NCAA tournament games, scores, results: Follow Saturday's March Madness action live

Yahoo Sports Staff

The Sweet 16 continues on Saturday on the women's side and two teams will punch the first tickets to the Final Four on the men's side.

We have another loaded slate with six games and several stars in action. Iowa's Caitlin Clark and UConn's Paige Bueckers are both back on the court and looking to prolong their teams' NCAA tournament runs. On the men's side, top-seeded UConn's march to another title continues while Alabama and Clemson meet in a surprise Elite Eight matchup.

Strap in for another fun day of college hoops.

Sweet 16 Saturday schedule

Women's schedule (all times Eastern):

1 p.m. — No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 3 LSU (ABC)

3:30 p.m. — No. 1 Iowa vs. No. 5 Colorado (ABC)

5:30 p.m. — No. 1 USC vs. No. 5 Baylor (ESPN)

8 p.m. — No. 3 UConn vs. No. 7 Duke (ESPN)

Men's schedule:

6:09 p.m. — No. 1 UConn vs. No. 3 Illinois (TBS)

8:49 p.m. — No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 6 Clemson (TBS)

  • Cassandra Negley

    Checking in here from Albany where the star power is heavy in the Albany 2 regional. The arena capacity is around 15,000 and it's not quite full yet, but is expected to be for Iowa vs. Colorado. A lot of Iowa gear and LSU purple here today.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    We are seconds away from tip in the highly anticipated UCLA-LSU matchup. It should be a go

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Good morning folks and welcome to our March Madness live tracker for the day.