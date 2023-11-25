Live updates: UCF football closes regular season vs. Houston, seeks bowl eligibility

ORLANDO — UCF aims to extend its season Saturday as it plays its Big 12 football finale.

Needing one win to automatically achieve bowl eligibility for an eighth consecutive year, the Knights (5-6, 2-6) host longtime conference foe Houston (4-7, 2-6) at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for noon.

This will be the 11th all-time meeting between the two teams, spanning their tenures in both Conference USA and the American Athletic Conference. UCF holds a 7-3 advantage, including a victory in the most recent encounter — a 44-21 final in 2020, a game in which Dillon Gabriel threw two touchdowns and both Greg McCrae and Otis Anderson surpassed 100 yards rushing.

UCF had its two-game winning streak snapped last Saturday with a 24-23 loss at Texas Tech. Houston, meanwhile, enters with four losses in its last five outings — including a 43-30 home defeat to Oklahoma State a week ago.

Named a semifinalist Monday for the Doak Walker Award, handed out to the nation's top running back, UCF redshirt senior RJ Harvey has rushed for multiple touchdowns in three straight games. He ranks 10th in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 1,160 yards, and tied for seventh with 14 TDs.

Prior to Saturday's kickoff, UCF will recognize its senior class, including starting quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, center Lokahi Pauole, tight end Alec Holler, linebacker Jason Johnson and left tackle Tylan Grable, among others.

What time is the UCF football game today?

Date: Saturday, November 25

Time: Noon

UCF-Houston is set to begin at noon Saturday, November 25 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

What channel is UCF football vs. Houston on today?

UCF vs. Houston can be seen on FS1. Eric Collins will be the play-by-play announcer with Devin Gardner serving as analyst.

Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UCF-Houston betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, November 22.

Spread: UCF (-13.5)

Over/under: 61.5

Moneyline: Houston +425, UCF -600

UCF football schedule

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Kent State: W 56-6 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Boise State: W 18-16 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Villanova: W 48-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Kansas State*: L 44-31 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Baylor*: L 36-35 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Kansas*: L 51-22 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Oklahoma*: L 31-29 Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. West Virginia*: L 41-28 Saturday, Nov. 4 at Cincinnati*: W 28-26 Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Oklahoma State*: W 45-3 Saturday, Nov. 18 at Texas Tech*: L 24-23 Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Houston*

