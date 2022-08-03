Live updates from the second padded practice of Bears training camp

The Chicago Bears returned to Halas Hall on Wednesday for their second straight padded practice of training camp.

With media and fans in attendance, there’s plenty to keep an eye on during Wednesday’s practice, which is the second straight padded practice for the Bears. Following a rough outing from the offense on the first day of pads, all eyes will be on how they respond. Things have been especially rough for the offense during the two-minute drill over the last couple of days, and the hope is they can redeem themselves.

Here are some instant observations from those in attendance at the Bears’ seventh practice of training camp:

Practice has concluded.

Clouds a little ominous at #Bears camp pic.twitter.com/M6dKcsekiY — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 3, 2022

Teven Jenkins (undisclosed, day-to-day) is not on the field right now. This would mark the 6th consecutive practice he has missed. Could shift to week-to-week here soon. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 3, 2022

Roquan Smith headed to an alternate field with strength and conditioning coach Jim Arthur as #Bears practice gets rolling. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 3, 2022

Watching individuals here at the start of practice and can’t help but notice how athletic Dominique Robinson is. He easily stands out as one of the quickest moving players. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

Only positive offense tweets today: Nathan Peterman on 🔥 during individual period — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 3, 2022

#Bears using equipment this year that I haven’t seen in camps prior including a football on a rope that the coach holds as players punch it out so he can pull it up to quickly move to the next rep. Also a dummy with arms to simulate a players wingspan to fight through to the ball — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

Mike Pennel Jr finishes a drill fired up!! He points to the crowd: “YEAHHHHHH!!!” Crowd cheers back! — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

Bears QB Justin Fields. This collage might go in the Louvre pic.twitter.com/6ZFQbWFwnH — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 3, 2022

Velus Jones is quick, explosive, runs good routes but isn’t catching the ball well right now. Two drops and a bobble in individual. NFL receivers don’t drop routes on air. #BearsCamp #BearsNation — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 3, 2022

Bears hope the skies won’t open in the middle of practice No. 7. So does this reporter who stupidly forgot her raincoat. Teven Jenkins absent a 6th straight day. DB Duke Shelley is here but not practicing. Saw Roquan Smith again the start. pic.twitter.com/G9Q3JpBADk — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 3, 2022

Roquan Smith took a cart over to the far fields. I’m guessing he got a workout in or something (he brought his cleats). Now he’s back on the sidelines watching practice. Nothing has changed with his status. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 3, 2022

Darnell Mooney with a shifty move to beat Kyler Gordon for a deep completion during 1v1s. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

During OL vs DL it’s Doug Kramer at center with the first team and Sam Mustipher with the 2s. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

Chris Fink just got the best of Kyler Gordon on a 1v1 rep. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

My God! Darnell Mooney is something else with his route running. Drawing ooooooo’s and aaaaaaaa’s from the crowd each time. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

Dazz Newsome faked out Greg Stroman who ended up falling down. Newsome just turned upfield and came away with the bomb. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

#Bears O-like to start the team session: Braxton Jones LT

Cody Whitehair LG

Doug Kramer C

Michael Schofield RG

Riley Reiff RT — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 3, 2022

Riley Reiff is at right tackle, Braxton Jones at left at the start of team period with the 1s. Doug Kramer getting reps at center. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 3, 2022

Harry takes an end around for a first and delivers a big pop. I could see him getting some rushing attempts this year. #BearsCamp — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 3, 2022

Kyler Gordon lining up at nickel in the first 11v11 period of the day. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

The Chicago Bears are running a much faster/more intense practice than they ever did under the previous regime. This is encouraging in every way. — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) August 3, 2022

Justin Fields just found St. Brown along the sideline for a big gain in the soft spot of the defense. Nice recognition and good throw. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

Bears are running team drills right now. Justin Fields completes a pass to Equanimeous St. Brown on the right sideline. Jaquan Brisker was there in coverage. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 3, 2022

Cmet with a bad drop on a good ball by fields over the middle on what would have been a first down. #Bearscamp #Bears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 3, 2022

Justin looks for Velus Jones deep along the left sideline but Kyler Gordon makes a good play and gets the PBU. He almost came away with the interception. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

Fields finds ESB in Team Drills. A nice connection building there 🚨 — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 3, 2022

Khalil Herbert with some good vision to find a cutback lane for a run over 10 yards. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

Solid series for Fields. Complete to St.Brown on a deep cross for 20yds. Check down to Mooney then incomplete to Jones who had no separation at all. #BearsCamp — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 3, 2022

