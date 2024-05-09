How to live stream New York Liberty games for free, 2024 schedule

NEW YORK - New York, get ready for the return of the ladies of Liberty!

As excitement for the WNBA heats up nationwide, the New York Liberty is gearing up for the first game of the season on Tuesday, May 14, against the Mystics in Washington.

FOX 5 is the exclusive broadcast partner for the Liberty, and games are streaming live for FREE on the FOX LOCAL app.

How to live stream NY Liberty games

Download the FOX LOCAL app. It's available for free Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio.

Click here for instructions on how to download on your specific streaming device.

2024 New York Liberty schedule

Games streaming for free on FOX LOCAL

Tuesday, May 14 : @ Washington (7 p.m.)

Thursday, May 16 : @ Indiana (7 p.m.)

Monday, May 20 : vs. Seattle (7 p.m.)

Thursday, May 23 : vs. Chicago (7 p.m.)

Sunday, June 2 : vs. Indiana (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, June 4 : @ Chicago (8 p.m.)

Thursday, June 6 : @ Atlanta (7:30 p.m.)

Sunday, June 9 : vs. Washington (3 p.m.)

Thursday, June 20 : vs. Los Angeles (7 p.m.)

Sunday, June 23 : vs. Atlanta (3 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 2 : vs Minnesota (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, July 10 : @ Connecticut (11 a.m.)

Thursday, July 11 : vs. Chicago (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 16 : vs. Connecticut (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, Aug. 20 vs. Dallas (7 p.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 22 vs. Dallas (7 p.m.)

Saturday, Aug. 24 vs. Connecticut (7 p.m.)

Monday, Aug. 26 : @ Phoenix (10 p.m.)

Wednesday, Aug. 28 : @ Los Angeles (10 p.m.)

Thursday, Sept. 5 vs. Seattle (7 p.m.)

Thursday, Sept. 12 : @ Dallas (8 p.m.)

Sunday, Sept. 15 : vs. Minnesota (3 p.m.)

Tuesday, Sept. 17 : @ Washington (7 p.m.)

Thursday, Sept. 19: vs. Atlanta (7 p.m.)

Games on national TV (won't be streamed)