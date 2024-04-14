Liverpool’s title hopes dealt huge blow as they lose to Crystal Palace

Liverpool suffered a second home defeat in as many games - Reuters/Carl Recine

They like to say ‘this means more’ at Liverpool, but perhaps this time it is all starting to mean too much.

It is too soon to declare their title bid over, but it is slipping away. Having been top eight days ago, five points dropped in two weeks is not the work of champions-in-waiting.

Home defeat to Crystal Palace is a potentially crippling set-back to the romantic idea that Jurgen Klopp will bid farewell having won his second Premier League.

It was the first home league defeat of the season – quickly following the shocker against Atalanta in midweek – and confirming the hints that what promised to be a memorable campaign is imploding.

Eberechi Eze’s 11th minute goal kept Liverpool stuck in third, now awaiting similar slips from Arsenal and Manchester City. The title rivals look more composed, Liverpool ramshackle.

Somehow Liverpool missed a series of chances to keep their dream alive in the second half, but the silence at full-time was deafening. Liverpool feel the title is gone.

They need a miracle in Europe and given the difference in theirs, Arsenal’s and City’s form they need the same in the Premier League.

04:26 PM BST

Klopp reacts

“Conced[ing] that goal which is a horrible goal to concede, that cannot happen but it happened. Robbo gets the other goal so it’s like scoring a goal if you don’t concede. From that moment we controlled that and in the second half we can easily say if you don’t score from these chances what can you say? We caused real problems and missed big, big chances. “If you would look through to my teams over the years you could say our pressing is usually good, counter-press is there, first half we were open like... how can that happen? Curtis was the only one chasing, from time to time broke their rhythm. It’s not great but sometimes it happens. The conviction was not there, we were much too far apart from each other. Where it’s coming from, how can I answer that 100 per cent but it’s only a few games ago we had a bad game so it might be something to do with that. That was a really good game we played there... if we would have scored those goals everyone would have said what a good game we played, first half not good, second half great. “We had bigger chances than Curtis’ chance to be honest. I have the Darwin chance... he hits the ball full throttle if he mishits it slightly there’s no chance for the goalie. Mo’s chance, maybe it was Mitchell or whoever who gets hit on the line. That’s just horrendous. We didn’t score there. That’s now how it is. Here we stand, lost the game, feel really, really rubbish and now need a bit of time to process that. We have to see how we react on that.”

04:20 PM BST

Andrew Robertson speaks after the game

“We have to move on and that’s the only thing we can do now. I don’t know, I thought the crowd were quite anxious today and rightly so the way we were playing. I don’t know if players reacted off that... we have to deal with that pressure. The first half I don’t think we dealt with it very well. The second half we were better... we definitely had enough chances to win the game and it’s frustrating. We’re still miles away from it [winning the Premier League], even if we won today Arsenal would have a chance to go back top... we’ve not managed to get the three points. “Now we have to chase but when games run out and you’ve only got six games left it’s not a great position to be in. The two teams around us are playing fantastically well and we are not in the best moment. I think we’re always still in it, we’re still there. We were in a strong position this time last week and now to be in third at this time it’s very frustrating to be in that position. All we can do is have to push until the end of the season. We can’t afford to slip up now, we need six wins and if we get that we’ll see where we are.”

04:19 PM BST

The players’ reaction say it all...

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace at Anfield on April 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England.

Curtis Jones of Liverpool looks dejected after a missed chance during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace at Anfield on April 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota react following the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture date: Sunday April 14, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Liverpool.

04:11 PM BST

Jamie Redknapp speaks on Sky Sports

“It feels like [Liverpool] could be here until next week and still wouldn’t have scored. Liverpool missed a host of chances, gilt-edged chances. At this level when it gets to the end of the season this is when you’ve got to be clinical this is where you’ve got to take your chances.”

He’s right in one aspect but missing chances and failing to win games that you probably should is going to harm your title hopes whenever they happen. And if it happens earlier in the season you are still losing points and that matters. It just “feels” worse when you get closer to the prize. Still, football is about converting your chances.

Paul Merson says that Liverpool haven’t got a natural goalscorer. Was Mohamed Salah not on the pitch today? He’s only scored 23 goals in 36 games this season.

03:59 PM BST

FULL-TIME: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Back-to-back home defeats for Liverpool for the first time in three years. But again the hosts looked lethargic and lacking the attacking spark you associate with them.

