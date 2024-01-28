Live updates: Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers in NFC championship game

At long last, it's time for the NFC championship game. The No. 3 seed Detroit Lions take on the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers at 6:30 tonight, with the winner going to the 2024 Super Bowl.

It would be the Lions' first-ever trip to the Super Bowl and first NFL championship game since 1957. The 49ers have been to the NFC championship game six times since 2011, winning twice (2012 and 2019).

Lions fans invade Santa Clara

Not that we should be surprised at this point, but tailgating has begun outside Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara and Lions fans have shown up in droves. One 49ers fan, according to Free Press reporter Dave Boucher who's on the scene, has already remarked about how many Lions fans there were. Well done.

Just heard a 49ers fan say, “there’s a lot of Lions fans!” Fact check: True pic.twitter.com/sqJkoaheXb — Dave Boucher (@Dave_Boucher1) January 28, 2024

—Brian Manzullo

When is the Lions-49ers NFC championship game?

Date: Sunday, Jan. 28.

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET.

Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

—Marlowe Alter

What channel is the Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers game?

TV channel: Fox.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit (find all Lions radio affiliates).

Kevin Burkhardt will call the game on Fox, with NFL former tight end Greg Olsen as the analyst. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi are the sideline reporters. If you don't pay for a cable or streaming subscription, you can watch the game live on Fubo with a free trial.

—Marlowe Alter

Lions-49ers pregame notes

The Lions are trying to make franchise history on Sunday by securing their first trip to the Super Bowl ever with a win in the NFC championship game. It is a true David vs. Goliath matchup in terms of franchises, as the Lions vie to play for their first NFL championship in the Super Bowl era, while the 49ers are appearing in their third straight NFC championship game to play for their eighth Super Bowl appearance and a chance to win a sixth Lombardi trophy.

More notes:

Despite the history and entering the game as a touchdown underdog, the Lions are very confident that this team is the one that can get the job done. After all, this Lions team was the one who broke the long droughts without winning the division, winning a playoff game and making it to the NFL's semifinals. Even though there is increased attention on Detroit right now, head coach Dan Campbell said they prepared the same this week as they would for any other game, and he will not try to temper the team's emotions before one of the biggest games of in franchise history.

On the field, it will be a battle between two of the best offenses in the NFL this season. The 49ers had one of the most efficient offenses in the league this season because its All-Star roster all over the field, primarily at the skill positions. Running back Christian McCaffrey, the front runner for Offensive Player of the Year, was the engine of the offense, accounting for 2,023 all-purpose yards in the regular season. Along with him, they have All-Pro talents at wide receiver (Brandon Aiyuk), tight end (George Kittle), left tackle (Trent Williams) and fullback (Kyle Jusczyk) and another former All-Pro at receiver in Deebo Samuel, who will be active despite leaving last week's game with a shoulder injury.

Despite the stats and talent, the 49ers offense struggled against the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round, before quarterback Brock Purdy manufactured a late comeback drive to escape with the 24-21 victory. Purdy, the former last pick of the 2022 draft, has emerged as a quality starter for San Francisco, accounting for 4,280 yards and 31 touchdown passes, while leading the league in yards per attempt (9.64) and a league-high passer rating on deep passes (113.0). The Lions' defense has trended up in recent weeks, especially in the red zone, but has still been susceptible to giving up yards and touchdowns through the air while boasting a top-ranked rushing defense.

For the Lions, their top-ranked offense continued to hum last week against the Buccaneers in a 31-23 victory. After hitting a lull in the second quarter, the Lions broke a 10-10 deadlock in the second half with touchdowns on three straight drives to pull away. Jared Goff has been spectacular so far in the playoffs, completing nearly 75% of his passes the past two weeks without a turnover while throwing for 564 yards and three touchdowns. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have continued to provide a 1-2 punch out of the backfield, and will be called upon again on Sunday against a 49ers' defense that was gashed at times by Green Bay's Aaron Jones last week.

The 49ers' defense is one of the best the Lions will face this season, ranking eighth in total defense (303.9 yards allowed per game), third in scoring defense (17.5 points allowed per game) and third in rushing defense (89.7 rushing yards allowed per game). In their one playoff game so far, San Francisco gave up 21 points to the Packers, while giving up 330 total yards (194 passing, 136 rushing) and trailed for most of the game until two late interceptions by linebacker Dre Greenlaw helped spur the comeback and shut the door on Green Bay.

—Jared Ramsey

Lions fans from all over descend upon Santa Clara

Everyone loves an underdog story in sports, and the Lions' quest for their first trip to the Super Bowl is the best example of the narrative in the sports world right now. The Lions have truly become America's team during this playoff run, with fans all over the country pulling for the Lions, and those in the state of Michigan have become engulfed in Lions fever.

Hordes of the Honolulu Blue faithful made the expensive trip across the country to watch the Lions game in person, making sure they don't miss a chance at history, while those who stayed are lining up early in bars and the watch party at Ford Field to watch the game with company.

Fans who made the trip gathered in a San Jose sports bar last night to celebrate a diehard fan's 72nd birthday and prepare for game day with the Lions fight song and "Jared Goff" chants. They're also seeing Lions billboards invading the Bay Area.

A win would mean everything. But even a loss to the San Francisco 49ers, who Las Vegas favors by a touchdown on Sunday, would not dim the light that appears to burn bright among a fandom desperate for a consistent winner.

—Jared Ramsey

Lions-49ers predictions

Our Free Press writers who cover the Lions believe this is the team that will make history with the first Super Bowl trip in franchise history. Beat writer Dave Birkett predicted a nail-biting 28-27 Lions victory, while columnists were split 2-to-1 in the Lions' favor.

—Jared Ramsey

Lions vs. 49ers betting odds

Game lines and odds from BetMGM as of Sunday:

Spread: 49ers (-7).

Over/under: 51.5 points.

Moneyline: 49ers (-350), Lions (+275).

The 49ers are a clear favorite as the 1-seed, despite nearly getting upset by the 7-seed Packers. The Lions' moneyline of +240 means a better would profit $240 for every $100 bet on the Lions to win the game.

—Marlowe Alter

