Liverpool show they are too good for the Europa League

Liverpool were 4-0 up inside 15 minutes - Getty Images/OLI SCARFF

Liverpool are too good for the Europa League.

They know it, everyone hoping to avoid them in Friday’s quarter-final draw knows it, and so do all those Champions League clubs grateful Jurgen Klopp’s farewell roadshow will not be pitching up at their stadium.

For Sparta Prague coach Brian Priske, that reality was painful.

“Liverpool are a Champions League team. They should be in the Champions League,” he said of his side’s humiliation.

There is no certainty Liverpool will win the second tier competition. There are plenty of other strong contenders who, like them, would have excelled in the higher tier tournament. But all the evidence suggests it’s going to take a brilliant team and monumental effort to prevent Klopp’s Liverpool swansong being May’s Dublin final.

This brutal demolition of Sparta put one in mind of an FA Cup Third Round tie in which plucky but naive non-leaguers swiftly realise they will take home their memories of having played in such a venue, but little else.

Sparta did at least provide an outright winner in this year’s optimist of the year competition. Take a bow Sparta striker Veljko Birmancevic.

One can only admire the inner belief that prompted him to dash after the ball after striking a souvenir goal in front of the Kop shortly before half-time.

Birmancevic pushed his way past Caoimhin Kelleher, dashed back to the centre-circle, and urged the Portuguese referee to get on with the game so the next stage of the comeback could begin.

Somewhat inconveniently for his side, they were already 9-2 down on aggregate after their childlike attacking tactics created an evening in which a five minute spell without a goal or chance qualified as a ‘lull’.

By the 55th minute, the first half goals of Darwin Nunez, Bobby Clark, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo were supplemented by those of Dominik Szoboszlai and Harvey Elliott.

Prague’s coach Brian Priske has evidently created a team of dreamers in his image. When Sparta conceded four in the first 13 minutes, the question was what was in the scout report preparing them for Anfield?

The characteristic of Liverpool being the most effective pressing and counter-pressing team in Europe must have been edited out, or maybe Sparta believed they could go toe-to-toe which in possession often resembled 3-2-5 and out of it whenever they lost the ball upfield was more 3-0-7.

“We faced a world class team. I hope the Czech fans appreciate the level from Sparta to Liverpool is massive,” said Priske.

Klopp could not have envisaged a round of sixteen European tie becoming a training session. No matter how many changes he makes – how many youngsters he turns from academy players into senior professionals – Liverpool are playing as fluidly as at any point this season. Sparta are clearly not in the same class, but it does not require so much of a leap to believe this tie would have been less of a formality 12 months ago.

“If a team with a higher quality shows the right attitude, it is tricky for the opponent,” said Klopp.

Nunez needed just seven minutes to begin the rout, his low shot too strong for Sparta keeper Peter Vindahl.

Then followed the visitors’ self-destruction, regularly conceding possession in or around their own penalty area to enable Clark to claim his first senior goal, Salah to celebrate his first start since January 1 in the usual style, and Gakpo to prompt viewers to check the statistics for Liverpool’s biggest winning margin. Suffice to say, Norwegian side Stromsgodset – who lost 11-0 here in 1974 – found themselves namechecked every time Liverpool extended their lead.

Proving there would be no let-up, Klopp even managed to get himself booked for voicing his displeasure for a Jarell Quansah caution.

If Manchester United players were hoping Liverpool would be over-exerted before Sunday’s FA Cup tie, they would have switched off after a few minutes. They must prepare themselves for two days of the intense Erik Ten Hag defensive drills that kept an Anfield clean sheet in December.

“Everyone can go home tonight with a normal heart rate,” said Klopp.

“Sunday will be a different game.”