The title race is now out of their hands and the expression on the faces of the players indicates they know that all too well.

03:58 PM BST

96 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Free-kick inside the Palace half for Liverpool. Alisson is up there, the ball is delivered into the box, it is hit towards the spot but, as with so much of this match, it doesn’t fall at the feet of a man in red and that is it.

03:55 PM BST

95 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Andersen and Mitchell have stood out in the Palace defence today. Two minutes to go...

03:53 PM BST

94 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

It’s all Liverpool - they are throwing men forward and playing the ball into the box at every opportunity but Palace are more than up equal to the challenge.

Van Dijk is now up front, desperate times and all that....

03:52 PM BST

92 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Another great chance for Liverpool. The ball comes into the box, it falls at the feet of Salah who prods it toward goal from all of three yards BUT Mitchell’s knee intervene and it stays at 1-0 to Palace.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool shoots whilst under pressure from Tyrick Mitchell of Crystal Palace during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace at Anfield on April 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England.

Even though they’ve been far from impressive today, the hosts could and should have scored at least three today...

03:50 PM BST

90 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

There will be seven minutes of added time...can Liverpool get something?

03:49 PM BST

89 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Corner for Liverpool - it’s looked their most likely route to an equaliser, can they make this one count?

No they cannot as Andersen, who’s been brilliant, heads well clear.

03:48 PM BST

87 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

TAA volleys a cross from the right BUT yet again Palace have men in the box and block then clear the danger.

03:47 PM BST

84 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Liverpool with all the ball, but it’s all in front of Palace. As I type they do get in behind, Gakpo crosses from the left, Elliot hooks in the ball from the back post but the visitors once again have men back and clear the danger.

Six or so minutes to go...

03:44 PM BST

82 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Pinball in the Palace box from a Liverpool corner, it’s backs-to-the-wall stuff from the visitors who having defended so well are determined to leave with the three points.

Whatever happens in the next 10 minutes, Liverpool have not looked like a side challenging for the title.

03:42 PM BST

80 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Palace are really defending in numbers now and, as it has done for most of the match, frustrating the Liverpool attack. The visitors win the ball and with Mateta and Schlupp (on for Eze) nearly break free with all of the hosts’ players on the halfway line or further up field.

Harvey Elliott of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace at Anfield on April 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England.

03:39 PM BST

78 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Liverpool fans are restless, if the scoreline stays like this is that their title hopes gone?

03:38 PM BST

West Ham 0 Fulham 2 And there is Fulham’s second. Number two for Andreas Pereira, as well. The Brazilian has been absolutely superb. Classic Fulham. Palhinha wins possession deep; they counter with pace; they score a goal. A flare from the Fulham fans to celebrate (yes, you read that correctly) and off Pereira goes. Big hug with Marco Silva. A fine afternoon’s work. Can West Ham get back into it? I can’t see it and, if they don’t, it will make it a very damaging 72 hours.

03:37 PM BST

74 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Two great chances for both sides in a matter of seconds.

(i) The ball is delivered into the Liverpool box, it’s nodded down to Mateta who volleys from all of about two yards and Alisson makes a stunning, instinctive save with his right arm. Great save BUT Mateta should have put this game to bed there.

(ii) Then the ball goes up the other end, and for once Palace are at sixes and sevens leaving Jones one-on-one with Henderson but the Liverpool man sidefoots his shot wide...ouch...

Curtis Jones of Liverpool looks dejected after a missed chance during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace at Anfield on April 14, 2024 in Liverpool, England

Tense times for both sides here.

03:34 PM BST

72 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Liverpool have had the chances to get level, but none as good as this one. The ball is threaded through into the box and for once it goes beyond a Palace defender. Szoboszlai gets his head up and plays a low ball across the box for Jota who has to score, with Henderson in no-man’s land, but his attempt is a bit limp and is well blocked by hordes of Palace men.

03:32 PM BST

70 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

There’s been a bit more energy and impetus since Jota and Gakpo came on. Palace, however, are still defending resolutely. Fewer than 20 minutes of regulation time.

03:30 PM BST

68 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Another half-decent move from the hosts on the right. Szoboszlai is played in in the box but his volleyed cross is brilliantly intercepted by Andersen, one of many Palace players who’s had a good game.

There then follows another good chance from a corner as Van Dijk flicks onto the back post but there’s no one there to knock the ball into the back of the net.