#Bears OL looks good so far. — Barroom Network (@BarroomNetwork) August 3, 2022

Kyler Gordon is everywhere 🚨 — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 3, 2022

Trestan Ebner is a tough runner. Just caught a short pass and gained a good chunk after. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

Justin Fields in first team drill today: 2-for-4. It includes drop by Kmet, big gain to St. Brown, a near-interception by Gordon and a short throw to Mooney. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 3, 2022

OLine appears to be holding up fine against the Defense. — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 3, 2022

Trestan Ebner is impressing. 3 TDs in Goal Line Yesterday and showing up today also . #DaBears — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 3, 2022

Good series for Trevor Siemian. A lot of check downs but not forcing anything. I like him to win the backup job over Nathan Peterman. #BearsCamp — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 3, 2022

As it has been, everything is pretty fluid. Mustipher took a few reps at center. Larry Borom took reps at right tackle with the second team. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 3, 2022

Darnell Mooney turns on the jets to get around Eddie Jackson after making the quick catch and ends up gaining nearly 30 yards before Brisker runs him out of bounds. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

Darnell Mooney with a pretty slick move to avoid a tackler on a short completion from Fields. Mooney picked up probably an extra 20 yards. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 3, 2022

Jaquan Brisker gets a hand on a Justin Fields pass that was intended for Cole Kmet. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 3, 2022

Just Fields escapes the pocket, moves left and shuffles a pass to N'Keal Harry. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 3, 2022

Honestly. Jaquan Brisker can be summed up very simple. He’s a Football Player. A god damn football player — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 3, 2022

No way around it bears fans 1 on 1 drills was straight up embarrassing for the offense today. It’s an offensive drill and they completed around 25% of passes. #BearsCamp — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 3, 2022

Darnell Mooney, pretty much every rep… pic.twitter.com/OD8yWtNjd7 — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 3, 2022

This offense will improve if these things happen: 1. Justin Gets Enough Time

2. Running Game Success. — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 3, 2022

Joe Thomas with some tight coverage on David Montgomery running a route out of the backfield and forces the incompletion. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

They have been alternating starting reps during team drills. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

Justin Fields in second team drill today: 3-for-5. It included a quick, short one to Mooney (possible hot read) turned into good gain, a PBU by Brisker (well behind Kmet), a scramble shovel to Harry, a short completion to Mooney and an out-of-bounds deep miss to Montgomery. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 3, 2022

#Bears center Lucas Patrick is watching practice with a cast on his right hand. No surprise there, just haven’t seen him in a few days. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 3, 2022

Bears still rotating C and RG (Doug Kramer/Sam Mustipher, Michael Schofield/Ja’Tyre Carter), but it’s once again been Riley Reiff at right tackle and Braxton Jones at left tackle. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 3, 2022

Bears just wrapped up a set of team drills. Best plays for the offense: deep cross from Justin Fields to Equanimeous St. Brown from the pocket, and Darnell Mooney’s moves in the open field. Kyler Gordon had an almost INT and Jaquan Brisker broke up a pass behind Cole Kmet. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 3, 2022

Bears offensive line during team drills:

LT: Jones

LG: Whitehair

C: Kramer/Mustipher rotation

RG: Schofield/Carter rota

RT: Reiff Fields 5-for-9 through first two team sessions. Nice long completion to St. Brown. Near INT by Gordon on another throw. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 3, 2022

Up an down period for the offense. Much better than 1 on 1 drills. Big play by Mooney taking a screen pass 40yd was the highlight. Defense seems to be holding more than they should be able to come Sundays. Kalil Herbert also had a nice run. #BearsCamp #Bears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 3, 2022

Completions included a shovel pass to Harry and a short completion to Mooney that the receiver turned into a 20 yard gain with a juke https://t.co/TT3B7FbDZm — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 3, 2022

Justin Fields has been running for his life throughout this portion of 11v11. Pocket keeps collapsing around him in a hurry. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

Most common outcomes for 1st offense in team drills today is scramble or check down. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 3, 2022

Justin Fields in third team drill: one completion. It included a sack where he slipped, two busted screens (call them wins for the D), a step up and scramble up the middle and a checkdown to Herbert on 3rd and 13. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 3, 2022

Fields 2nd team period series: 2nd team period

1.Sack

2.Screen incomplete

3.Scramble maybe 5yds Pringle looked openhttps://t.co/8SRV5GHkgA pass option QB keeper

