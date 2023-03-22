Wisconsin squeaks out an NIT quarterfinal victory over Oregon to keep the season alive

Guard Max Klesmit, seen in an earlier game, scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half Tuesday night to lead Wisconsin.

Viva Las Vegas.

A season that has been laden with games decided in the final minute and dotted with frustrating losses will end in Las Vegas for Wisconsin coach Greg Gard and his players.

Led by guards Max Klesmit, Chucky Hepburn and Connor Essegian, the Badgers wiped out a six-point deficit in the final 3 minutes 14 seconds to stun host Oregon, 61-58, in Eugene in the quarterfinals of the NIT.

The Badgers (20-14) advance to the NIT semifinals, set for Tuesday in Las Vegas, with the start time to be announced. They face second-seeded North Texas (29-7), which surprised top-seeded Oklahoma State, 65-59, in overtime Tuesday night.

Essegian hit a three-pointer to cut Oregon’s lead to 54-51 and start UW’s 13-4 closing run. Klesmit’s three-pointer gave UW a 56-55 lead with 1:42 left. Hepburn’s three-pointer gave UW a 59-57 lead with 54 seconds left.

Klesmit hit two pressure free throws with 2.2 seconds left to push the lead to 61-58 and the Badgers held on when Quincy Guerrier’s three-pointer missed.

Klesmit scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half to lead UW. Hepburn hit just 4 of 15 shots but added 12 points. Essegian finished with nine points.

Steven Crowl, who hit a combined 5 of 8 three-pointers and 19 of 25 shots overall in UW’s first two NIT games, sat the final 7 minutes 19 seconds of the first half after picking up his second foul.

He picked up his third foul with 14:37 left in the game and again went to the bench. He returned with 11:52 left and UW down, 42-37.

Crowl finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Tyler Wahl, bothered by Oregon’s length near the basket, hit just 1 of 9 shots but finished with five points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Jordan Davis gave UW six points and eight rebounds.

The Badgers prevailed despite seeing eight of their shots blocked and missing 14 of 22 layups.

The Ducks played their third consecutive game without injured starters N’Faly Dante (13.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg), Will Richardson (12.2 ppg, 5.1 apg) and Jermaine Couisnard (12.8 ppg).

Sophomore center Nate Bittle, who had 21 points and 13 rebounds in the second-round victory over Central Florida, was limited to eight minutes in the opening half because of foul trouble. He finished with seven points and seven rebounds.

Guerrier (8.9 ppg, 35.5% three-point shooter) and guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (9.1 ppg, 36.3% three-point shooter) scored 14 and 15 points, respectively, for the Ducks.

Oregon hit just 4 of 12 free throws; UW hit 12 of 13.

Both teams struggled to score for long stretches in the opening half.

The Badgers were strong early, hitting 7 of their first 15 shots in building a 17-11 lead 8:44 into the game. They hit just 3 of their final 14 shots and were just 4 of 11 on lay-ups but still held a 27-26 lead at the break.

Oregon, which hit 9 of its first 16 shots, eventually took a 26-25 lead on a jumper by Rivaldo Soares with 2:40 left in the half.

The Ducks missed their last three shots and a bonus free throw, however, and UW grabbed the one-point lead on two free throws by Wahl with 61 seconds left.

UW led by one point despite seeing Crowl on the bench for the final 7:19 of the half. He left after picking up two fouls in a span of 20 seconds.

The Ducks failed to take advantage of Crowl’s absence because they hit just 1 of 10 three-pointers and 1 of 5 free throws.

Oregon kept shooting threes and the persistence paid off midway through the second half.

The Ducks hit 3 three-pointers in a span of 2:07 to spark a 10-0 run and take a 45-37 lead.

To that point the Badgers were 1 of 7 from three-point range and 3 of 18 overall in the half.

Brutal.

Klesmit sparked a 7-2 run with two free throws and a three-pointer to help UW pull within 47-44 but Guerrier answered with a three-pointer, Oregon’s fifth of the half, for a 50-44 lead with 6:07 left.

Essegian scored five consecutive points, on a drive and a three-pointer, to cut Oregon’s lead to 54-51 with 3:14 left.

Could the Badgers muster enough offense to keep their season alive?

Crowl scored inside to help UW pull within 55-53 and Klesmit buried a three-pointer with 1:42 left to give UW a 56-55 lead.

Timeout Oregon.

Guerrier scored on a drive to give the Ducks the lead back, 57-56, and UW called a timeout with 13 seconds on the shot clock and 1:06 left in the game.

Hepburn hit a three-pointer to give UW a 59-57 lead and the Badgers got the ball back after an Oregon miss but Essegian turned the ball over with 26 seconds left.

Bittle hit 1 of 2 free throws with 11 seconds left and the Ducks had to foul four times to put UW in the bonus.

Klesmit hit two free throws with 2.2 seconds left to give UW a 61-58 lead.

Oregon called a timeout to set up its play and UW called a timeout to set its defense.

The Ducks launched a long pass that was deflected by two UW players. Guerrier got the loose ball but his shot bounced off the rim and UW had escaped.