03:28 PM BST

67 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Jota makes an instant impact (as he did on Thursday) getting in a cross from the right. It looks for all the world as though Jones will hit is first time BUT somehow the ball evades him.

03:27 PM BST

66 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Palace are defending well, Liverpool are struggling to create gilt-edged chances. So it’s no shock to see a double change from Klopp.

Jota and Gakpo are on for Nunez and Diaz.

03:25 PM BST

64 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Fair play to Palace, they’ve looked good today and that shouldn’t come as a shock. They were better than the 4-2 scoreline to City suggested last week, have vim and fizz in attack, and a decent defence. Liverpool have 25 minutes left to salvage this match.

03:23 PM BST

Liverpool need more spark

Not much improvement from Liverpool, but the attempts are growing in frequency. It’s going to be a question of which side copes best as the emotional frenzy builds towards full-time.

03:23 PM BST

62 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Salah set up TAA on the edge of the box, but his shot sails high over the bar...

03:22 PM BST

West Ham 0 Fulham 1 Now, I’m not saying West Ham won’t equalise here - in fact, they’re more than capable - but I am saying a Fulham second looks more likely. Fabianksi again to the rescue, turning a low Iwobi strike around the post. Mavropanos’s error allowed the Fulham break that led to the chance and he is now being replaced by Kurt Zouma. Yes, he is limping but, truth be told, he probably needed withdrawing anyway. Not his afternoon.

03:20 PM BST

58 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Liverpool have looked dangerous at corners and another set-piece again gives them a glimpse of an equaliser. The ball comes to Salah at the back post, but his first touch lets him down and the chance goes begging. You sense Anfield is growing frustrated.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, April 14,

03:19 PM BST

56 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Wharton and Hughes have done well in midfield for Palace, they’ve stood out and made life tough for the hosts, who as I type are seeing a lot of the ball. As with the first half the visitors defend well and in numbers.

03:16 PM BST

54 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Nunez has to score but he doesn’t as Henderson makes a fine point-blank save. From a corner the ball falls to the Uruguayan just outside the six-yard box, he swings at it but it’s straight at the Palace keeper who does what he has to do.

03:13 PM BST

52 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Brilliant football from Palace as they carve through the midfield and defence once again. Mateta and Hughes exchange passes before the later chips a ball over the top for Eze. His ball goes across the box before Wharton’s shot is blocked. Palce are looking more than threatening and comfortable at the moment.

03:11 PM BST

49 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Liverpool have had all the possession this half, but no chances created. Can TAA get on the ball and create some magic?

03:07 PM BST

46 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Bradley is hurt in a tackle on Eze and Trent Alexander-Arnold (TAA from now on) is going to come on. Not a bad replacement.

03:06 PM BST

45 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

They’re back under way at Anfield, one change for the hosts as Endo is replaced by Szoboszlai.

Big 45 minutes coming up for Liverpool.

03:05 PM BST

Leaky

9 - Liverpool have now conceded in each of their last nine Premier League games at Anfield; their joint-longest run at home without a clean sheet in the competition (also 9 in December 1996 and May 1999). Uphill.

02:53 PM BST

Also half-time in east London

And the away side also have a one-goal lead.

02:52 PM BST

Echoes of Atalanta

Echoes of Atalanta as Liverpool look vulnerable whenever they concede possession, which is often. So often Liverpool have been able to score their way out of trouble this season, but the front three are not looking so penetrative now. Nunez will do well to return for the second half. Palace will fancy adding to their tally. Manchester City and Arsenal will be loving this.

02:51 PM BST

HALF-TIME: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Another half at Anfield for Liverpool and another 45 minutes with little to be positive about. The hosts look lethargic and as soon as they lose possession in midfield (one that looks very pedestrian at the moment) Palace are, as Atalanta did on Thursday, looking dangerous. Klopp surely has to make changes during the break.

02:49 PM BST

43 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Another chance for the visitors. Again it comes from the left as Mateta heads wide at the near post.

Liverpool will be hoping the break comes quicker than the few minutes left on the clock.

02:48 PM BST

42 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

The hosts have looked one-paced in midfield and Klopp will surely look to make changes at the break. As I type they are once again undone by one, simple ball. Palace have a two-on-one but the ball drifts right and Olise’s ball is blocked.

But once again, worrying sights for Liverpool fans.

02:45 PM BST

40 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Palace aren’t resting on their 1-0 lead - they are switching the play to the left well and having a lot of joy because of it. The same happens here before the ball is playing in field and Eze’s speculative strike is saved by Alisson.

