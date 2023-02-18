Frigid at the finish, Wisconsin misses another chance in a loss to Rutgers at the Kohl Center

Wisconsin guard Chucky Hepburn fouls Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the first half Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

MADISON – One step forward and one step back is no way for Wisconsin to improve its NCAA Tournament resume.

Yet that is what the Badgers continue to do.

Needing another victory to climb back to the .500 mark in Big Ten play, the Badgers failed to score of the final 3 minutes 35 seconds Saturday and suffered a 58-57 loss to Rutgers.

Connor Essegian saw his final three-point attempt partially blocked by Cliff Omoruyi and Tyler Wahl couldn’t get a shot off after corralling the loose ball near the basket.

The Badgers (15-11, 7-9) missed an opportunity to climb back to the .500 mark in league play for the third time.

They had a chance to improve to 6-6 but suffered a two-point home loss to Northwestern.

They had a chance to improve to 7-7 but suffered a 10-point overtime loss at Nebraska.

Rutgers (17-10, 9-7) snapped a three-game losing streak and won at the Kohl Center for the second consecutive season.

With Johnny Davis back to be honored as honorary captain, brother Jordan Davis gave an energetic effort. He scored 11 points in the opening half to keep UW within two points and finished with 14.

Max Klesmit hit 3 of 8 three-pointers and added 11 points.

Essegian, who scored a college-high 23 points in the victory over Michigan, struggled on defense and missed all 7 three-point attempts and all 10 field-goal attempts. He had two points.

Guard Chucky Hepburn, 3 of 15 from three-point range and 9 of 30 overall in the previous two games, picked up three fouls in the opening half. He finished with six points.

Steven Crowl, coming off his third double-double of the season, contributed eight points and 11 rebounds.

Wahl contributed seven points, six rebounds and six assists.

Kamari McGee added nine points for UW.

Senior guard Cam Spencer, who entered the game shooting 41.1% from three-point range, hit his first 5 three-pointers of the game. He scored 19 of his 22 points to help the Scarlet Knights build a 36-34 halftime lead.

Omoruyi finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Junior forward Aundre Hyatt scored the winning basket on a put-back and finished with eight points and nine rebounds.

The Scarlet Knights prevailed without Caleb McConnell, the reigning Big Ten defensive player of the year who also contributes 9.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He went through pregame warm-ups but did not play due to back spasms.

Hepburn picked up his second foul with 12:05 left and UW trailing, 13-12, and headed to the bench.

Spencer kept shooting and hitting and the Scarlet Knights built a 29-24 lead with 3:46 left. Spencer to that point had hit 5 of 5 three-pointers, 6 of 6 shots overall and 2 of 2 free throws for 19 points.

Hepburn returned with 6:11 left and picked up his third foul with 1:35 left after he got switched off onto Omoruyi. Omoruyi converted the three-point play to give Rutgers a 36-29 lead.

UW responded with a 5-0 run to end the half.

Davis scored inside off a feed from Wahl; Spencer missed his first shot of the day, a three-pointer; Klesmit hit a three-pointer to pull UW within 36-34; and Dean Reiber missed a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Both teams struggled to score in the second half.

Hepburn hit his second three-pointer of the game to pull UW within 43-42 with 15:27 left.

At the media timeout with 13:48 left, Rutgers was 3 of 11 in the half and UW was 2 of 12.

With the teams continuing to miss shots – they combined to make just 2 of 15 shots during one ugly stretch.

Hepburn picked up his fourth foul with 9:51 left and went to the bench in a 45-45 tie.

Spencer hit his first three-pointer of the half to give Rutgers a 48-45 lead and Mulcahy stole a pass by Klesmit and scored for a 50-45 lead with 7:54 left.

The Badgers missed eight shots in a row but then got three-pointers from McGee, Klesmit and Davis for in a span of 1:28 for a 54-52 lead with 5:09 left.

Omoruyi scored inside for a 54-54 tie, but McGee hit a three-pointer for a 57-54 lead with 3:36 left.

Omoruyi scored on a dunk with 2:16 left and Davis missed an open three-pointer.

Rutgers took a 58-57 lead with 1:16 left when Hyatt followed a miss.

UW took a timeout with 1:08 left in the game, including 26 on the shot clock. Hepburn missed a three-pointer late in the possession but Mulcahy missed and Wahl grabbed the rebound.

The Badgers called a timeout with 11.3 seconds left to set up a play. Rutgers had one foul to give.

Essegian missed a jumper but Klesmit grabbed the rebound in traffic. Essegian got one last chance but Omoruyi got his hand on the ball.

Game over.

