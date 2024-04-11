Liverpool boss Klopp warns ‘only great teams left in Europa League’ ahead of Atalanta clash
Jurgen Klopp has warned that there are “only great teams left in Europa League” ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Atalanta.
Their quarter-final opponents sit sixth in the Serie A table and put out Sporting Lisbon in the previous round - but have won only two of their last nine matches.
Pep Guardiola described playing the Bergamo-based side as like going to the dentist in 2019, and long-serving manager Gian Piero Gasperini remains in charge.
“There are now only great teams left in the competition,” Klopp said ahead of kick-off.
“It’s really outstanding and we know what Atalanta are all about.”