Live updates from the 12th practice of Bears training camp

Following Family Fest at Soldier Field, the Chicago Bears are returning to Halas Hall on Wednesday for another open training camp practice.

With media and fans in attendance, there’s plenty to keep an eye on during Wednesday’s practice. The offense remains a work in progress, which is to be expected at this point of the summer. Especially considering Chicago has dealt with a number of injuries at the wide receiver position.

Here are some instant observations from those in attendance at the Bears’ 12th practice of training camp:

Stay tuned for live updates throughout today’s practice, which begins at 10 a.m. CT.

Al-Quadin Muhammad and Robert Quinn are starting the day with some pass rusher drills working on speed moves around some targets. There are high expectations for Muhammad in 2022 – he comes in knowing the system following Matt Eberflus to Chicago from the #Colts. pic.twitter.com/OhGewIhIPU — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) August 10, 2022

Starting Offensive Line : LT: Braxton Jones

LG: Cody Whitehair

C: Sam Mustipher

RG: Michael Schofield

RT: Riley Reiff #DaBears — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 10, 2022

Teven Jenkins practicing at RG with the 3rd Team Offense — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 10, 2022

Darnell Mooney has been putting in serious work on the Jugs. I’ve counted over 50 catches so far. 🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈🏈 — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) August 10, 2022

Velus Jones Jr. and Kyler Gordon are not practicing today. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) August 10, 2022

You're starting O-line at #BearsCamp today.

LT: Braxton Jones

LG: Cody Whitehair

C: Sam Mustipher

RG: Michael Schofield

RT: Riley Reiff pic.twitter.com/vakPhilsJD — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) August 10, 2022

David Montgomery and Cole Kmet are among the #Bears players not practicing today. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 10, 2022

Former #Bears DE Trace Armstrong, who serves as the agent for GM Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus, is at practice this morning. He just walked in with Poles. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 10, 2022

QB's working on footwork and accuracy throwing into the net. Fields' velocity really stands out #Bears — Andrew Freeman (@AjFreeman25) August 10, 2022

Lottttssss of Bears not participating in practice today, including: David Montgomery

Cole Kmet

Velus Jones

Kyler Gordon

Angelo Blackson — Alex Shapiro (@AlexShapiroNBCS) August 10, 2022

#Bears injury update: They’re gonna need more stationary bikes at practice — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 10, 2022

Teven Jenkins working both on the inside and at OT — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) August 10, 2022

Bears have a number of non participants. Obviously Pringle, Harry and Moore among them as is Kindle Vildor https://t.co/NT1e12kb5V — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) August 10, 2022

For those wondering: #Bears OL Braxton Jones is the real deal and is showing it at training camp. With an enticing size and good length, Jones has been exploding out of a starting stance in these drills. Ryan Poles may have found a real good one here. — Chris Maltby (@ChrisMaltbyBD) August 10, 2022

1

1

