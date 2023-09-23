Live updates: Iowa State's Malik Verdon, Darien Porter out against Oklahoma State

AMES – Iowa State football dropped its first road game of the year – a 10-7 loss to Ohio – last Saturday but this weekend, the Cyclones will look to end their early season losing streak.

Iowa State (1-2) begins Big 12 Conference play against Oklahoma State (2-1) on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cowboys hold the all-time series advantage (34-20-3) and have won 11 of the last 14 matchups — including four of the past five matchups in Ames.

Oklahoma State won the last matchup between these two teams, 20-14, at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Ohio defensive back Austin Brawley, left, and defensive end Kwame Sutton, right, stop Iowa State tight end Benjamin Brahmer during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Athens, Ohio. Ohio won 10-7.

The Cyclones enter Saturday’s matchup on a two-game losing streak in which the offense has struggled to find its footing. Head coach Matt Campbell addressed Iowa State’s inability to improve on offense during Tuesday's media availability.

“You can’t just sit there and pound away at the lack of result,” Campbell said Tuesday. “You have to see where are you doing well, where are the areas (where) we have to grow…and then you have to demand that it happens.”

2:20 p.m. — Malik Verdon, Darien Porter out against Oklahoma State

Malik Verdon and Darien Porter are both in sweats for warmups. Verdon has recorded six solo tackles, 11 total tackles and two broken up passes. Porter has two total tackles on the season.

Gerry Vaughn is in uniform but he has gone through warmups the last two weeks without playing.

2:07 p.m. — Is the quarterback tryout over at Oklahoma State?

It looks like senior quarterback Alan Bowman will get the start against Iowa State and, if all goes according to plan, he'll be the only quarterback registering time for the Cowboys. For the first three games, Bowman has been sharing snaps with Garret Rangel and Gunnar Gundy.

Dave Hunziker reported the news Saturday on the Cowboy Radio Network's pregame show.

🚨 For the first time this season, Oklahoma State won't rotate quarterbacks today against Iowa State, Sellout Crowd has confirmed. Senior quarterback Alan Bowman will start against Iowa State. https://t.co/X3HD9JEmvg — Sellout Crowd (@selloutcrowd_) September 23, 2023

2 p.m. — Looks like it might rain on Iowa State's parade

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for parts of Iowa until 10 p.m. and, wouldn't you know it, Ames is located in the middle of the storm map. Both teams are going through initial warmups right now, and the pregame clock is around 67 minutes, so all signs point to kickoff as planned...for now.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Iowa until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/rasSQoYBjC — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) September 23, 2023

1:30 p.m. – The Cyclones are still adjusting to a young roster

Iowa State has a new starting quarterback who, prior to this season, only appeared in three games. The Cyclones have a true freshman running back out on the field and a true freshman starting at linebacker.

Freshman after freshman appears in the starting lineup, on both sides of the ball. Only four seniors started Iowa State’s game against Ohio.

Iowa State columnist Randy Peterson breaks down how exactly the Cyclones ended up with such a young starting lineup.

1:30 p.m. – Iowa State and Oklahoma State meet amid similar circumstances

The Cowboys may hold the (slightly) better overall record but both programs come into Saturday’s game following losses to Group of Five teams due to poor performances on offense.

Iowa State fell to the Bobcats, 10-7, while Oklahoma State lost at home to South Alabama, 33-7.

“They have the same fire that we have right now,” said Iowa State safety and captain Ben Nikkel. “It’s not fun when you lose, so I think they’re going to come out and prove something, too.”

1:30 p.m. – Is Tyler Perkins the best punter in the nation?

Well, that’s at least how the Iowa State punter was described by Nikkel.

The sophomore was recognized as the Ray Guy Award National Punter of the Week after his performance against Ohio. He’s improved his punting average from 42.2 yards as a freshman to 50.5 yards this season, which is the second-best in the nation.

But as for the statistics and the accolades, Perkins doesn’t focus on that aspect of his game. He knows what he needs to work on, and he also understands how important his skill is to flipping the field when Iowa State’s offense struggles.

“I want to eliminate some of the touchbacks I’m hitting,” Perkins said. “In my mind, I’m just thinking, ‘Can I consistently flip the field and help our defense and offense at the same time?’”