02:44 PM BST

38 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

For the most part Palace have defended well this half and have forced Liverpool to be patient. The hosts have looked dangerous when, through Robertson, they’ve got in behind the visitors on the flanks, but they have mostly played everything in front of the south Londoners and it’s been easy(ish) to cope with.

02:40 PM BST

35 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Palace have another good chance as the Liverpool defence is carved open by a pass from Eze. Olise’s first touch badly lets him down and the hosts breathe a sigh of relief.

Liverpool are getting back in this match but, as against Atalanta, one mistake looks like undoing them all too easily. Worrying.

02:38 PM BST

Andy Robertson is the man for Liverpool at the moment

Aside from his goal line clearance, Andy Robertson has been a one-man cavalry charge. He’s dragging his side back into the game.

RObertson

02:37 PM BST

32 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Liverpool are certainly knocking on the door now (to add another cliche to the one in the previous post...). Salah is in space on the right and cuts in before shooting for the far corner of the net. Henderson makes a good, if regulation, save.

02:36 PM BST

30 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Liverpool have upped the pace these past five minutes and look a much better side because of it. As I type Mac Allister is fouled on the edge of the box and the hosts have a free-kick. Can they create something from this? ‘Not really’ is the answer as the Argentinian fires a shot at the wall - that set piece was one of those that can be described as ‘almost too close to goal to score’...

02:34 PM BST

27 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

The hosts are getting closer and once again it’s the lively pair of Robertson and Diaz who give the hosts some hope. The Scottish left-back delivers a fine cross which Diaz gets to brilliantly, contorting his body at the back post and volleying on target. Henderson makes a fine, instinctive save.

02:32 PM BST

25 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

If Liverpool are going to get an equaliser then you suspect it will come down the left - Robertson has looked the best player on the pitch so far and he’s linking up well with Diaz. That pair force corner from which the Scot deliver a ball that causes havoc in the box, the ball doesn’t drop for a Liverpool man until Endo swings at it and hits the bar.

02:28 PM BST

22 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Liverpool need a spark and Diaz tries to provide one with a driving run on the left into the box. It’s Colombian vs Colombian as Munoz takes him on before the Liverpool man falls under the challenge. There are shouts of ‘penalty’ but Chris Kavanagh waves play on, and the replay suggests that was the right decision.

02:25 PM BST

Brittle backline

Yet again, Liverpool have decided to make it difficult for themselves. They had begun reasonably well, but Eze and Olise have demonstrated they can punish slack defending. There goes any prospect of a serene afternoon for Klopp.

02:25 PM BST

19 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Liverpool look lethargic and leggy - Palace look full of ideas when in possession and, if anything, are the ones taking the game to the hosts.

02:23 PM BST

16 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

It so nearly was 2-0....More kamikaze defending from Liverpool as one though ball beats the entire defence, thanks to Van Dijk slipping and Mateta is in on goal. He drives towards the box before clipping the ball over the on-rushing Alisson. It’s destined for the back of the net until Robertson clears it on the line.

Great stuff from the left-back, but once again Liverpool look so vulnerable and Klopp looks angry on the touchline, not without reason...

That looked like it was going to the Demba Ba moment of the 2024 title race. Andy Robertson just spared Virgil van Dijk a lifetime of unwanted replays for a slip.

"What a chance for Palace" 😲



Brilliant defending from Robertson 👏 pic.twitter.com/UbNgOjn7sZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 14, 2024

02:16 PM BST

GOAL!

Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 1

Another early goal conceded by Liverpool. This one is scored by Eze and it’s another goal that the hosts will not want to watch again.

Palace pass the ball well down the left before Mitchell gets to the byline and delivers a low, regulation cross. It should have been cleared but Eze is given the freedom of Anfield (as the Atalanta forwards were on Thursday) and it’s a neat, easy finish from all of six yards or so...Klopp looks stunned.

Eze puts Crystal Palace ahead at Anfield! 😲🔥

02:15 PM BST

12 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 0

Fair bit of shadow boxing at Anfield, no real chances created yet. That will suit the south Londoners more than the hosts.

02:14 PM BST

West Ham 0 Fulham 1 It’s been all West Ham at the start here. And so, of course, Fulham have taken the lead with what was basically their first venture into opposing territory. Andy Pereira is the scorer. He started the move, finding Alex Iwobi out on the right. Iwobi’s diagonal ball towards Rodrigo Muniz was intercepted by Mavropanos. The defender, though, neither brought it down under his control, nor cleared. Meanwhile, Pereira had continued his run, collected the loose ball, dropped his shoulder, and tapped in.

