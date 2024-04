Little Kernel track meet scheduled for May 10 at Joe Quintal Field

Apr. 30—MITCHELL — Kindergartners through sixth-graders are set to compete at the Little Kernel track meet on Friday, May 10 at Joe Quintal Field.

The event is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m., with athlete registration opening at 5:15 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

The events will include the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, softball throw and long jump.