Live blog 2020: Follow Week 2 college football Saturday with Yahoo Sports

Many ACC and Big 12 teams kick off their 2020 college football seasons Saturday (check out our viewing guide and picks against the spread). Get updates on all the action throughout the day (refresh page for latest updates).





Power 5 schedule

Syracuse at No. 18 North Carolina, noon ET

Sam Howell, who passed for 3,641 yards and 38 TDs last season for the Tar Heels, faces Tommy DeVito and the Orange. DeVito threw three TD passes in a relief appearance when Syracuse beat North Carolina 40-37 in double-OT in 2018.

Click here for SYR-UNC box score and more

Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia, noon ET

The Mountaineers look to improve on offense under second-year coach Neal Brown. They could get off to a good start against the Colonels, who lost 59-0 to Marshall in their opener last week.

Click here for EKU-WVU box score and more

Louisiana-Lafayette at No. 23 Iowa State, noon ET

The Cyclones, led by junior QB Brock Purdy — who led the Big 12 with 306 passing yards per game last season — open against an FBS opponent for the first time under fifth-year coach Matt Campbell.

Click here for LAL-ISU box score and more

Arkansas State at Kansas State, noon ET

The Wildcats aim to continue the success they had last season under head coach Chris Klieman. Arkansas State (0-1) opened the season last week with a 37-24 loss at Memphis.

Click here for ASU-KSU box score and more

Duke at No. 10 Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m. ET

The Fighting Irish — led by senior QB Ian Book (34 TD passes, 6 INTs in 2019) — play as part of a football conference for the first time as they host the Blue Devils at Notre Dame Stadium.

Click here for DUK-ND box score and more

Georgia Tech at Florida State, 3:30 p.m. ET

The Mike Norvell era at Florida State begins as the Seminoles host the Yellow Jackets in the season opener for both teams. FSU is 18-20 over the last three seasons and has not finished above .500 in the ACC since 2016.

Click here for GT-FSU box score and more

Austin Peay at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m. ET

Senior QB Kenny Pickett (3,098 passing yards last year) looks to get Pitt off to a fast start in its 2020 debut. Austin Peay, an FCS program, lost its opener 24-17 to Central Arkansas on Aug. 29.

Click here for AP-PITT box score and more

Missouri State at Oklahoma, 7 p.m. ET

Spencer Rattler — Lincoln Riley’s prized five-star recruit — is the new QB at Oklahoma, which is going for its sixth-straight Big 12 crown.

Click here for MSU-OU box score and more

No. 1 Clemson at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m. ET

Clemson has won 11 consecutive meetings with the Demon Deacons, including last year's 52-3 home victory and a 63-3 walloping two years ago in Winston-Salem.

Click here for CLEM-WF box score and more

UTEP at No. 14 Texas, 8 p.m. ET

QB Sam Ehlinger and the Longhorns are a six-TD favorite over the Miners, who beat Stephen F. Austin in their opener last week to match their victory total for each of the past two seasons.

Click here for UTEP-UT box score and more

Western Kentucky at Louisville, 8 p.m. ET

Two of the most improved teams in college football last season try to see if the upswing can continue into 2020 when they meet in the season opener for both teams. The Hilltoppers were 9-4 last season after going 3-9 in 2018, while the Cardinals finished 8-5 last season after a 2-10 record in 2018 — the first year after Lamar Jackson went to the NFL.

Click here for WKU-LOU box score and more

Houston Baptist at Texas Tech, 8 p.m. ET

Texas Tech aims for improvement behind QB Alan Bowman when it opens the season against Houston Baptist, which lost its opener 57-31 at North Texas despite 480 passing yards and three TDs from Bailey Zappe.

Click here for HBU-TTU box score and more

Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 10 p.m. ET

Coastal Carolina shocked the Jayhawks 12-7 last season in coach Les Miles' second game at Kansas. Can the Chanticleers do it again?

Click here for CCU-KU box score and more

News and notes

Memphis suspends football activities

Memphis became the latest football program to pause team activities after a COVID-19 outbreak on Friday, with the program announcing “a number of individuals connected with the Tigers’ football program had tested positive” for the virus.

Click here for the Yahoo Sports report

And more COVID-19.

An Ohio State study of 26 athletes who had tested positive for COVID-19 found 4 "'had CMR findings suggestive of myocarditis.”



It also said that “COVID-19-related myocardial injury in competitive athletes and sports participation remains unclear.”https://t.co/foZFaT9IV6 pic.twitter.com/ltefGr81HI — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 11, 2020

Story continues