02:13 PM BST

9 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 0

Palace are defending deep and in numbers. Liverpool are passing the ball well, but are struggling to create even a half-chance. This time Mac Allister tries to thread a ball through the eye of a needle and it goes off for a goal kick.

02:12 PM BST

7 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 0

Liverpool up the pace, they need to, through the ever-impressive Robertson who finds Diaz. The Colombian plays in Nunez, whose shot is straight at Henderson in the Palace goal.

Liverpool looked lethargic against Atalanta, they need to be ‘up and at em’ regards Palace today.

02:09 PM BST

Wow. Spectacularly bad from Michail Antonio. Coufal had done well to drive into the box, and Fulham keeper Bernd Leno gets a hand in the way. The ball falls to Antonio seven, maybe eight yards out. Dead centre. He hits it hard. He hits it high. Way, way too high. No wonder he doesn’t want to get back to his feet!

02:08 PM BST

4 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 0

Liverpool see the ball for the first sustained bit of time. They pass it around well but it’s all in front of the Palace backline and no chance is created. Van Dijk plays in Salah, but Lerma, I think, gets in a good tackle.

02:04 PM BST

2 mins: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 0

Liverpool need a good start but it’s actually the visitors who are faster out the blocks. They take the game to the hosts, the first attack ending with Eze’s shot from outside the box being easily saved by the returning Alisson.

02:03 PM BST

1 min: Liverpool 0 Crystal Palace 0

They’re under way, Liverpool are in their famous red and Palace in their white away kit.

02:03 PM BST

A rousing rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone

As Anfield remembers the 97 fans who lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster in 1989. Many more lives were changed forever that day. Long may football pay its respects to those who died, never forget what happened that day and remember the bravery of those who long campaigned for the truth to come out.

There follows a well-observed minute’s silence. Fans who indulge in ‘tragedy chanting’ take note...

01:57 PM BST

The teams are in the tunnel

And we’re moments away from kick-off.

As Chris Bascombe says, the hosts need a good start to settle those nerves. Can they put pressure on Arsenal who play later this afternoon? We’re about to find out.

01:55 PM BST

Liverpool need a fast start

After the shambles of Thursday, Liverpool need to make a statement today to ensure their season does not fizzle out. Klopp is always looking for a sharp start, but his side has made a habit of conceding early, or being too sluggish out of the blocks. The first 20 minutes will be an indicator if this is to be another nervous afternoon. One would anticipate a potent reaction to a 3-0 home defeat...

01:52 PM BST

Liverpool were poor at the back against Atalanta

Will the return of Alisson inject some needed confidence and solidity to the defence? Liverpool fans will certainly hope so.

01:46 PM BST

Over in east London

Beautiful afternoon in East London. Game of football, anyone? Danny Ings says ‘yes’. A rare West Ham start for him – oddly enough, supporters have been calling for the striker to be more involved for a while. Here is his chance. No Jarrod Bowen or Kalvin Phillips, though. There was some lovely Rodrigo Muniz #content in this week’s build up, with team-mates – and fellow Brazilians – Willian and Andy Pereira crashing an interview to present him with the Premier League Player of the Month gong for March. This time last year, remember, Muniz couldn’t get a game for Middlesbrough in the Championship. West Ham vs Fulham may well be relatively low on the wider sporting world’s order of merit this afternoon. However, the host’s Europa League participation next season – plus that of Newcastle and Manchester United – could well influenced by the outcome.

West Ham United: Fabianski, Coufal, Mavropanos, Aguerd, Emerson Palmieri, Ward-Prowse, Alvarez, Kudus, Ings, Lucas Paqueta, Antonio. Subs: Johnson, Cresswell, Zouma, Cornet, Ogbonna, Soucek, Earthy, Mubama, Anang.



Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Adarabioyo, Bassey, Robinson, Joao Palhinha, Lukic, Iwobi, Andreas Pereira, Willian, Rodrigo Muniz. Subs: Rodak, Reed, Jimenez, Wilson, Broja, Cairney, Traore, De Cordova-Reid, Diop.

Referee: Stuart Attwell (Warwickshire)

01:42 PM BST

Getting ready for the test

Mo Salah taking it easy ahead of kick-off - Getty Images/Michael Steele

Virgil van Dijk was at a loss to explain Liverpool's performance against Atalanta, he knows the defence needs a solid game today - Getty Images/Michael Steele

01:31 PM BST

Some stats are for prats, but these three are quite revealing...

