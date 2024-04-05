NCAA women's tournament scores, updates: Follow Friday's Final Four action live

The Madness is nearing its conclusion. After two weeks of basketball, there are only four teams remaining and it'll be whittled down to two by the end of the night.

The Final Four tips off Friday with No. 1 South Carolina taking on No. 3 NC State in the first national semifinal. Dawn Staley's Gamecocks are still undefeated at 36-0. A year ago, a very different undefeated South Carolina team was ousted from the Final Four by Iowa; will the Gamecocks make it to the title game and finish this season perfect?

Then the marquee matchup of the night tips later when Caitlin Clark and No. 1 Iowa take on Paige Bueckers and No. 3 UConn. The two superstars and their coaches insisted that the showdown is not about Clark vs. Bueckers, but there will nonetheless be plenty of eyeballs on the duo.

It should be an exciting night of action. Follow along live as the teams fight for a berth in the championship game on Sunday.

Final Four Friday schedule

Women's schedule (all times Eastern):

7 p.m. — No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 NC State (ESPN)

9:30 p.m. — No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 UConn (ESPN)