Liverpool thrash Sparta Prague to cruise into Europa League quarter-finals: As it happened

10:27 PM GMT

Jurgen Klopp speaking to TNT Sports

10:17 PM GMT

Conor Bradley speaking to TNT Sports

10:13 PM GMT

Quarter-finalists

Here are the eight teams that will be in the quarter-final draw tomorrow:

Benfica

West Ham

Roma

Liverpool

Marseille

Bayer Leverkusen

Atalanta

AC Milan

10:09 PM GMT

Quadruple still on

10:05 PM GMT

Brilliant Salah as always

10:04 PM GMT

Rundown of the last-16 results

Rangers 0-1 Benfica (2-3 agg)

West Ham 5-0 Freiburg (5-1 agg)

Brighton 1-0 Roma (1-4 agg)

Liverpool 6-1 Sparta Prague (11-2 agg)

Slavia Prague 1-3 AC Milan (3-7 agg)

Villareal 3-1 Marseille (3-5 agg)

Atalanta 2-1 Sporting (3-2 agg)

Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 (5-4 agg)

09:59 PM GMT

09:58 PM GMT

Other scores

Brighton’s European run is over. They have beaten Roma 1-0 tonight on the south coast but that heavy 4-0 defeat in Rome was so costly. Atalanta are through, beating Sporting 3-2 on aggregate. In Germany Bayer Leverkusen have scored twice in added time to turn it around and win against Qarabag. They were 2-0 down last week and came back to draw 2-2. Tonight they were 2-0 again but have come back to win 3-2 on the night and 5-4 on aggregate. Xabi Alonso’s side continue their unbeaten season.

09:49 PM GMT

Klopp’s youngsters shining

09:47 PM GMT

Full time

Gakpo has one last attempt at the hat-trick saved by Vindahl and that is it at Anfield. Liverpool smash Sparta 6-1 on the night, 11-2 on aggregate. Liverpool absolutely flying into the quarter-finals.

09:46 PM GMT

90 minutes: Liverpool 6 Sparta Prague 1 (11-2 on aggregate)

Gakpo thinks he has his first Liverpool hat-trick but the offside flag is up. Salah finds him with a terrific pass to the back post but Gakpo was offside. We are into one minute of added time.

09:43 PM GMT

87 minutes: Liverpool 6 Sparta Prague 1 (11-2 on aggregate)

Liverpool have a corner after Szoboszlai’s corner is headed behind. Tsimikas will take from the left in front of The Kop. His corner is headed away.

09:39 PM GMT

84 minutes: Liverpool 6 Sparta Prague 1 (11-2 on aggregate)

Elliott should score there. Liverpool have so many men in the Sparta box but Elliott goes for goal himself. He should bury it but Vindahl gets down well to his right to make the save.

09:36 PM GMT

81 minutes: Liverpool 6 Sparta Prague 1 (11-2 on aggregate)

McConnell attempts an audacious strike from a long way out which sails high and wide. When you are 11-2 up on aggregate you have complete license to shoot from anywhere.

09:34 PM GMT

79 minutes: Liverpool 6 Sparta Prague 1 (11-2 on aggregate)

There are three other Europa League last-16 ties ongoing. Brighton lead Roma 1-0 on the night but trail 4-1 on aggregate. Atalanta lead Sporting 3-2 on aggregate and Bayer Leverkusen are 4-3 down on aggregate against Qarabag.

09:33 PM GMT

77 minutes: Liverpool 6 Sparta Prague 1 (11-2 on aggregate)

Gakpo nearly has his hat-trick this time. Elliott finds Gakpo on the right-hand side of the box and the Dutchman’s effort at the near post is well-saved by Vindahl.

09:29 PM GMT

73 minutes: Liverpool 6 Sparta Prague 1 (11-2 on aggregate)

Liverpool are going to make their final change as young Polish winger Musialowski is going to come on for his debut. It looks like the plan was for Salah to come off but with Clark struggling he is going to be the man coming off. A memorable night for Clark, scoring his first senior goal.

Mateusz Musialowski (pictured) on for his Liverpool debut - Alex Livesey/Getty Images

09:26 PM GMT

71 minutes: Liverpool 6 Sparta Prague 1 (11-2 on aggregate)

Preciado attempts the most outrageous of bicycle kicks from around 25 yards out and it goes well, well wide.