5.Outside zone 5yds

6.Inside zone 3yds

7.Check down#BearsCamp — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 3, 2022

The individuals on the OLine right now are just plain better at Run Blocking than Pass Blocking. This team will have to be a run heavy offense but guys need to step up in the passing game. #DaBears — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 3, 2022

Trevor Siemian found David Moore open downfield. Moore makes the catch and runs it the rest of the way for a 50-yard score. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

Tonga has made some good plays against the run today. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

Trevor Siemian 2nd team series:

1.Screen complete 15 yds

2.Inside zone 7 yds

3.15 yd comeback complete isiah coulter

4.40yd td to David Moore #BearsCamp — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 3, 2022

Justin Fields completes a pass to Cole Kmet in 11-on-11s. Multiple defenders were in the area. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 3, 2022

Cole Kmet with the concentration catch on third down on a ball that was tipped. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

Nice play design and Fields was able to hit St Brown on a slant for the first down. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

Matthew Adams showing good range to come up and make a play along the sideline — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

WR David Moore has looked good today. He’s quick and runs precise routes. Made several catches today. Keep an eye out for him. #Bears #BearsCamp — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 3, 2022

Justin Fields completes a pass to Equanimeous St. Brown. Joe Thomas hits Brown and the ball ends up on the ground. Jaylon Johnson picked up the fumble and returned it to the end zone. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 3, 2022

Joe Thomas popping up with some good plays today. — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 3, 2022

4th and short inside the 5 and the offense couldn’t get the play off in time and had to call timeout. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

Touchdown Bears!! Fields finds Mooney in the end zone on fourth down who beat Lamar Jackson. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

1st offense ends a 55-yard drive with a 3-yard TD pass from Fields to Mooney. Best throw of drive was a low angle delivery to Equanimeous St Brown. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 3, 2022

4th-and-1, easy pitch-and-catch from Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney for a Bears TD. The type of play the Packers have used with ease for years. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) August 3, 2022

Offense looking better in this series, after some struggles, highlighted by a couple Fields to St. Brown connections. And the drive ended with a Fields to Mooney short TD. — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) August 3, 2022

#Bears offense looks better today than yesterday (low bar). Justin Fields just marched and threw a TD to Darnell Mooney on fourth down. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) August 3, 2022

Justin Fields finishes ones vs ones drive with a 3 yard TD pass to Mooney. Offense went 55 yards. A lot of scrambles and check downs. Fields had a nice side arm completion to ESB. At one point, Joe Thomas forced ESB to fumble and Jaylon Johnson recovered and ran it back. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 3, 2022

Justin Fields just threw a PERFECT pass to Cole Kmet to pick up a first down. It had to be an absolute dime to be a completion and it was. I am encouraged by the progress of both players so far. — Vinnie Parise (@VinnieParise) August 3, 2022

Trevor Siemian finds Trestan Ebner wide open to his left. The running back runs away from the defense for the touchdown. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

N’Keal Harry catches a fast ball from Fields and held on despite Kindle Vildor giving him a good shot for the first down. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 3, 2022

The Bears’ offense looked more crisp in team drills today. Fewer penalties, drops and miscues than recent days. Justin Fields seemed in sync with his targets. A work in progress still but some positive strides. — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 3, 2022

Fields did take a sack and would have been sacked again by Justin Jones but they let them play on. Lots to work on but moving in a better direction https://t.co/QnRxh9Qyt2 — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 3, 2022

Darrynton Evans has shown me something these past couple of days. Unfortunately for him he has Khalil Herbert and David Montgomery ahead of him. #BearsCamp #Bears — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 3, 2022

Two-minute drill, Fields leads the offense down for a field goal. Took a sack along the way, probably would’ve taken another sack from Justin Jones but they played on. Big completion to N’Keal Harry on third-and-10 kept the drive alive and got into field goal range. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 3, 2022

# 80, James O’Shaughnessy, appears to have tweaked something pic.twitter.com/3I6aG8LQeh — Barroom Network (@BarroomNetwork) August 3, 2022

Bears offense 1’s and 2’s won the two minuet drill at the end of practice. Fields and Siemian looked good completing several tough throws. #BearsCamp #BearsNation — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 3, 2022

Justin Fields in fifth team drill today: two big completions to Kmet (tough one through traffic) and Harry (3rd-and-10). It was a two-minute situation. There were sacks. But it still ended with 3 points from Santos. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 3, 2022

