NCAA tournament games, scores, updates: Follow Friday's Sweet 16 action live

The Sweet 16 began Thursday and the first day of action did not disappoint as top-seeded North Carolina and No. 2 Arizona both fell. As the women's tournament picks back up, are we in for another day of upsets?

We have another loaded slate on Friday with four games on both the men's and women's side. Undefeated South Carolina puts its perfect record on the line in one of four marquee matchups in the women's bracket. In the men's bracket, top seeds Purdue and Houston face tough challenges in No. 5 Gonzaga and No. 4 Duke.

Strap in for another fun day of college hoops.

Sweet 16 Friday schedule

Women's schedule (all times Eastern):

2:30 p.m. — No. 2 Notre Dame vs. No. 3 Oregon State (ESPN)

5 p.m. — No. 1 South Carolina vs. No. 4 Indiana (ESPN)

7:30 p.m. — No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 3 NC State (ESPN)

10 p.m. — No. 1 Texas vs. No. 4 Gonzaga (ESPN)

Men's schedule:

5:09 p.m. — No. 2 Marquette vs. No. 11 NC State (CBS)

5:39 p.m. — No. 1 Purdue vs. No. 5 Gonzaga (TBS/TruTV)

7:39 p.m. — No. 1 Houston vs. No. 4 Duke (CBS)

8:09 p.m. — No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Creighton (TBS/TruTV)