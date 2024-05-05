Liverpool 4-2 Tottenham: Key stats
Liverpool have only lost one of their last 30 Premier League games against Spurs at Anfield (W20 D9) and they have scored 4 or more goals in consecutive home league games against them for the first time (4-3 in April 2023 and 4-2 today).
Spurs have lost each of their last four games in the Premier League - their longest losing run since November 2004 (a run of six). The only manager to suffer more consecutive defeats in charge of Spurs in the Premier League than Ange Postecoglou is Ossie Ardiles (seven games between January and February 1994).
Liverpool’s Mo Salah became the first player in Premier League history to score 10+ goals and provide 10+ assists in three consecutive seasons. He is also only the second player to tally 10+ in both in five separate seasons in the competition overall, after Wayne Rooney.
Salah has scored 12 goals against Tottenham in his European club career, his second-most against an opponent across all competitions, behind Manchester United (14). His nine against them in the Premier League are also the joint-most of any player in this fixture, along with Harry Kane (9).
Andy Robertson has scored in each of his last two Premier League appearances for Liverpool - the first time he’s scored in consecutive games in the competition (today being his 274th appearance).
Son Heung-min made his 300th Premier League appearance today, becoming just the third player to reach this milestone for Spurs (after Hugo Lloris 361 and Harry Kane 317). He’s now scored in five consecutive Premier League games against Liverpool - the joint-longest run against the Reds in the competition (also five for Jamie Vardy between 2016 and 2017).