09:25 PM GMT

69 minutes: Liverpool 6 Sparta Prague 1 (11-2 on aggregate)

Gakpo should have his hat-trick. Elliott finds the Dutchman with a good pass into the channel but, from inside the box, Gakpo lifts his effort too high and it misses the target. He will be disappointed with himself there.

09:21 PM GMT

66 minutes: Liverpool 6 Sparta Prague 1 (11-2 on aggregate)

Quansah is booked and so is Jurgen Klopp, who wanted to make a substitution after a free-kick just before Quansah is booked. That is Quansah’s last act as he is replaced by Virgil van Dijk. A little surprising to say the least that van Dijk is coming on with Liverpool 11-2 up on aggregate.

Jurgen Klopp (centre) is booked by referee Artur Dias - Lee Smith/Reuters

09:13 PM GMT

58 minutes: Liverpool 6 Sparta Prague 1 (11-2 on aggregate)

Double change for Sparta as Kutcha is replaced by Haraslin and Laci comes off for Sadilek.

09:11 PM GMT

GOAL! Gakpo gets Liverpool’s sixth

Liverpool have their sixth on the night and 11th on aggregate. Vindahl punches Tsimikas’ corner out to Bradley, who lays it off to Elliott just outside the box. Elliott hits it first time and Gakpo flicks it on past Vindahl for his second goal of the night.

09:06 PM GMT

51 minutes: Liverpool 5 Sparta Prague 1 (10-2 on aggregate)

With Tsimikas replacing Gomez at half time, Liverpool’s captain of the night Robertson has shifted inside from left-back to centre-back.

09:05 PM GMT

GOAL! Szoboszlai gets Liverpool’s fifth

He got Liverpool’s fifth of the night last week in Prague and he does the same tonight at Anfield. On the right-hand touchline Salah feeds it inside to Szoboszlai first time. The Hungarian drives into the box and takes aim. With the aid of a deflection the ball flies past Vindahl and Liverpool’s aggregate lead is now 10-2.

09:00 PM GMT

Second half

We are back under way at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp is making a triple change at the break; Tsimikas, Elliott and McConnell come on for Gomez, Endo and Nunez. Klopp protecting them ahead of the weekend’s FA Cup quarter-final trip to Manchester United.

08:57 PM GMT

08:53 PM GMT

Elsewhere in the Europa League Last 16

There are three other Last-16 ties in the Europa League currently going on and at half time. Here are the latest scores:

Atalanta 0-1 Sporting (1-2 agg)

Bayer Leverkusen 0-0 Qarabag (2-2 agg)

Brighton 1-0 Roma (1-4 agg)

08:49 PM GMT

Yet another record for Salah

08:45 PM GMT

Half time

There is no added time at the end of the first half and Liverpool lead 4-1 on the night, 9-2 on aggregate.

08:42 PM GMT

GOAL! Sparta get one back

Sparta get a goal. Preciado plays it forward to Birmancevic, who beats Endo to it and places it past Kelleher into the far corner.

08:40 PM GMT

39 minutes: Liverpool 4 Sparta Prague 0 (9-1 on aggregate)

Nunez attempts an acrobatic effort after winning the ball inside the Sparta box, but his shot misses the target. When you are 4-0 up on the night and 9-1 ahead on aggregate, you can try anything and what a goal it would have been!

08:38 PM GMT

38 minutes: Liverpool 4 Sparta Prague 0 (9-1 on aggregate)

After Gomez heads away from a Sparta free-kick, it falls to Preciado just outside the Liverpool box. His effort misses the target by quite some way.

08:37 PM GMT

37 minutes: Liverpool 4 Sparta Prague 0 (9-1 on aggregate)

Clark, buoyed by his first senior goal, sends a stinging effort towards goal but Vindahl is on hand to make the save.

08:37 PM GMT

36 minutes: Liverpool 4 Sparta Prague 0 (9-1 on aggregate)

Salah finds Nunez in the right-hand channel of the Sparta box with a superb outside-of-the-foot pass. Vindahl gets out quickly from his goal and gets to it just before Nunez. Really good goalkeeping there.

