Live updates from Day 2 of Bears’ joint practices with Colts
The Chicago Bears are conducting a pair of joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis ahead of their preseason game on Saturday.
With media and fans in attendance, there’s plenty to keep an eye on during Thursday’s practice, including the Bears finally facing another team in practice, Justin Fields and the offense’s progress, ongoing position battles and injury updates.
Here are some live updates from those in attendance at the Bears-Colts final joint practice on Thursday.
Practice is underway.
Follow along for live updates
Back again for joint sessions. #DaBears #ForTheShoe
— Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) August 17, 2023
DeMarcus Walker back for a 2nd straight of pads.
— Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 17, 2023
This place has very Field of Dreams vibes the way the players come out from the forest to practice.
Really great place the Colts have here. pic.twitter.com/Da07dQHLzf
— CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 17, 2023
QB1.
— CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 17, 2023
Tyrique Stevenson already starting up the trash talking with Justin Fields. 😂
— Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 17, 2023
Tyler Scott is not practicing today.
— CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 17, 2023
Bears defensive end DeMarcus Walker and right guard Nate Davis are back in full pads today for a second day of practice. Good sign for both of them coming back from injuries.
— Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 17, 2023
It's time. Second joint practice. #Bears #Colts
— Bear Report (@BearReport) August 17, 2023
The Bears are on the practice fields in Westfield for their second night of work with the Colts. DeMarcus Walker is in uniform once again. Chase Claypool, Tremaine Edmunds, Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker, Tyler Scott,
Lucas Patrick and Josh Blackwell are not practicing.
— Chris Emma (@CEmma670) August 17, 2023
I do not see Eddie Jackson at practice tonight. He collided with Michael Pittman during move the ball period late in practice Wednesday and immediately went to the sideline.
— Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 17, 2023
Well, well, well….
Guess who's gonna do some video today. 👀
— Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 17, 2023
Pre-practice wisdom from @idjmoore
— Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 17, 2023
Two players I haven’t spotted yet here at #Bears practice:
Eddie Jackson and Velus Jones Jr.
— Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 17, 2023
No sign of Eddie Jackson as stretches begin for the Bears. Tremaine Edmunds is here but he’s not in pads. He’ll remain out.
— Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 17, 2023
DeForest Buckner (foot) and Ryan Kelly (foot) are out. #Colts
— James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) August 17, 2023
Tremaine Edmunds, Jaquan Brisker and Josh Blackwell stay engaged with their teammates even though they aren't practicing.
Going around shaking hands with the whole team during warm-ups.
— CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 17, 2023
Practice 2 in Indy about to get going. 🏈
— Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 17, 2023
Not practicing:
Chase Claypool
Tyler Scott
Velus Jones
Jaquan Brisker
Tremaine Edmunds
Demarquis Gates
Josh Blackwell
Lucas Patrick
🐻⬇️
— Jason McKie (Blue Check) (@Jmack37) August 17, 2023
Suggestion box: One of the cool things they do here at Colts camp is announce the specifics of what every period is. Very helpful to fans to know what is going down.
— Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) August 17, 2023
Day 2 of joint practices getting underway in Westfield.
Jackson was shaken up at the end of yesterday's…
