Live: Vikings updates from Day 3 of the NFL draft

This is the Star Tribune's live report of Rounds 4-7 of the 2024 NFL draft, which begin at 11 a.m. Central time. Check here often today for updates and analysis of the Vikings' moves.

. . .

Where to watch: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Where to listen: KFAN, Sirius/XM NFL Radio (Ch. 88) and ESPN Radio (Ch. 81)

When do the Vikings pick? After having no picks Friday, they have five on Saturday: one in the fourth round (No. 108), two in the sixth round (Nos. 177 and 203, and two in the seventh (Nos. 230 and 232).

Complete Day 3 draft order

10:05 a.m.: Vikings Day 3 preview

The Vikings had traded away their second- and third-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft, so they sat out the action on Friday night after taking J.J. McCarthy and Dallas Turner in the first round on Thursday. With five picks in the final four rounds of the draft on Saturday, they'll try to address some of their remaining needs.

The biggest needs could be on defense, where the Vikings could again use help at cornerback and defensive tackle. They've taken three corners in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first two drafts, but might look for another option on Saturday. The Vikings could also use interior pass rush, as well as a run stopper in the middle of their defensive line.

On offense, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Vikings look for another running back to compete with Ty Chandler for work behind Aaron Jones. And they could use a late-round pick on a tight end with T.J. Hockenson still recovering from knee surgery in February. — BEN GOESSLING

Read the recap of the Vikings' first round.