08:35 PM GMT

36 minutes: Liverpool 4 Sparta Prague 0 (9-1 on aggregate)

How has he missed? Nunez has missed a sitter. Gakpo finds Salah at the far post, who hits it first time back across goal. Nunez has a simple chance but somehow misses the target.

08:34 PM GMT

34 minutes: Liverpool 4 Sparta Prague 0 (9-1 on aggregate)

Kuchta shoots from just outside the Liverpool penalty area but his effort does not trouble Kelleher’s left-hand upright.

08:32 PM GMT

32 minutes: Liverpool 4 Sparta Prague 0 (9-1 on aggregate)

Sparta have a free-kick near the right-hand touchline inside the Liverpool half. They will whip it into the Liverpool box. It is lifted in but has too much height on it and it is an easy catch for Kelleher, who tries to find Salah immediately but the Egyptian cannot quite gather the ball, which is very unlike him. It was a great ball forward by Kelleher, Alisson-esque.

08:26 PM GMT

26 minutes: Liverpool 4 Sparta Prague 0 (9-1 on aggregate)

After a sensational diagonal ball from Gomez finds Salah, the Egyptian lays it onto Szoboszlai. He nearly finds Nunez but it is intercepted and out for a Liverpool corner. Sparta are able to clear their lines.

08:24 PM GMT

24 minutes: Liverpool 4 Sparta Prague 0 (9-1 on aggregate)

Their team may be 9-1 down on aggregate but the travelling Sparta fans are showing great support to their team.

08:14 PM GMT

GOAL! Gakpo adds fourth

We are not even 15 minutes into the game and Liverpool lead 4-0 on the night, 9-1 on aggregate. Salah plays it first time into the centre of the box after receiving a pass from Nunez. Gakpo gets on the end of the ball across first and slots home. That was Gakpo’s 12th goal of the season.

08:11 PM GMT

GOAL! Salah makes it 3-0 on the night

It is 3-0 inside the first 10 minutes. Once again Sparta lose the ball near the edge of their own box. Clark is the one who wins it high up and it comes to Salah, who curls it into the far corner. He becomes the first Liverpool player to score 20+ goals in all competitions in seven straight seasons. Incredible record for an incredible player.

08:09 PM GMT

GOAL! Clark scores his first senior goal

Liverpool score again within a minute of their first. Salah dispossesses Sparta deep inside their own half and it falls into the path of Clark. He slots home to get his first senior Liverpool goal. What a moment for Bobby Clark!

08:08 PM GMT

GOAL! Nunez scores

Liverpool lead 1-0 on the night and 6-1 on aggregate. Clark plays it out to Szoboszlai wide right. He cuts it across centrally to Nunez, who hits it first time into the bottom corner. He scored twice against Sparta last week and he has one already tonight.

08:05 PM GMT

4 minutes: Liverpool 0 Sparta Prague 0 (5-1 on aggregate)

After a poor header from Sparta captain Krejcí, which was meant for his goalkeeper, Liverpool have their first corner of the night. They work it short but they end up back at the feet of Kelleher.

08:02 PM GMT

2 minutes: Liverpool 0 Sparta Prague 0 (5-1 on aggregate)

Sparta have the first corner of the night, in front of the Kop. Liverpool are able to clear their lines.

08:00 PM GMT

Kick off

We are under way at Anfield.

07:56 PM GMT

Kick off fast approaching

Both sides have emerged from the tunnel and we are just moments away from kick off at Anfield.

07:54 PM GMT

Reminder of the team news

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Robertson, Endo, Szoboszlai, Clark, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo.

Subs: Adrian, Mrozek, Van Dijk, Diaz, Mac Allister, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gordon, McConnell, Koumas, Danns, Musialowski.

Sparta Prague: Vindahl, Preciado, Solbakken, Kairinen, Kuchta, Birmancevic, Laçi, Zeleny, Rynes Krejci, Vitik.

Subs: Vorel, Surovcik, Olatunji, Karabec, Tuci, Sadilek, Mejdr, Haraslin, Vydra, Panak, Wiesner, Sevcik.