Liverpool are unbeaten in their past 13 Premier League games against Crystal Palace (W11 D2) since a 2-1 home loss in April 2017.

Palace are without a victory in five.

Liverpool have not kept a clean sheet in their past eight at Anfield, last having a longer run last century (between December 1998 and May 1999, nine matches).

01:26 PM BST

The Kop pays its tribute to the 97

There will be no flags on the Kop again today, but it is important to emphasise this is unrelated to the ticket price dispute which led to their absence at the Europa League tie in midweek. As is the tradition at the Anfield game closest to tomorrow’s Hillsborough anniversary, supporters will only display banners commemorating the tragedy in 1989.

Today, as always on the closest game to the anniversary, we will have Hillsborough flags only as a mark of respect to the 97.



Our thoughts, as always, are with the families, friends, victims, campaigners, and everyone impacted by that day.



You'll Never Walk Alone — Spion Kop 1906 (@SpionKop1906) April 14, 2024

01:13 PM BST

Here are the two teams in black and white

LIVERPOOL XI TO FACE PALACE: Alisson, Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Endo, Mac Allister, Jones, Salah, Diaz, Nunez. Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Elliott, Jota, Gravenberch, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah.

The big news is that Alisson is back for the hosts. The Brazilian goalkeeper has been out for 10 weeks but makes a welcome return in between the sticks as Klopp makes five changes to the side beaten by Atalanta. Mo Salah, Conor Bradley, Andy Robertson and Luis Diaz are back in the starting XI. Diogo Jota and Trent Alexander-Arnold are among the substitutes.

Alisson is back in the starting XI for Liverpool - Getty Images/Andrew Powell

CRYSTAL PALACE XI TO FACE LIVERPOOL: Henderson, Clyne, Andersen, Lerma, Munoz, Wharton, Hughes, Mitchell, Olise, Mateta, Eze. Subs: Matthews, Ward, Tomkins, Ayew, Schlupp, Edouard, Ahamada, Riedewald, Ozoh.

Michael Olise starts for the visitors as Glasner makes two changes from the side beaten by Man City. Former Liverpool man Nathaniel Clyne also starts, with Joel Ward and Jordan Ayew starting on the bench.

Michael Olise starts for the visitors today - Getty Images/Sebastian Frej

01:02 PM BST

Crystal Palace’s XI

01:02 PM BST

Here’s the Liverpool XI

Team news confirmed for #LIVCRY ✊🔴

12:57 PM BST

Liverpool remembers the 97

Tom Werner lays a wreath at the Hillsborough memorial at Anfield ahead of today's game.

11:39 AM BST

Jurgen Klopp wants to see a reaction to Atalanta defeat

Some seasoned Liverpool watchers described the shock 3-0 home defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League as one of the worst performances they can remember from the men in red. It was an abject performance and one that does far more than all but put an end to their hopes of European silverware this season.

It’s not going too OTT to say that Liverpool were picked apart with such ease by Atalanta, a team sixth in Serie A, that their hopes of any more silverware this year (to go with the League Cup), in Jurgen Klopp’s final campaign at Anfield, has been put in serious doubt. On the back of a poor second half at Manchester United, where they drew 2-2, the result and manner of the loss on Thursday leaves many questions about Liverpool’s ability to win the Premier League title.

They looked limp in attack, gave the ball away too easily and often in midfield, and looked brittle at the back. All in all, not a great combination for any side, let alone one with designs on the title.

After the shock loss Klopp was at a loss to explain how his side could play so poorly.

“I have nothing positive to say...it became a bad game. It was not like us in possession – we were everywhere which means we were nowhere,” the German said. “We must feel bad, that was a really bad performance...In this moment the players must feel bad, I want them to go home and sleep bad.”

Today they face Crystal Palace at Anfield in dire need of a win and performance, if only to prove to themselves that Thursday’s defeat was an inexplicable blip. And Klopp has called on his team to do just that.

“We must feel bad, that was a really bad performance [against Atalanta]. We have to show a reaction immediately on Sunday.

“I know the boys can play better football but they didn’t do it tonight and we have to show a reaction on Sunday. I’m pretty sure they will do that.”

Stay here to find out if they can, and for all the team news and pre-match build up with kick off set for 2pm

