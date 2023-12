LIVE Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers face off in NBA In-Season Tournament finals

The In-Season Tournament finals are here for the Indiana Pacers.

After beating the Milwaukee Bucks in the semifinals, Indiana will take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the finals tonight.

Dustin Dopirak is your best Pacers follow and will have updates throughout. We will have score updates and highlights, so please remember to refresh.

What time does Pacers vs. Lakers in-season tournament finals start?

8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

What channel are the Pacers vs. Lakers on?

TV: ABC/ESPN2

Radio: Pacers radio network (93.5, 107.5 FM in Indianapolis)

Streaming: NBA League Pass, ESPN+

Pacers news

Pacers schedule

Oct. 25, Pacers 143, Wizards 120

Oct. 28, Pacers 125, Cavaliers 113

Oct. 30, Bulls 112, Pacers 105

Nov. 1, Celtics 155, Pacers 104

*-Nov. 3, Pacers 121, Cavaliers 116

Nov. 4, Hornets 125, Pacers 124

Nov. 6, Pacers 152, Spurs 111

Nov. 8, Pacers 134, Jazz 118

Nov. 9, Pacers 126, Bucks 121

Nov. 12, Sixers 137, Pacers 126

*-Nov. 14, Pacers 132, Sixers 126

Nov. 19, Magic 128, Pacers 116

*-Nov. 21, Pacers 157, Hawks 152

Nov. 22, Raptors 132, Pacers 131

*-Nov. 24, Pacers 136, Pistons 113

Nov. 27, Blazers 114, Pacers 110

Nov. 30, Heat 142, Pacers 132

Dec. 2, Pacers 144, Heat 129

*-Dec. 4, Pacers 122, Celtics 112

*-Dec. 7, Pacers 128, Bucks 119

*-Dec. 9, Saturday: vs. Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m., ABC, ESPN2 (does not count toward regular-season record)

Dec. 11, Monday, at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Dec. 13, Wednesday, at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Dec. 15, Friday, at Washington, 7 p.m.

Dec. 16, Saturday, at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Dec. 18, Monday, vs. L.A. Clippers, 7 p.m.

Dec. 20, Wednesday, vs. Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21, Thursday, at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Dec. 23, Saturday, vs. Orlando, 7 p.m.

Dec. 26, Tuesday, at Houston, 8 p.m., NBA TV

Dec. 28, Thursday, at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Dec. 30, Saturday, vs. New York, 7 p.m.

Jan. 1, Monday, at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Jan. 3, Wednesday, vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Jan. 5, Friday, vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Jan. 6, Saturday, vs. Boston, 7 p.m.

Jan. 8, Monday, vs. Boston, 7 p.m.

Jan. 10, Wednesday, vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Jan. 12, Friday, at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 14, Sunday, at Denver, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 15, Monday, at Utah, 9 p.m.

Jan. 18, Thursday, at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Jan. 19, Friday, at Portland, 10 p.m.

Jan. 21, Sunday, at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Jan. 23, Tuesday, vs. Denver, 7 p.m.

Jan. 25, Thursday, vs. Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Jan. 26, Friday, vs. Phoenix, 7 p.m.

Jan. 28, Sunday, vs. Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Jan. 30, Tuesday, at Boston, 7:30 p.m., TNT

Feb. 1, Thursday, at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 2, Friday, vs. Sacramento, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 4, Sunday, at Charlotte 6 p.m.

Feb. 6, Tuesday, vs. Houston, 7 p.m.

Feb. 8, Thursday, vs. Golden State, 7 p.m.

Feb. 10, Saturday, at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 12, Monday, at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Feb. 14, Wednesday, at Toronto ,7:30 p.m.

Feb. 16-18, NBA All-Star weekend in Indianapolis

Feb. 22, Thursday, vs. Detroit, 7 p.m.

Feb. 25, Sunday, vs. Dallas, 5 p.m.

Feb. 26, Monday, vs. Toronto, 7 p.m., NBA TV

Feb. 28, Wednesday, vs. New Orleans, 7 p.m.

March 1, Friday, at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

March 3, Sunday, at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

March 5, Tuesday, at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

March 7, Thursday, vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m.

March 10, Sunday, at Orlando, 6 p.m.

March 12, Tuesday, at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

March 13, Wednesday, vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

March 16, Saturday, vs. Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

March 18, Monday, vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m.

March 20, Wednesday, at Detroit, 7 p.m.

March 22, Friday, at Golden State, 10 p.m.

March 24, Sunday, at L.A. Lakers 10 p.m., NBA TV

March 25, Monday, at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

March 27, Wednesday, at Chicago, 8 p.m.

March 29, Friday, vs. L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

April 1, Monday, vs. Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

April 3, Wednesday, at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

April 5, Friday, vs. Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

April 7, Sunday, vs. Miami, 5 p.m.

April 9, Tuesday, at Toronto, 7 p.m.

April 12, Friday, at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

April 14, Sunday, vs. Atlanta, 1 p.m.

