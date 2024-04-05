Advertisement
NCAA women's tournament scores, updates: Follow Friday's Final Four action live

Yahoo Sports Staff
The Madness is nearing its conclusion. After two weeks of basketball, there are only four teams remaining and it'll be whittled down to two by the end of the night.

The Final Four tips off Friday with No. 1 South Carolina taking on No. 3 NC State in the first national semifinal. Dawn Staley's Gamecocks are still undefeated at 36-0. A year ago, a very different undefeated South Carolina team was ousted from the Final Four by Iowa; will the Gamecocks make it to the title game and finish this season perfect?

Then the marquee matchup of the night tips later when Caitlin Clark and No. 1 Iowa take on Paige Bueckers and No. 3 UConn. The two superstars and their coaches insisted that the showdown is not about Clark vs. Bueckers, but there will nonetheless be plenty of eyeballs on the duo.

It should be an exciting night of action. Follow along live as the teams fight for a berth in the championship game on Sunday.

Final Four Friday schedule

Women's schedule (all times Eastern):

7 p.m. — No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 NC State (ESPN)

9:30 p.m. — No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 UConn (ESPN)

    Yahoo Sports Staff
  • Jason Owens

    Kamilla Cardoso's taking over. The All-SEC center has 14 points and is 6-for-6 from the field. She's scored 10 straight Gamecocks points. South Carolina leads, 26-22.

  • Jason Owens

    It's a battle through one quarter. Game's tied at 16-16 with All-ACC guard Aziaha James leading NC State with eight points including a pair of 3-pointers.. South Carolina has six steals through the first, but hasn't been able to convert the turnovers into a lead.

  • Jason Owens

    A strong start for NC State has the Wolfpack up 12-9 at the first break (3:11 first quarter). Aziaha James has two 3-pointers, while both teams have turned the ball over four times in a somewhat sloppy opening quarter. How will South Carolina respond?

  • Jason Owens

    NC State responds with seven unanswered points for a 7-5 lead. An Aziaha James puts the Wolfpack in front.

  • Jason Owens

    And we're off. South Carolina wins the opening to to start the Final Four. Te-Hina Paopao and Raven Johnson on the board first with a floater and a 3 for a 5-0 Gamecocks lead.

  • Jason Owens

    We're moments from tipoff with NC State looking to spoil South Carolina's undefeated season two wins short of a national championship.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ranking the Women's Final Four starters, from 1-20

    Click photo to read story. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    With both teams still standing, UConn and NC State are in unprecedented territory

    Click photo to read story. (Brad Horrigan/Hartford Courant/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Geno Auriemma explains why he didn't recruit Caitlin Clark to her 'dream school' UConn

    Click photo to read story. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Why this Final Four field is a surprise, despite the iconic brands and superstars

    Click photo to read story. (Brendall O'Banon/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    How South Carolina rebuilt itself and became an even bigger juggernaut after roster overhaul

    Click photo to read story. (Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    We still have about 20 minutes until tip of the South Carolina-NC State semifinal game, so here's some reading material to get you ready for the action tonight.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Good evening folks and welcome to our Final Four live tracker!