07:51 PM GMT

Gomez back in England squad

Joe Gomez starts for Liverpool tonight at centre-back and earlier today he was named in the England squad for the first time since 2020. Here is what Gareth Southgate had to say earlier on Gomez’s return to the England squad:

“It’s firstly great to see him playing regularly at Liverpool and he’s such a lovely boy, I’ve known him since the under-17s won in Malta when he was at Charlton. “We love working with Joe, we’re delighted to see him back playing and we look forward to seeing him next week.”

Joe Gomez (pictured) is back in the England squad for the first time since 2020 - Nick Taylor/Getty Images

07:44 PM GMT

Liverpool warming up

07:44 PM GMT

Results in the early kick offs

There have been four games that have just finished in the early window. West Ham cruised past Freiburg, winning 5-0 tonight (5-1 on aggregate). Rangers are out after losing 1-0 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate to Benfica. AC Milan have beaten Slavia Prague 7-3 on aggregate and Marseille are also through after overcoming Villareal 5-3 on aggregate.

07:40 PM GMT

Visitors warming up

07:27 PM GMT

Travelling Sparta fans

07:22 PM GMT

Full team news

Liverpool make four changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Manchester City last Sunday. Mohamed Salah, Bobby Clark, Cody Gakpo and Andrew Robertson come into the starting XI.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Robertson, Endo, Szoboszlai, Clark, Salah, Nunez, Gakpo.

Subs: Adrian, Mrozek, Van Dijk, Diaz, Mac Allister, Elliott, Tsimikas, Gordon, McConnell, Koumas, Danns, Musialowski.

Sparta Prague make six changes to the side that lost 4-0 to Viktoria Plzen in the Czech league last weekend.

Sparta Prague: Vindahl, Preciado, Solbakken, Kairinen, Kuchta, Birmancevic, Laçi, Zeleny, Rynes Krejci, Vitik.

Subs: Vorel, Surovcik, Olatunji, Karabec, Tuci, Sadilek, Mejdr, Haraslin, Vydra, Panak, Wiesner, Sevcik.

07:09 PM GMT

Back in the starting XI

Due to Afcon and injury, Mohamed Salah has not started for Liverpool since the 4-2 victory over Newcastle in the league on 1 January. After coming off the bench in the first leg in Prague and against Manchester City on Sunday, he is back into the starting line-up.

07:05 PM GMT

Inside the home dressing room

07:01 PM GMT

Home side arrive

06:54 PM GMT

Sparta Prague team news

06:52 PM GMT

Liverpool team news

06:31 PM GMT

Match preview

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Mohamed Salah is ready to start tonight against Sparta Prague in the second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie. Liverpool won 5-1 over in Prague a week ago in the first leg thanks to goals from Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Diaz, Dominik Szoboszlai and a double from Darwin Nunez.

Salah made his return from injury in Prague last week and could start for Liverpool for the first time since New Year’s Day.

“It’s super important we build up Mo, he’s ready, top fit,” said Klopp.

“I’m not sure he’s ready for 90 minutes, I’m not sure we should do 90 minutes, but he’s ready to start.

“He would’ve been ready to start the last game [the 1-1 draw with Manchester City] but you don’t know how long it would’ve made sense for and that’s always the problem when players come back.

Mohamed Salah (pictured) could make his Liverpool start tonight since New Year's Day - Robbie Jay Barratt/Getty Images

“There are 10 more Premier League games and hopefully more European and cup games, and they are as important.

“Mo usually can play game after game, now he was out for a surprisingly long time. He’s back and we have to make sure we can really count on him consistently.”

If Salah scores tonight, he will become the first player in Liverpool history to score 20+ goals in all competitions in seven consecutive seasons.

Liverpool will be without Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota amongst others. However tonight could see the return of Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who returned to training yesterday after being injured in the Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea last month.

In between these two legs, both sides were involved in league action on Sunday. Liverpool drew 1-1 at home against Manchester City in a mouth-watering clash in the race for the Premier League title whilst over in Czechia, Sparta were heavily beaten 4-0 by Viktoria Plzen.

Team news to follow shortly.

