NCAA women's tournament scores, updates: Follow Friday's Final Four action live

The Madness is nearing its conclusion. After two weeks of basketball, there are only four teams remaining and it'll be whittled down to two by the end of the night.
The Final Four tips off Friday with
No. 1 South Carolina taking on No. 3 NC State in the first national semifinal. Dawn Staley's Gamecocks are still undefeated at 36-0. A year ago, a very different undefeated South Carolina team was ousted from the Final Four by Iowa; will the Gamecocks make it to the title game and finish this season perfect?
Then the marquee matchup of the night tips later when
Caitlin Clark and No. 1 Iowa take on Paige Bueckers and No. 3 UConn. The two superstars and their coaches insisted that the showdown is not about Clark vs. Bueckers, but there will nonetheless be plenty of eyeballs on the duo.
It should be an exciting night of action. Follow along live as the teams fight for a berth in the championship game on Sunday.
Final Four Friday schedule Women's schedule (all times Eastern): 7 p.m. — No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 3 NC State (ESPN) 9:30 p.m. — No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 3 UConn (ESPN) Live 14 updates Fri, April 5, 2024 at 7:39 PM EDT
Kamilla Cardoso's taking over. The All-SEC center has 14 points and is 6-for-6 from the field. She's scored 10 straight Gamecocks points. South Carolina leads, 26-22.
Fri, April 5, 2024 at 7:29 PM EDT
It's a battle through one quarter. Game's tied at 16-16 with All-ACC guard Aziaha James leading NC State with eight points including a pair of 3-pointers.. South Carolina has six steals through the first, but hasn't been able to convert the turnovers into a lead.
Fri, April 5, 2024 at 7:22 PM EDT
A strong start for NC State has the Wolfpack up 12-9 at the first break (3:11 first quarter). Aziaha James has two 3-pointers, while both teams have turned the ball over four times in a somewhat sloppy opening quarter. How will South Carolina respond?
Fri, April 5, 2024 at 7:16 PM EDT
NC State responds with seven unanswered points for a 7-5 lead. An Aziaha James puts the Wolfpack in front.
Fri, April 5, 2024 at 7:13 PM EDT
And we're off. South Carolina wins the opening to to start the Final Four. Te-Hina Paopao and Raven Johnson on the board first with a floater and a 3 for a 5-0 Gamecocks lead.
Fri, April 5, 2024 at 7:07 PM EDT
We're moments from tipoff with NC State looking to spoil South Carolina's undefeated season two wins short of a national championship.
We still have about 20 minutes until tip of the South Carolina-NC State semifinal game, so here's some reading material to get you ready for the action tonight.
Fri, April 5, 2024 at 6:36 PM EDT
Good evening folks and welcome to our Final Four live tracker!