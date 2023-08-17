Live updates from Day 2 of Bears’ joint practices with Colts

The Chicago Bears are conducting a pair of joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis ahead of their preseason game on Saturday.

With media and fans in attendance, there’s plenty to keep an eye on during Thursday’s practice, including the Bears finally facing another team in practice, Justin Fields and the offense’s progress, ongoing position battles and injury updates.

Here are some live updates from those in attendance at the Bears-Colts final joint practice on Thursday.

Practice is underway.

Follow along for live updates

This place has very Field of Dreams vibes the way the players come out from the forest to practice. Really great place the Colts have here. pic.twitter.com/Da07dQHLzf — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 17, 2023

Tyrique Stevenson already starting up the trash talking with Justin Fields. 😂 pic.twitter.com/lq7A0Qv5r6 — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 17, 2023

Bears defensive end DeMarcus Walker and right guard Nate Davis are back in full pads today for a second day of practice. Good sign for both of them coming back from injuries. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 17, 2023

I do not see Eddie Jackson at practice tonight. He collided with Michael Pittman during move the ball period late in practice Wednesday and immediately went to the sideline. — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) August 17, 2023

Well, well, well…. Guess who's gonna do some video today. 👀 pic.twitter.com/GJYxp10uV6 — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) August 17, 2023

Two players I haven’t spotted yet here at #Bears practice: Eddie Jackson and Velus Jones Jr. — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 17, 2023

No sign of Eddie Jackson as stretches begin for the Bears. Tremaine Edmunds is here but he’s not in pads. He’ll remain out. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) August 17, 2023

Tremaine Edmunds, Jaquan Brisker and Josh Blackwell stay engaged with their teammates even though they aren't practicing. Going around shaking hands with the whole team during warm-ups. pic.twitter.com/S5QlA3Xk8i — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) August 17, 2023

Practice 2 in Indy about to get going. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/YKheSQ7IX0 — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 17, 2023

Not practicing:

Chase Claypool

Tyler Scott

Velus Jones

Jaquan Brisker

Tremaine Edmunds

Demarquis Gates

Josh Blackwell

Lucas Patrick

🐻⬇️ — Jason McKie (Blue Check) (@Jmack37) August 17, 2023

Suggestion box: One of the cool things they do here at Colts camp is announce the specifics of what every period is. Very helpful to fans to know what is going down. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) August 17, 2023

Day 2 of joint practices getting underway in Westfield. Bears not participating:

Eddie Jackson

Jaquan Brisker

Chase Claypool

Tyler Scott

Tremaine Edmunds

Velus Jones

Lucas Patrick

Trestan Ebner

Josh Blackwell

DeMarquis Gates Jackson was shaken up at the end of yesterday’s… pic.twitter.com/aCZzAPY9B6 — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 17, 2023

