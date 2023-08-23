Lions waive DB Saivion Smith with an injury settlement

With the roster cutdown deadline approaching in a few short days, the Detroit Lions started the process of getting down to 53 players by waiving defensive back Saivion Smith.

Smith was waived with an injury designation. The versatile DB suffered an injury in the preseason matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars and had not been seen in the team’s practices since Saturday’s game.

Smith was attempting to come back from a scary neck injury suffered last year, and had done a good job of acclimating into a more flexible cornerback/safety role. He had a legit chance to make the final roster before suffering the injury.

Because he was waived with injured status, Smith will revert to the Lions’ injured reserve if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire