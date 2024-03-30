NCAA tournament games, scores, results: Follow Saturday's March Madness action live

The Sweet 16 continues on Saturday on the women's side and two teams will punch the first tickets to the Final Four on the men's side.

We have another loaded slate with six games and several stars in action. Iowa's Caitlin Clark and UConn's Paige Bueckers are both back on the court and looking to prolong their teams' NCAA tournament runs. On the men's side, top-seeded UConn's march to another title continues while Alabama and Clemson meet in a surprise Elite Eight matchup.

Strap in for another fun day of college hoops.

Sweet 16 Saturday schedule

Women's schedule (all times Eastern):

1 p.m. — No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 LSU (ABC)

3:30 p.m. — No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 5 Colorado (ABC)

5:30 p.m. — No. 1 USC vs. No. 5 Baylor (ESPN)

8 p.m. — No. 3 UConn vs. No. 7 Duke (ESPN)

Men's schedule:

6:09 p.m. — No. 1 UConn vs. No. 3 Illinois (TBS)

8:49 p.m. — No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 6 Clemson (TBS)