kind of rivalry brings is always so big that it is almost compulsory to take an interest.”

Ralf Rangnick issues Liverpool warning after Manchester United toil to Norwich win

17:45 , Michael Jones

Ralf Rangnick admits Manchester United will need to perform much better to get anything at Liverpool after Cristiano Ronaldo came to their rescue against Norwich on a day that saw anti-Glazer protests and fans turn on Paul Pogba.

Thousands of supporters protested against the owners ahead of Saturday’s encounter at Old Trafford, where Kieran Dowell and Teemu Pukki goals cancelled out Ronaldo’s first-half brace.

Anti-Glazer chants were joined by those criticising the side as United toiled against the Premier League’s bottom side, with some supporters singing “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” at their players.

Ronaldo saved the day by completing his hat-trick and securing a 3-2 win, injecting new life into their top-four hopes ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Liverpool and Rangnick knows his side will need to step their level up at Anfield.

“I mean, everybody has seen today’s game,” interim boss Rangnick said. “We all know what team we’re playing on Tuesday. If we play like we played today, it will be very, very difficult to get even a point out of this game and this is what we have to be realistically aware of.”

Ralf Rangnick issues Liverpool warning after Manchester United toil to Norwich win

Minute’s applause confirmed for Ronaldo

17:40 , Michael Jones

Fans of Manchester United and Liverpool will unite in support of Cristiano Ronaldo and his family at tonight’s match between the two teams at Anfield.

A fan-led minute’s applause will be held in the seventh minute of the game in a tribute to the Portuguese striker and his partner Georgina, after they announced the loss of their new-born baby boy on Monday.

Ralf Rangnick’s United squad led a request to wear black armbands at Anfield and that has been reciprocated by Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool side with both sets of players set to wear the armbands for this evening’s game.

Early team news for Liverpool and Man Utd

17:35 , Michael Jones

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to make changes after his team’s victory in the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City on Saturday. The Red’s have no new injury concerns but Jordan Henderson, Joel Matip and Diogo Jota could all return to the side after they were benched at Wembley.

Manchester United have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature at Anfield following the death of his baby son and they are also struggling elsewhere as Fred, Edinson Cavani, Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane are all unavailable through injury.

Tributes pour in after tragic death of Cristiano Ronaldo’s newborn son

17:30 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo had been due to feature against Liverpool in tonight’s Premier League clash but Manchester United have since announced that he will instead spend time at home with his family.

A club statement read: “Family is more important than everything and Ronaldo is supporting his loved ones at this immensely difficult time. As such, we can confirm that he will not feature in the match against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday evening and we underline the family’s request for privacy.”

Messages of condolence have poured in for 37-year-old and his partner Georgina Rodriguez after he confirmed that his baby boy had tragically passed away.

Tributes pour in after tragic death of Cristiano Ronaldo’s newborn son

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United vs Liverpool after tragic death of baby son

17:21 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play for Manchester United against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night following the death of his baby son.

Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced their “deepest sadness” at the passing of their newborn in a statement released on Monday evening.

The couple revealed last October that they were expecting twins and though Rodriguez gave birth to a baby girl over the weekend, her brother sadly died.

Ronaldo had been due to feature against Liverpool in Tuesday evening’s Premier League clash but United have since announced that he will instead spend time at home with his family.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play vs Liverpool after tragic death of baby son

Liverpool vs Manchester United

17:15 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Indepedent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester United. The Reds host the Red Devils at Anfield as they continue their surge towards an unprecedented quadruple knowing that three points would be enough to move them ahead of Manchester City at the top of the league table.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have already won the Carabao Cup this term and are into the final of the FA Cup and semi-finals of the Champions League but they trail Manchester City by a point in the Premier League. The league is the only competition where they are dependent on other results yet tonight’s game provides them with an opportunity to add some pressure on City ahead of their game against Brighton tomorrow night.

Manchester United will be difficult opponents though. Ralf Rangnick’s men also have a big stake in the game as they chase down a top four spot. They currently trail Tottenham (4th) by three points and the added history of this tie will give United more motivation to put in a good performance. They are the underdogs this evening but can they shock Liverpool and pick up a vital three points of their own?