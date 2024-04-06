Lisa Leslie discusses her bond with Kobe Bryant, JuJu Watkins’ ceiling

Former USC Trojan legend Lisa Leslie watched JuJu Watkins and USC make the Elite Eight for the first time since 1994, when Leslie starred for the Women of Troy. Leslie recently joined ‘The Draymond Green Show’ to discuss a number of topics. Among them: how defense is like a relationship, growing up in Compton (California), how to grow the WNBA, and talking shop with Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Leslie also reflected on the Los Angeles Sparks not wanting her to talk to the team in a specific situation; JuJu Watkins’ incredible freshman season at USC; being a star in Los Angeles at the same time as Shaq and Kobe; and Caitlin Clark of Iowa. There’s plenty to consider in this show, a timely listen as the women’s college basketball season comes to an end with Clark and Iowa facing unbeaten South Carolina for the national title on Sunday. Follow Hawkeyes Wire for more coverage of that game.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire